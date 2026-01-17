The Silent Room: Safety Under Anaesthesia

Recently, the nation was jolted by the news of the death of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s son, Nkanu. The toddler’s passing has added to the list of controversial deaths that have occurred in Nigerian medical facilities. ISIOMA MADIKE, who has been following cases of alleged medical negligence in the country, reports

•State of patient at the time of presentation must be considered –Onajole

•Anaesthetists and anaesthesiologists are not the same, says Babalola

•‘You can’t say there’s professional incompetency until case is reviewed’

The Nigerian healthcare system is once again under scrutiny, following the alleged medical negligence surrounding the death of Nkanu, son of Chimamanda Adichie, an award-winning writer. Adichie has been in pain for days now, and her frustration about the country’s health system has been publicly echoed by many.

Reports had it that the 21-month-old Nkanu, died on January 7. The family is devastated by this profound loss. Adichie, after Nkanu’s passing, alleged that her son was not properly monitored after being administered an “excessive dose of propofol” by the hospital’s anaesthesiologist.

According to her, the situation quickly deteriorated, leading to loss of responsiveness, seizures, and cardiac arrest, which eventually resulted in his death.

And Nigerian medics have been reacting. For instance, a public health physician and epidemiologist at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Professor Adebayo Onajole, said it would be wrong for anybody to accuse the team of professional incompetency until the case has been properly reviewed.

Anaesthetists in Nigeria, Onajole added, are highly competent and comparable with others anywhere in the world.

He said: “You cannot say there is professional incompetency until the case has been reviewed properly by the Nigerian Medical and Dental Council, which has the status of a high court. “Anaesthetists in Nigeria are highly competent and comparable with others anywhere in the world.

You must consider the state of the patient at the time of presentation.” A professor of Ophthalmology at the ECWA Bingham Uni- versity, Karu, Nasarawa State, Olufemi Emmanuel Babalola, in his reaction, said before addressing the specific issue, it is essential he clarifies a point that is often misunderstood by the public and even within some healthcare discussions.

Anaesthetists and anaesthesiologists are not the same, he noted. An anaesthesiologist, according to Babalola, is a fully qualified medical doctor, who has undergone specialist postgraduate training in anaesthesiology.

He said: “An anaesthetist, in the Nigerian context, is typically a technician or non-physician provider who assists in anaesthesia delivery and must work under the supervision of a trained anaesthesiologist.

Failure to make this distinction often leads to confusion, misplaced blame, and unsafe practices.

“With that clarification in mind, the tragic death under discussion should be approached with caution and professionalism. Determining whether it represents negligence or incompetence requires a full, transparent investigation.

“Negligence implies a deviation from accepted standards by a properly trained practitioner, while incompetence suggests inadequate training, inappropriate delegation, or lack of supervision. In many cases within our system, adverse outcomes arise not from deliberate negligence but from systemic failures — including the unsupervised use of technicians, inadequate monitoring, fatigue, and poorly equipped facilities.

“Regarding workforce capacity, Nigeria has a severe shortage of physician anaesthesiologists. The number currently practicing is grossly inadequate for our population, particularly outside major tertiary centres.

“This shortage has led to an over-reliance on anaesthetic technicians, often working beyond their defined scope of practice, sometimes without proper supervision. This reality significantly increas- es patient risk and contributes to preventable morbidity and mortality.”

The Prof added: “Preventing such avoidable deaths requires a layered and deliberate response. First, there must be strict enforce- ment of scope of practice: complex anaesthesia should only be administered by, or under the direct supervision of, trained anaesthesiologists.

“Second , minimum monitoring standards must be mandatory in all facilities where anaesthesia is delivered. Third, continuous training, audit, and morbidity-mortality reviews should be routine, not optional.

“Above all, institutions must foster a culture of patient safety rather than speed, convenience, or cost-cutting. “Finally, both the Nigerian Society of Anaesthesiologists and the government have critical responsibilities.

The professional body must continue to lead in public education, accreditation, peer regulation, and advocacy for safe standards.

“Government must invest in training more anaesthesiologists, improve remuneration and working conditions to stem brain drain, equip hospitals adequately and decisively shut down un- safe practices that place patients at risk.

“While individual accountability matters, these tragedies are often symptoms of deeper structural and regulatory failures.

“Educating the public on who is qualified to deliver anaesthesia, and under what conditions, is a crucial first step toward preventing future loss of life.”

Oyewale Tomori, a professor of virology, and former chairman of West Africa National Academy of Scientists, agrees with Babalola that Nigeria has a shortage of qualified personnel in that field. To fill this gap, the country, the professor said, must train more anaesthetists.

“According to the Nigerian Society of Anaesthetists, Nigeria has a severe shortage of anaesthetists, with estimates ranging from roughly 800 to 1,200.

This specialised workforce caters to over 200 million people, falling far below the World Health Organisation’s recommendation of 1 to 3,000.

“There should be deliberate policy to train more anaesthetists. But more importantly, create the enabling environment (adequate facilities and resources, and enhanced remuneration), for the trained specialist to stay in the country and attract more from other sources,” he said.

He added: “I do not have sufficient information on the case you referenced. Moreover, a full disclosure has been demanded by the affected parents.

When the information is available, better informed and qualified professionals will be able to answer either way.” Another professor of Veterinary Medicine and Clinical Virology, Maduike Ezeibe, said the problem of Nigerian medical scientists and other scientists is not lack of knowledge.

What the country lacks, according to Ezeibe, is confidence in ourselves (inferiority complex). “If one of us achieves what no- body in the world has achieved, instead of judging his/her invention based on existing scientific knowledge, we start looking for theories to disprove him/her.

“Nigerian Society of Anaesthetist and other professional bodies should maintain professional discipline and believe that we, Nigerians, are not inferior. We should support those who are doing the right thing and discipline those who go wrong.

“To the Adichies, it would have been better that the boy was taken to a hospital they trust. Now that the boy has died, no blame makes any sense, but no negligence is good, be it medical or parental.” Atinuke Akinrinade, Chief Nursing Officer and Nurse Anaesthetist, has also said that Anaesthesia is the use of medicines, called anaesthetics, to prevent pain during surgery and other medical procedures.

Medicine, according to her, may be given by injection, inhalation, topical lotion, spray, eye drops, or a skin patch. She added: “Anaesthesia can cause a loss of feeling, awareness, or both.

An anaesthesia doctor is a medical doctor who specialises in pain management and the critical care of patients before, during, and after surgery.” An anonymous respondent, however, said that medical cases are not judged in the media, public opinion or regular courts.

The public, he added, is using the narrative of a grieved party to make judgement without hearing from the other party. He said: “The only competent authority by law to determine medical negligence is the tribunal of the medical and dental council of Nigeria, which has the power of a high court.

“If the family feels there’s negligence or malpractice, they should make a representation to the council.” Earlier, the Nigerian Society of Anaesthetists (NSA) through its National President, Prof. Alhassan Mohammed, had said: “The alleged medical negligence appears to have centred around the Physician Anaesthetist, who is a member of the team that carried out the procedure to facilitate MRI.

“In this regard, the NSA recommends very strongly that a senior and experienced Physician Anaesthetist should be co-opted into the investigative panel for a comprehensive review of the incident.

“This incident is a sad one indeed but we have an opportu- nity to reflect on the practice of Anaesthesia in Lagos State and Nigeria by diligently implementing the recommendations of the investigative panel.”

Meanwhile, former President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Francis Faduyile, a Professor of Pathology and Forensic Medicine at the Lagos State University, reportedly warned against a media trial in the case involving Adichie, and a hospital that handled her son’s case.

However, in Nigeria, medical negligence appears to have become a recurring decimal. Just one week after Adichie’s saga, another mother of five, Aishatu Umar, lost the battle for her life in Kano following alleged surgical negligence at a urology centre in the ancient city.

Umar’s family, just like the Adichies, is accusing medical personnel of leaving a surgical instrument in her body during an operation carried out in September.

Aishatu reportedly died after months of persistent abdominal pain that followed the surgery, which was initially expected to improve her health.

Her death also sparked outrage, with renewed calls for account- ability in the state’s healthcare system. Speaking on behalf of the family, Abubakar Mohammed reportedly said that the deceased fell ill several months ago and was admitted to the urology centre for surgery.

He said complications set in shortly after the procedure, as Aishatu began experiencing severe and recurring abdominal pain. According to him, the deceased repeatedly returned to the hospital over a four-month period to lodge complaints about her condition.

The family further alleged that medical personnel only prescribed pain relief drugs during those vis- its, without carrying out comprehensive tests to ascertain the root cause of her ailment. “It was only two days before her death that detailed medical investigations, including scans, were conducted, which allegedly revealed that a pair of surgical scissors had been left inside her body during the September operation.

“Following the discovery, arrangements were being made for a corrective surgery. However, her condition worsened rapidly before the procedure could be performed, leading to her death,” a family source said. But the above were just an added number.

In 2024, Sampson Sekidika, father of Rebekah, had narrated how his 24-year-old daughter died during a procedure at a hospital in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Sekidika had said: “Before February 2, 2024, my daughter had a series of clinical visits to a retainership hospital, which came highly recommended.

That was why we used that place. “She had some clinical visits and tests she did with them because since November 2023, she had not seen her period for nearly three months so she needed to know why. “So they carried out a series of tests, including pregnancy and everything came out negative.

But they decided that she should see a specialist, more like closing that part of the whole investigation. “She got the call to see a specialist after which they said they were going to do a hysteroscopy on her, which is supposedly a simple procedure.

“I didn’t know before then that she was going to be given any form of anaesthesia, spinal anaesthesia for that matter for a simple procedure.

They said they just wanted her not to feel any pain. “From what we know about hysteroscopy, the procedure takes between 15 and 30 minutes depending on the doctor handling it. By 4.30pm, my daughter walked into the theatre; she was not sick; she was hale and hearty.

“She had no issues at all; she was very strong. By 5pm it was expected my daughter would have been out of the theatre but was not out.

Around 5.10pm, I had already arrived at the clinic. “Around 5.30pm, my wife came rushing to me saying that something was not right; she heard them in the theatre shouting ‘Rebekah wake up, wake up, wake up’.

Then we saw nurses running up and down.” Also, in 2023, another story of an alleged negligence in which a boy’s intestine vanished after surgeries, made headlines.

The story was grim and difficult to believe. It was hard to imagine the trauma and anguish of the boy’s mother and her family when doctors broke the sad news to them that their child’s small intestine had vanished into thin air without trace, leaving a shell.

The family was baffled, not knowing who to accuse of the scandalous incident. The small intestine disappeared under the watch of medical doctors, and no one could explain what happened; it sounded like a tale by moonlight.

The mother, Deborah AkinBright, had said that all she needed was an explanation for her son’s intestine’s disappearance. She was convinced that her son’s organ was removed from his body, even as she demanded an explanation on what actually happened.

It’s not just possible, she said, for her son’s small intestine to suddenly disappear without the doctors explaining what actually happened.

“I’m not a medical doctor but I know that his small intestine was intact up to the point we took him to the hospital. For doctors to tell me that his intestine suddenly vanished drives me crazy.

“He was admitted on March 6, and operated upon on March 7, for ruptured appendicitis. The doctor told us it had burst for a period of two weeks and some of his intestines were cracked and they had to wash it, and then it would be back to normal. But that was not to be.”