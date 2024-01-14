The Sin of Masquerading With Devil’s Products

Unsuspectingly, the Devil has made many Christians to believe that attending church, praying, singing or giving offerings or running a big church etc. without a ready heart to obey the laws of Christ are all what make them Christians. Such people will be greatly disappointed when they get to Heaven to hear the Lord Jesus Christ declare to them, “I never knew you, depart from Me, you who practise lawlessness.” What is lawlessness in Christianity? Lawlessness can be simply defined as, “Not restrained or controlled by law” In both the Old and the New Testament, God and our Lord Jesus Christ have set laws to guide the dressing of Godly women.

These laws are not meant for the unbelievers because God wants His children to be distinct and not to be yoked with the unbelievers in their behaviors and sensual manner of dressing (2 Corinthians 6:14-18). Fortunately, God has no problem with the dressing of men; but women have been deceived by the devil right from the Garden of Eden not to be satisfied with their creation; always wanting to be what their Creator-God did not create them to be, craving for fan- cy and fashion, wanting to look artificially charming than they were naturally created (Genesis 3:1-6).

Many Christian women hardly know that cosmetics, wigs, lashes, jewelry/ earrings, hair or nail attachments, hair spraying, lips, nail painting etc. are not God’s design for humans and are therefore not meant for the use of His children (1 Peter 3:3-5). They are products and schemes de- signed by the devil to mask the originality of women’s natural and unique beauty so that they could share in his distorted and deceitful appearance. The Bible says of him in 1 Corinthians 11:14, “And no wonder, for even Satan masquerades as an angel of light.”

A woman is, therefore, masquerading like the devil whenever she applies or fixes any of these Devil’s products on her body to distort and mask her natural (God-made) beauty. All over the world, the devil has succeeded in using his artificial- beauty products (cosmetics, attachments, wigs, and jewelry etc.) to make his victims caricatures and as copycats of his demons. Furthermore, the devil has also caused many women to believe they are not created beautifully enough by God and that they need his products in order to look beautiful.

His preys have become so addicted to cosmetics, wigs, and attachments etc. that they can no longer go out of their homes to their churches, work-places, social occasions, or to the markets naturally without wearing his products. Ad- diction to any un-Godly habit is a great sin. Concerning our creation, the word of God clearly says in Psalm 138:14 that, “I will praise You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Marvelous are Your works (on me).” We can deduce from this scripture that God created both man and women skillfully, wonderfully, and uniquely; thereby leaving no defect or omission for the devil to fix on us with his products.

All a Christian woman needs to do is to be content with her original creation and continue to appreciate God’s craftsmanship on her. Do you know that, in your natural (unpolluted) beauty, there is no one else created by God that is as unique in natural beauty as you are throughout the whole world? GREAT! Christians women need to know that the codes of dressing set by God in Deuteronomy 22:5, Genesis 35:1-5, 1 Corinthians 11:1-15, 1 Timothy 2:9-10, and 1 Peter 3:3-5 are not to be debated or rationalized but to be obeyed.

God’s word is settled in Heaven (Psalm 119:89) and there- fore not subject to any man’s amendment or ratification as most worldly Pas- tors and Bishops and their cosmetics-addicted wives do to mislead and indoctrinate innocent women in their churches.