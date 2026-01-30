The Shameful Son Of A Distinguished Father

Empty barrels make the loudest noise and seasoned chess players ignore loud-mouthed pawns crying for relevance, and study instead, the bishops, imams, sheikhs, knights, and officers orchestrating moves from the shadows.

Yet the copious bloodshed plaquing Nigeria, the abductions, rapes, and murders, cannot be categorized as a form of recreation. As a statesman whose focus is steadied on shaping a worthy future for generations to come; I was not amused to receive a call demanding for my details on behalf of the wrong Gumi.

Had the late Sheikh Abubakar Mahmud Gumi inquired after my wellbeing concerning Nigeria’s weightier matters that would be different. The elder Gumi commanded respect whether you agreed with him or not. As Grand Khadi of Northern Nigeria (1962-1967), Abubakar Gumi was an iconoclast who counselled Sir Ahmadu Bello while challenging Sufi “innovations.”

He proved his mettle in the 1949 Maru affair, enforcing a boycott until the Chief Imam repented from practicing Tayammum when water was available.

He went on to declare British titles conferred on northern nobility as haram, co-founded Jama’atu Nasril Islam in 1962, and after Ahmadu Bello’s death, birthed the dreaded IZALA movement in 1978 through his protégés in the Jos plateau, to radicalise Islamic expansionism.

The older Gumi earned Saudi Arabia’s recognition as a strategic scholar – unlike his disgraced attention-seeking offspring, barred from Hajj and deported from Mecca in 2025.

What is important, is that we must not be distracted from the resolution of the ongoing targeted killings and existential threats afflicting Nigeria. Our nation had practically gone under but for the trump that sounded in Zion and two tweets that preceded our Christmas day gift.

Now, we must not take the American intervention for granted as a defeat of militarised terrorists is not the same as the neutralisation of the entire hydra. Beyond kinetics, we need to transfuse ethical governance and government efficiency from the ‘striped and starry’ bald Aquila into the Nigerian eagle’s bloodstream.

Our response to this civilisational crisis demands more than political theatrics, it requires apostolic sharp-sight, prophetic precision, and unwavering intentionality.

We are now confronted by systemic failures, the weaponization of poverty as well as the complete collapse of our moral architecture and have to admit that our nation will not survive another shambolic election cycle.

The demand of the hour calls for nothing less than a total national reformation. Guided by Proverbs 26:4-5 we must not be distracted by the terror apologist. No different from Shekau, this is another expendable mouthpiece that has outlived his usefulness to the global terror hydra.

He, however, can make himself useful before his day appointed by informing us whether his celebration of abductions, paedophilia, rapes, kidnappings, sodomy, and industrial-scale murder, is a true reflection of the “religion of peace” that the respected Grand Khadi of Northern Nigeria preached? On our part, we must keep vigil until all the enemies of the Nigerian future are all exposed, disgraced and expelled.