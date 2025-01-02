The Scourge Of National Grid Collapse (1)

Share

SUCCESS NWOGU writes on the recurring national grid collapse, its effects on Nigeria’s economy and Nigerians, with a call to focus on the huge infrastructure deficit in investment

The incessant collapse of the national power grid causing frequent blackouts has become not just a national embarrassment, but also a nightmare to Nigerians, as it unleashes unquantifiable economic and social losses on them.

Also, businesses and homes suffer great losses due to the lack of electricity. On December 11, 2024, Nigerians suffered the 12th national grid collapse in 2024, with 11 previous incidents occurring between January and November.

According to the Independent System Operator (ISO), an arm of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), all the generation power plants on the grid failed to produce electricity by 2pm, having contributed an average of 3,087 megawatts of electricity by 1pm.

The frequency of these collapses has sparked widespread outrage and frustration among Nigerians, who are tired of the constant blackout and the attendant disruptions to their daily lives.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) explained that the national power grid is a vast network of electrical transmission lines that link power stations to enduse customers across the country and it is designed to function within specific stability boundaries, including voltage (330kV ± 5.0 per cent) and frequency (50Hz ± 0.5 per cent).

It said: “Any deviation from these stability ranges can result in decreased power quality and, in severe cases, cause widespread power outages ranging from a partial collapse of a section of the grid to a full system collapse. “When the electricity demand is higher than the supply, the grid frequency drops.

Conversely, if supply surpasses demand, the frequency increases. In reaction to the grid operating at a frequency outside of the normal operation range (especially when the frequency is too low), safety settings on generation units may cause the units to shut down.

“This often exacerbates the frequency imbalance on the grid thereby causing more generation units to shut down resulting in a full or partial system collapse.”

Grid collapsed 12 times in a year

Findings showed that as of December 11, 2024, the national grid had collapsed about 12 times within the year. From January 2024 till November, the grid collapsed 11 times.

Within one week in October, the grid collapsed three times. Specifically in 2024, the national grid collapses included those on February 4, March 28, April 15 and July 6 and most recently on October 14. Also on October 15, just some hours after service was restored, there was another grid collapse.

The first grid collapse of the year occurred on Sunday, February 4, as a result of a reported system failure by power distribution companies which triggered prolonged blackouts in many states of the country.

Thursday, March 28, recorded the second collapse of the year. The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) also was blamed it on system failure. It lasted so long that that some areas only regained power between 10 and 24 hours.

The third grid collapse of the year was on Monday, April 15. It was blamed on frequency imbalances. The nation recorded another grid collapse on Saturday, July 6.

There was also another outage on Monday August 5, while the nation was plunged into darkness for the 6th time on Monday, October 14. On October 15, there was a partial collapse while on Tuesday, October 15, another partial collapse was recorded.

Another grid collapse, though not total, occurred on Saturday, October 19. According to TCN, the incident was a precautionary measure to prevent an explosion at the Jebba transmission substation.

On October 22, 17 states in northern Nigeria were plunged into darkness while TCN attributed the cause to vandalism and transmission line malfunctions.

Nigeria on November 5, had another partial disturbance at 1:52pm while the General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, Ndidi Mbah explained that line and generator tripping caused instability in the system, leading to the blackout.

There were grid collapses on November 7 and December 11. From May 29, 2023 when President Bola Tinubu took over the reins of the Federal Government till December 11, 2024, the nation had recorded no fewer than 15 grid collapses.

Specifically, between June and December 2023, the nation recorded three grid collapses. There was a nation-wide blackout on September 14, 2023 when the grid collapsed due to a fire on a major transmission line.

Collapses during Buhari era

Findings from different institutions including data from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, revealed that Nigeria recorded 93 grid collapses during the eight year administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to documents, the grid collapsed three times in 2015; 28 times in 2016; 24 times in 2017; 13 times in 2018; and 11 times in 2019. Between 2020 and May 29, 2023, when Buhari handed over and Tinubu was sworn in, the grid collapsed 14 times.

Unknown to her that the situation was to worsen, Mbah while on May 2, 2024 reacting to criticisms of frequent grid collapses claimed that by then the grid disturbance had reduced by 76.47 per cent in five years.

In a press statement, she said that in recent years, the number of grid disturbances and system collapses has gradually reduced, contrary to popular opinion.

Mbah said: “Clearly, between 2020 to date (five years), we recorded 14 total and six partial grid disturbances totalling twenty (20), which represents a 76.47% reduction in grid disturbance, when compared to the previous five years, (2015 to 2019) where we had sixtyfour total and twenty-one partial grid disturbances, totalling eighty-five (85) times.”

Financial losses

The World Bank estimates that the Nigerian economy loses $29 billion yearly due to its unstable power supply, which causes electricity blackouts across the country.

According to the report, this is a staggering amount, equivalent to about 10% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). But according to the Africa Trade Barometer report by the Standard Bank, the ongoing power outages have resulted in an estimated annual economic loss of $26bn.

According to the report, businesses spend about $22bn yearly on off-grid fuel to mitigate the impact of unreliable electricity, which has increased operational costs, leading to high cost of goods, inflation and the attendant hardship on the masses.

“In Nigeria, surveyed businesses must contend with a national grid that frequently collapses as it fails to meet a daily peak demand which is nearly four times its generation capacity.

Economic losses arising from Nigeria’s electricity shortages are estimated to be $26bn annually, without accounting for spending on fuel for off-grid generators, which is estimated to be a further $22bn,” it added.

Businesses lost N40.04trn

There is also a report that the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has claimed that the recurring national grid collapses have been causing Nigeria an estimated N40.04trn ($26bn) in 2024 alone.

It concurred that businesses in the country spend around $22bn yearly on off-grid fuel, further driving up operational costs.

According to the Organised Private Sector (OPS), frequent collapse of the national grid has caused many local manufacturers to decide to make separate arrangements for power supply rather than relying on the national grid.

MAN Director-General, Segun Ajayi-Kadir said that the frequency of collapse of the national grid has shown that the country’s power sector is failing and that no serious minded local manufacturer would continue to rely on the grid for optimum production again considering the losses already incurred on production.

He said that for the national grid to collapse 12 times in 2024, there is a need to emphasise alternative energy to reduce dependence on the national grid. He added that there should be policy intervention to stabilise electricity generation and attract investment into renewable energy solutions.

According to him, medium size companies using 700kw are paying about N1.4 billion on electricity per annum.

Director-General, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Sola Obadimu decried the frequency of the national grid collapses which has forced many local manufacturers to express lack of confidence in the nation’s power sector.

He said: “Every serious business in Nigeria has lost faith in power supply from the fragile national grid. It is like people have changed their minds on getting power from the national grid again.

So the abnormality has become normal. I am sure all serious businesses have already prepared for such occurrences next year and are making urgent plans for 2025.

“You know that when something happens to you, not the first or second time, it can’t take you by surprise again. But you will just have a permanent plan in place against such an occurrence. So it is actually no longer news when the national grid collapses.

“When you increase tariffs, and there is no power supply from the national grid, what would you do? So, all serious businesses have already made contingency plans to leave the grid next year.”

Managing Director, The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) Dr Muda Yusuf said: “Of course, switching off from the national grid is top on the agenda of many businesses for 2025, as they are now searching for alternatives.

Even when it is available, how many people can afford it? You talk about Band A, how many people can survive on it currently, it’s so difficult? “The strategy for survival for many businesses is to go for alternative energy sources because the current energy options are expensive.

It is not cost effective and they are not making production competitive, so those are the issues.”

GenCos N229.6b 21 electricity generation plants on the nation’s electricity grid were estimated to have lost about N229.6 billion to the grid collapses in 2024. According to the industry players, each power lost around N10.9 billion in 2024 from only 10 grid collapses.

A chart presented by the association showed that the year-on-year external energy losses for 2022, 2023, and 2024, decry the impacts of system collapses, system instability/ high frequency, ramp-down, and unplanned outages on machines.

The data presented at a workshop organised for journalists by the Association of Power Generation Companies, showed a significant rise in losses due to system collapse in 2024, with 57,687 MWh lost, costing N3.46 billion.

This is a notable increase compared to 11,137 MWh (N345.18 million) in 2023 and 35,794 MWh (N568.49 million) in 2022.

It further revealed that losses due to system instability showed that just two plants were 72,473 MWh (N4.44 billion) in 2024, compared to 57,088 MWh (N1.42 billion) in 2023 and 72,529 MWh (N1.16 billion) in 2022.

It added that losses from rampdown have significantly increased in 2024 for Kainji and Jebba power plants, with 206,956 MWh lost, costing ₦12.8 billion.

This is a sharp rise compared to 133,585 MWh (N3.73 billion) in 2023 and 34,344 MWh (N540.5 million) in 2022. It stated: “In 2024, unplanned outages for the two plants alone resulted 19,643 MWh lost, costing N1.17 billion.

This represents a reduction in volume compared to 27,561 MWh (N809.76 million) in 2023 but a significant increase in cost. The 2022 figures were the lowest, with 6,856 MWh lost and costs at N110.85 million.

“The total losses for 2024 amount to 356,759 MWh, costing N21.87 billion, which is about N10.9 billion for each power plant. This represents a sharp rise from 229,370 MWh (N6.3 billion) in 2023 and 149,524 MWh (N2.38 billion) in 2022.”

The Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC), Dr Joy Ogaji decried the devastating impact of grid collapses on Nigeria’s electricity generation sector, citing both technical and financial challenges.

She said: “Grid collapses pose a significant threat to Nigeria’s power sector, causing frequent disruptions, equipment damage, and substantial revenue losses for Generation Companies (GenCos),” she stated.

Ogaji lamented that these collapses have had catastrophic damage to critical infrastructure such as generators and transformers, and unleashed financial strain from reduced power sales, penalties for non-delivery, and increased operational costs on Nigerians and businesses.

A power analyst, Kehinde Ige noted that some power generation units have an average of 22-25 starts/stops per month with the consequent impact on the maintenance factor and overall factored fired hours (FFH) bringing the outage timing of the unit closer to two years instead of four years.

He stated that the overall impact of the grid collapse, unit starts/stops posed financial implication to the GenCos in terms of outage cost, fuel consumption efficiency and constrained power sale of the Gas Turbine.

He suggested that the NERC should approve the procurement of Ancillary Services that provide secondary controls (Spinning Reserve). He stated that it is needful for the System operator to urgently complete and commission the SCADA project to enable them to oversee all the power systems properly.

Ige also advised that the system operator should activate the earlier proposed Generation Dispatch Tool (GDT), and enforce all the provisions of the Grid Code.

He added that there is an urgent need to take proactive actions to prevent the incessant disruption of normal grid operation and, by extension, improve the lives and performance of thermal gas turbines.

Causes of grid collapse

An energy analyst, Sukomi Adedeji said the causes of the national grid collapse are complex and multifaceted. He identified some of the factors to include: Aging Infrastructure.

According to him, Nigeria’s power infrastructure is aging and in need of upgrade. He also noted that the transmission lines, substations, and distribution networks are old and prone to faults, which can lead to grid collapses.

The analyst also said inadequate generation capacity is another challenge. For him, Nigeria’s power generation capacity is inadequate to meet the country’s growing demand for electricity.

He warned that the lack of sufficient generation capacity can lead to grid instability and collapse.

Transmission and distribution losses

According to him, Nigeria’s transmission and distribution networks are inefficient, resulting in significant losses of electricity during transmission and distribution.

He said these losses can lead to grid instability and collapses. Adedeji said: “Other causes are: Lack of Maintenance: The lack of regular maintenance of the power infrastructure has contributed to the frequent grid collapses.

The transmission lines, substations, and distribution networks require regular maintenance to ensure that they are functioning efficiently. “Corruption: Corruption has been a significant challenge in Nigeria’s power sector.

The lack of transparency and accountability in the sector has led to the mismanagement of funds and resources, which has contributed to the frequent grid collapses.”

Impact

Another power analyst, Mercy Ikonne, noted that the negative impacts of the national grid collapse have been significant, with widespread disruptions to daily life and economic activities.

Some of the impacts of the grid collapse, according to her, include: Economic Losses: She decried that the grid collapse has resulted in significant economic losses, with businesses and industries suffering losses due to the lack of electricity.

She added that the grid collapse has disrupted daily life, with people unable to access basic necessities like water and healthcare and that the grid collapse has led to an increase in the cost of living, with people forced to rely on alternative sources of energy like generators and fuel.

Ikonne said: “There is an environmental impact of the grid collapses. They have had a significant environmental impact, with the increased use of generators and fuel leading to air and noise pollution.

“Health Impacts: The grid collapse has had significant health impacts, with people exposed to the risks of air and noise pollution.”

