The Role of Parent Coaches in Shaping Teen’s Value In Social Media Era (II)

While we are smarting from the challenges posed by moral decadence among teens and youth, it is also noteworthy to shift our attention to practical interventions that empower parents and parent coaches to address these issues effectively. I have always believed that Parent coaches play a critical role in guiding parents and families through strategies that can help them reinforce positive values and promote responsible social media usage among others.

By implementing interventions, parent coaches can help bridge the gap between traditional moral contexts and the modern digital landscape. These strategies not only equip parents to manage their children’s behaviours but also create a ripple effect of healthier decision-making and value alignment within families, ultimately shaping a more conscientious generation. Many parents I know and have also worked with think withdrawing devices so as to prevent teens access to social media is an effective way of digital discipline. No, it is not. I believe in empowerment. I went to speak in a school in 2017 and a parent asked a question; “what year is appropriate for a child to own and hold a smart phone” I replied no child below 7 years must be given access to a smart phone but beyond the permissible year, empowerment must come first. I know there are some youths and adults who do not understand the protocol of smart phone.

I draw my strength from the work of Dr Tim Elmore, a US based researcher, president Growing Leaders Academy Atlanta, and a renowned GenerationZ philosopher, once postulated we must prioritize ‘interpretation over isolation’. This refers to the approach of exposing youth to social media while guiding them to critically analyse its content rather than completely isolating them from it. Dr Tim Elmore suggests that this method encourages young people to develop their own values and decision-making skills. He went further to say that the method will allow them to navigate the complexities of social media effectively. This is a sharp contrast from isolation, which may prevent them from engaging with the digital world entirely without guidance. The goal is to raise critical thinking and moral discernment in a connected environment

His submission corroborated with mine in 2017 and this was confirmed in 2020 when covid19 kicked in; schools shut and students were confined to online study. How will a child who has not been properly groomed in the concept of ‘interpretation over isolation’ be able to understand the protocol so as to seamlessly navigate the social media world when he/she has the device in his/her palm? Consumption without resilience refers to the phenomenon where Generation Z engages heavily with digital content; such as social media, streaming services, and online news; without developing the emotional and psychological muscle necessary to cope with the inherent pressures. This constant consumption can lead to a superficial understanding of complex issues that breeds a sense of entitlement. Consequently, when faced with real-life challenges or setbacks, these young individuals may struggle to bounce back or adapt, lacking the coping mechanisms that resilience provides. This calls for the needs to teach them not only to consume content thoughtfully but also to cultivate the grit and perseverance needed to navigate life’s difficulties effectively

In response to the challenges highlighted above drawing from my findings and that of others on how parent coaches can shape teens values in a social media era, I suggest the following interventions that parent coaches can introduce to help address the issues.

The teens need empowerment to be able to interpret what they consume with wisdom. There is a challenge of easy accessibility to information but without maturity to use it wisely and this has in turn created a gap between knowledge and values. Parent coaches can play a transformative role by empowering teens with wisdom in teaching them critical thinking, emotional regulation, and the ability to discern right from wrong in the face of peer and societal pressures. Re-introducing Storytelling Workshops: This is what we were used to when my generation was younger. It is a bridge to African heritage. Reintroducing the art of African storytelling, or oral literature will offer teens an immersive way to connect with their cultural roots while gaining invaluable life lessons. These workshops create an environment where traditional tales come alive, filled with proverbs, fables, and historical accounts of our ancestors that impart moral lessons, such as the virtues of honesty, hard work, and respect for elders.

Through the interventions of Reintroducing storytelling and empowering teens with wisdom to interpret correctly what they consume on social media teens can be inspired to embrace African values and ethics as guiding principles in their lives. These interventions will provide meaningful alternatives to the often-superficial narratives on social media. Together, we can ensure a legacy of values-driven leadership and societal growth. The reality we must not ignore. The impact we need to understand and the truth we must defend.

