The Showstopper ‘Aso Oke’ Baggy Pants

Unique to the Yoruba people, Aso Oke is a handwoven textile. Traditionally, it has been used to create clothing for weddings and other important occasions, including Agbada (men’s gowns), Fila (hats), Iro and Buba (women’s wrappers and blouses), and gele (head tie)

Thankfully, innovative sewing techniques are enabling designers to experiment with more Aso Oke outfit ideal for occasions other than weddings like business and other less celebratory occasions

Aso Oke baggy pants is trending this season. It can be versatile and one of the easiest ways to wear Aso Oke is as trouser which works just as denim baggy would due to the fabric weight and texture of Aso Oke.

Aso Oke baggy pants can be paired with crop tops, t-shirts, blouses or a button down white shirt depending on your preference. You can also add some accessories such as belts or scarves to complete the look

Which garments should you choose to be comfortable in your outfit? The age-old dilemma arises again and again with the approach of summer. Finding the right garment becomes a problem if you are not clear on what to buy to renew your wardrobe in the run-up to the new summer season, when the mild weather forces you to put away your jackets, mackintoshes and coats, just go for aso oke baggy pants.

Don’t worry the pleasure of dressing well and feeling at ease. Oversize sizes help you to feel comfortable, fresh and casual at any time of day:

Thanks to the new spring-summer ‘Happy Baba collection’, the choice is wide, and it is easy to match the right trousers to any outfit.

Baggy Aso Oke might possibly be the coolest and most comfortable trend this season. They have a fit similar to that of a wide-leg trouser, but also the effortless appeal of an Aso Oke.

Baggy Aso Oke outfits have been referenced on the runways, worn by celebrities, and have become a favorite silhouette among the street style set. But if you’re still wondering how to incorporate a slouchy pair into your wardrobe, Saturday Telegraph will guide you.

TIPS

For a trendy item, baggy Aso Oke pants are a lot more versatile than you might initially expect. For starters, they are indeed baggy, so they can be worn all year long.

Not to mention, you can wear a baggy Aso Oke with practically every kind of shoe, which provides a limitless amount of outfit possibilities.

Pair them with colourful sneakers, girly ballet flats, on-trend western boots…the list goes on.

You’d struggle to find a pair of pants as comfortable as baggy aso oke with an ultra-relaxed, low rise, and roomy leg fit.

Balance the volume of oversized jeans with a structured and minimal accessory.

It doesn’t get any easier than a white T-Shirt but why not increase the chic quotient with ladylike extras, an elegant overcoat, chain belt, and black ballerinas should do the trick.

Pile on preppy and pink layers for an unexpectedly polished take on baggy aso oke.

A twisted trench coat and yellow sneakers add a bit of playfulness to a button-up and Aso Oke baggy.

A big bomber is a baggy Aso Oke best friend. Pair the duo with eccentric accents like leopard flats, a baseball cap, and a white bag.

