The Seed Of Greatness

To give you a clearer understanding of today’s studies, you need to understand the basics of seed, fertility, nurturing, maturity and harvest, that is, from seed time to harvest.

By God’s principle, everything about life is a ‘seed’. Every living thing exists because there was a seed, every living creature came alive because God planted a seed and that seed is His ‘the word’ .

Let’s look at God’s word for clarity: Genesis 1:20, 24 (KJV) And God said, Let the waters bring forth abundantly the moving creature that hath life, and fowl that may fly above the earth in the open firmament of heaven. And God said, Let the earth bring forth the living creature after his kind, cattle, and creeping thing, and beast of the earth after his kind: and it was so.”

From this Bible verses, we see God planting the seed of the word. Note that from this very seed, all things were made: “John 1:1-3 (KJV) In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.

The same was in the beginning with God. All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made.” Moving further into the word of God, we see that this seed we are talking about is the word of God: “Luke 8:11-15, 18 (KJV) Now the parable is this: The seed is the word of God…”

Now, here lies the greatness we are talking about, and the only way to activate that greatness in you is to get pregnant with the word of God (the revealed word of God to you).

Seat down with the word of God until you’ve unraveled what’s in it for your circumstances/ situations, then start nurturing it in your prayers, your word and your attitude. You will know for sure that God’s word works, it never fails, it works automatically.

And when you start reaping the harvest of the seed of of God’s word you had planted in your heart, prayed upon it and patiently obeyed, it becomes impossible for you to explain how you arrive here(the miraculous) and almost impossible to reverse unless you act in disobedience.

It takes patient to build up the seeds of greatness in God’s word. It takes time and perseverance, but eventually it works at God’s perfect principles and terms of faith and patience.

Why is it very important to understand the seed of greatness? And why is it very important to sow the seed of greatness? This seed of greatness is the word of God.

It is very important you understand and apply this seed because it delivers the keys to the supernatural powers of God into your hands, you’ll begin to unlock and access secret treasures of God for your life and your world.

The greatest battle now lies in your determination to stick with God and get loaded with the seed of greatness. If you can win this battle, you have won for yourself, your family, your community and the world.

Your prayers will now be meaningful and well targeted 1 Peter 1:23-25 (KJV) Being born again, not of corruptible seed, but of incorruptible, by the word of God, which liveth and abideth for ever. For all flesh is as grass, and all the glory of man as the flower of grass.

The grass withereth, and the flower thereof falleth away: But the word of the Lord endureth for ever. And this is the word which by the gospel is preached unto you. For you to have access to this seed, you need to be burn again.

You must be washed and be saved by the blood of Jesus Christ Our Lord. This is the most important step of your journey to greatness in the kingdom of God. How do you receive Jesus Christ Our Lord as your Lord and Saviour? Here is what the word of God says: