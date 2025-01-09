The Scourge Of National Grid Collapses (2)

Share

SUCCESS NWOGU writes on the recurring national grid collapses, its effects on Nigerians and the economy, with a call for focusing on the huge deficit in infrastructure investment

Ikonne said the solutions to the national grid collapse are complex and multifaceted. She identified investment in infrastructure as a solution.

According to her, investing in new and upgraded infrastructure is critical to addressing the frequent grid collapses.

She stated that this includes the construction of new transmission lines, substations, and distribution networks. She also disclosed that there is a need to increase generation capacity.

She stated that increasing Nigeria’s power generation capacity is critical to addressing the frequent grid collapses, adding that this can be achieved through the construction of new power plants and the upgrade of existing ones.

Ikonne called for improvement in transmission and distribution efficiency. According to her, improving the efficiency of Nigeria’s transmission and distribution networks is critical to addressing the frequent grid collapses.

For her, this can be achieved through the upgrade of existing infrastructure and the adoption of new technologies. The power analyst further advocated for the promotion of renewable energy.

She advised that promoting renewable energy is critical to addressing the frequent grid collapses. She noted that renewable energy sources like solar and wind power are clean and sustainable, and can help reduce Nigeria’s reliance on fossil fuels.

Ikonne called on relevant stakeholders to address corruption in the sector. She stated that addressing corruption is critical to addressing the frequent grid collapses.

She noted that corruption has been a significant challenge in Nigeria’s power sector and advised that addressing it will require a concerted effort from all stakeholders.

Other experts in the power sector decried the recurring grid collapses in Nigeria. The experts include: Chief Executive Officer, Egbin Power PLC, Mr. Mokhtar Bounour; Executive Secretary, Association of Local Distributors of Gas, Mr. Oga Adejo-Ogiri and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Transcorp Energy Limited, Mr. Christopher Ezeafulukwe.

Bounour said: “In many countries, you never hear about grid collapse. Never! It is sad that it is being witnessed in Nigeria. It is a challenge that can be turned into opportunity.

It is affecting economic and industry development. “To stop grid collapses, you have to invest in the three sectors: power generation, distribution and transmission at the same time and at the same level and bring more technology so that the three sectors will go out of this grid collapse.”

Adejo-Ogiri said: “To stop grid collapse, apart from investing further in the grid, it is time for us to decentralize the grid. What happens now is that once there is failure in one part of the grid, the entire country shuts down.

So we need to decentralise the grid so that we have a standalone grid, maybe on a regional basis. “Then we can interconnect those regional grids because there are certain times when certain areas may have a lot more power sources than others.

But that creates some resilience. It is high time we have a decentralized grid. We cannot have one grid for the entire country.” Ezeafulukwe said: “It speaks to infrastructure.

For each grid collapse, the system operator is supposed to carry out an investigation and find out what caused it. When they come out with what caused it, then it needs be addressed.

“There are so many reasons that can be responsible for the grid collapse. It could be from generation end, distribution end and transmission end. It depends on what caused it but the fact remains that it is an aberration.

“The frequency of grid collapse we have had in the country is not what it should be, whether it is grid collapse or grid disturbance, whatever it is, the impact is that Nigerians do not have power supply even within the limited capacity we have for elongated period because these events happen on the nation grid.”

The International Energy Agency said Nigeria’s grid continues to face issues due to aged infrastructure and vandalism.

Experts said deterioration of power infrastructure increased dependency on backup generators for 40 per cent of electricity consumption in Nigeria. The NERC in a report released recently expressed concerns over the low overall availability factor of the 27 power plants in the power supply industry in Nigeria, saying the largest driver of plant unavailability in 2023 was mechanical outages.

It said: “Approximately 38.04 per cent (4,802.80MW) of the total installed capacity of grid-connected plants was unavailable due to mechanical outages in 2023.

“The age of many of the power plants, as of December 31 2023, the average plant in the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry is 21 years old and challenges with the maintenance of generating units are the biggest driving factors behind the mechanical outages.”

Industry stakeholders also identified other contributory factors to the challenges in the industry to include a lack of liquidity at the upstream segment of the NESI, caused by the gross underpayment of generation companies’ invoices by distribution companies (market shortfall) and the government (unpaid subsidy costs).

AfDB Director: Why Nigeria must fix power supply

A financial expert, Mr Wale Shonibare, said it is needful for the Federal Government to prioritise power sector infrastructure development to drive the country’s industrial growth.

Shonibare, who is the Director of Energy Financial Solutions, Policy and Regulation Department, African Development Bank Group, stated that achieving industrialisation requires affordable base-load power which is he said is necessary for economic growth and development.

Shonibare gave examples of China and Germany that have appreciable electricity access. He stated that producing cheap electricity leads to lower production costs and more competitive products.

According to him, Nigeria has the potential to become a manufacturing hub for West Africa and possibly all of Africa with adequate power infrastructure.

He said: “If we can get that power issue right, then we can add value to our production. We don’t just sell raw materials.”

According to him, the sustainability of utilities and a well-structured tariff system were essential for attracting in vestment in the sector. – Shonibare said: “The sector has to make sense.

The sector has to be liquid. It’s very important that we sort out things like the sustainability of our utilities; having the right tariff structures because the utilities buy the electricity.

“So, if the utilities are not sustainable, it’s very difficult to bring investment into the sector. I was very involved in the privatisation effort, mobilising investment when I was working in Nigeria about eight years ago.

“Look at what has happened to all those loans that were taken at that time. If we don’t demonstrate that Nigeria is a viable investment destination, that investment will go elsewhere.

This is because capital is not sentimental.” He said in Nigeria, there is an emphasis on making sure that the country develops the infrastructure for evacuating the power, adding that Nigeria had a lot of stranded power that was not evacuated.

He called for prioritising of investments in transmission and distribution infrastructure to address Nigeria’s frequent grid collapses.

He said: “We have the generation capacity, but power must reach the people, requiring robust transmission lines, distribution systems, substations, and effective collection,” he said, noting the Nigeria’s significant metering gap.

“Politicians often favour ribboncutting ceremonies tied to generation projects, but the entire value chain requires attention. “There should be urgent action to stabilise the grid.

Once a stable platform is established, other critical aspects of the power sector can be developed effectively. – “We’ve learned a lot of lessons, and I still believe that in the long run, the privatisation and liberalisation of the sector in Nigeria is creating a lot of innovative businesses and approaches.

“States are taking more of the role, and the states are closer to the people. I think that’s a very good innovation, because then, the governors will be held accountable for providing electricity.

We didn’t have that before, because power generation was on the exclusive list. “I’m seeing a lot of talent coming out of Nigeria, and we have to mobilise our local financial sector. Nobody else is going to do it for us.

If the sector is bankable, the money will come in. We saw it in telecoms. It needs to happen for the power sector.”

Stakeholders’ forum

NERC has also expressed worry over the recent escalating cases of grid disturbances and said the incidents often led to marked outages in several states thus reversing many of the gains recently achieved in reducing infrastructural deficit and improving grid stability.

In pursuit of finding a permanent solution to the challenges of the national grid, the commission said it shall shortly conduct an investigative public hearing with a view to identifying immediate and remote causes of recurring incidents of grid disturbances and widespread outages.”

The commission said the public hearing was in line with Section 48, subsection 1 of the Electricity Act 2023 (Amended).

“In line with Section 48, subsection 1 of the Electricity Act 2023 (Amended), the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission is mandated to conduct public hearings on critical issues relating to the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.

“The commission has noted with concern the recent escalating incidence of grid disturbances often leading to marked outage in several states thus reversing many of the gains recently achieved in reducing infrastructure deficit and improving grid stability,” it said.

To find lasting solution to the recurring power challenge, NERC on Thursday, October 24 conveyed a public hearing with stakeholders converging to recommend ways to address power system disturbances.

NERC Chairman, Sanusi Garba, in his address, said NERC considered what has been happening as significant public interest and provides a platform to discuss ways to tackle them.

He noted that there have been multiple system disturbances that have caused widespread outages in parts of the country. He said: “Today we are here, and the Commission intends to take a deep dive to find a solution to this.

The reality is that what is happening to the national grid is affecting the generation companies and the distribution companies and also impacts the quality of supply to manufacturers and residential customers.”

A representative of the TCN and Executive Director, System Operation at TCN, Engr. Nafisat Ali, in a presentation, said two recent incidents caused a wide outage due to equipment failure.

“Challenges in the value chain must be holistically addressed to resolve the disturbances while the cooperation of all stakeholders is a must for a largely manually operated grid,” she stated as part of the strategies to tackle the issues,” he said.

Representatives of the generation companies, distribution companies made remarks. Also there were interventionists from the private sector suggesting concerted efforts to address obsolete equipment, transitioning to a smart grid, and addressing attitudinal issues hindering optimal grid operation.

NERC said: “Without sufficient cash flows, GenCos cannot maintain their generation units, leading to extended outages.

The liquidity challenges have also prevented operators of the privatised generation assets from recovering capacity that had been inoperable before privatization.

Gas supply is another major hindrance in the sector. NERC said that in 2023, the gross generation on the national grid was 36,710.38 gigawatt-hours, which translates to an average hourly generation of 4,190.68MWh/h (equation 7.2).

The commission, in its recommendation, said, “To manage the overall availability of plants on the grid, the System Operator must implement the provisions of section 22.3 of the Grid Code on scheduling outages in a way that does not put the grid at risk of low gross availability.

“Furthermore, Gencos must engage with the gas subsector to align outages on the gas infrastructure (e.g. pipeline maintenance activities) with planned plant outages.”

Outdated infrastructure The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, stated that power grid collapse is inevitable due to outdated infrastructure.

He spoke at the unveiling of Hexing Livoltek, a new electricity meter manufacturing company in Lagos recently, and underscored the need to increase investment in power infrastructure to prevent future collapses. He, however, claimed that there

have been improvements in managing the grid and that the grid did not collapse for four consecutive months until a partial collapse occurred on Monday, which was resolved in less than two hours.

He said: “We keep talking about grid collapse. Grid collapse whether it’s a total collapse, partial collapse, or slight trip-off. This is almost inevitable as it is today given the state of our power infrastructure.

“The infrastructure is in deplorable conditions so why won’t you have tripoffs? Why won’t you have collapses, either total or partial?

It will continue to remain like this until we can overhaul the entire infrastructure. What we do now is to make sure that we manage it.

“In the last four months, we have not heard of any grid collapse, except two days ago when we had a partial collapse that didn’t even last two hours.

What we work on now is how to improve our response time to bring it up each time it collapses. “There are transformers of 60 years old, and 50 years old, and you’re expecting them to perform at the optimal rate.

It is not possible. “That is why we need a lot of investments in this infrastructure to bring them up to speed, to bring them up to the state that can give us a grid that will not collapse again.”

Supplementary budget

Adelabu after receiving a report on the resolution of incessant grid collapse from a six-man committee in Abuja, stated that all the recommendations germane to stop the recurring grid disturbances will be backed up with finance and that he would include it in the 2024 Supplementary Budget and the 2025 Appropriation Bill.

The minister promised that alongside the heads of agencies and departments in the ministry, he would study the recommendations and fresh them up with general agreement on the final solution.

He said: “Out of this. So there will be an amended report after this meeting, which will help me to submit to Mr. President.

“Because all these have financial implications and it must be so recognised for inclusion in the 2025 budget. We will not wait until then for it to start implementation.

Whatever we can actually cover within our 2025 budget now, and even if it is possible, a supplementary budget. Because it is a national issue, and must be so addressed.”

Adelabu attributed the electricity challenges to lack of maintenance in the past and that the incessant grid collapse to vandalisation of electricity and aging infrastructure.

He disclosed that the decentralisation of the power sector was necessary and that there is the need for multiple grids within regions and states in the country to address power failures in the country.

According to Adelabu, “This Electricity Act has decentralised power. It has enabled all the subnational governments, the state government and the local government, to be able to participate in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

“We all rely on a single national grid today; if there is a disturbance of the national grid, it affects all 36 states. It shouldn’t be like that. “This will enable us to start moving gradually towards having regional groups and possibly having state grids.

“And each of these grids will be removed and shielded from each other. So, if there’s a problem with a particular grid, only the state where it belongs will be affected, not the entire nation.

So, this is one of the impacts this Electricity Act will have.” He added: “But once we have it despite the age of the system, lack of maintenance in the past, and a number of other external factors responsible for this grid collapse, major of which is vandalisation, which is responsible for majority of the incidences which we have noticed this year: health of power equipment, vandalisation of power equipment.

“In spite of this, you have responded swiftly to ensure that none of the grid collapse actually lasted more than 24 hours.

What we desire is that we should arrest the situation and that it should not happen at all. And that is why we are here.”

Endnote

The collapse of Nigeria’s national power grid has become a recurring nightmare for Nigerians.

The frequent collapses have had significant impacts on the economy, daily life, and the environment.

Addressing the frequent grid collapses will require a concerted effort from all stakeholders, including the government, private sector operators, and civil society organisations.

Investing in infrastructure, increasing generation capacity, improving transmission and distribution efficiency, promoting renewable energy, and addressing corruption are some of the solutions that have been proposed to address the frequent grid collapses.

As Nigeria continues to grapple with the challenges of the national grid collapse, it is essential that all stakeholders work together to address the challenge.

