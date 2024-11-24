The role of parent coaches in shaping teens values in social media era (1)

Share

Last week, a friend’s Facebook timeline caught my attention as he expressed deep displeasure over a viral video showcasing a shocking display of moral decadence among teens and youths. The video, which has since garnered widespread reactions and condemnations, reflects a growing concern about the erosion of core values that once anchored societal behaviour. But this is different in this present social media age, which is dominated by views, click-baits, Fear of Missing Out, (FOMO), and the pursuit of viral fame, many young people appear to be embracing lifestyles and actions that undermine ethical principles, family norms, and cultural heritage.

This is a genuine worry from a concerned parent and adult. His concerns are part of many depravities today’s teens and youths are battling with. No one should be surprised about these vices in this era of social media.

At the forefront of this, is the rush for media attention otherwise known as FOMO. Willey onlinelibrary in one of their research-based articles on the effect of social media on teens and youth defines Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) as a pervasive apprehension that others might be having rewarding social experiences from which one is absent. It is a state of hypervigilance and agitation that is often associated with social media use. FOMO is frequently discussed as a social media by-product inducing mental and emotional strain as individuals scroll through social media feeds featuring social events

From the available data with me and based on my experiences in working with young people, Fear of Missing Out is more of a psychological phenomenon. FOMO drives compulsive social media usage as they strive to stay relevant and included in online trends, leading them to overshare or “blab” about personal cravings or mundane details in an attempt to gain validation, approval, or a sense of belonging within their peer networks

While I do not have the precise data of these obscene materials or inappropriate content flowing through our space daily, but a click on any of the social media apps will likely guarantee you obscene content within a few seconds on the go. This is why we have about 45 per cent of teenagers’ report feeling overwhelmed by social media drama, and a significant share indicates that the pressure to portray a particular image or gain likes and views influences their behaviour online.

The social media is a formidable platform of engagement that profoundly shapes adolescent behaviour and values, but the role of parents and parent coaches have become increasingly vital in this regard and this is to me, all about the more the challenges of moral decadence in youths the higher the involvement of parent coaches must be in birthing interventions to correct the malady.

Ours is a culture of unprecedented accessibility of digital platforms which exposes teenagers to a myriad of influences; both positive and negative. These influences impact their cognitive and emotional development. Our job as experts in the space of family life, parenting and fatherhood, is to continue to focus on research to find the root causes and offer suggested solutions particularly through strategies that can predict the future occurrences and minimise the occurrences. Parents and coaches’ expertise come in handy to help shape resilience, value-driven individuals capable of critical engagement with social media content.

My article today examines the relationship between parental guidance and digital literacy, utilizing both theoretical frameworks and empirical research to highlight effective approaches for promoting responsible and constructive social media engagement among teenagers.

This alarming trend raises critical questions about the presence of elders and adults in the lives of the youth. As I read in one of the comments on Facebook; “where are the elders in the land?” a commenter asked! In retrospect, other questions as follow race through my mind;

“Truly, what are the elders in the land doing to correct the malaise?” “Is our society so bereft of moral compass?”

“Are parents neglecting their core duty?”

“Do we still have more educational contents and influences that can mitigate against this recurrence?”

“Do we still have experts who have the right content and materials that can shape the moral compass of the younger generation?”

These are questions begging for convincing and blunt answers.

It is, therefore, imperative to examine the root causes of this phenomenon and explore actionable strategies to restore value-driven living among teens and youth.

According to a recent World Health Organisation (WHO) report, 11% of adolescents show signs of problematic social media behaviour, with girls being more affected (13%) than boys (9%). This problematic usage often results in difficulties in controlling screen time and experiencing negative emotional or psychological consequences. Let us go furthermore, 36% of teenagers report being in constant online contact with friends, which can exacerbate stress and reduce face-to-face interactions critical for healthy development

I will conclude this piece in my next publication where I will reel out suggested interventions and their benefits if implemented by parent coaches with a view to empower parents on how to shape young people’s values in the era of social media.

