The River of Favour

Esther 5:2-3 And it was so, when the king saw Esther the queen standing in the court, [that] she obtained favour in his sight: and the king held out to Esther the golden sceptre that [was] in his hand. So Esther drew near, and touched the top of the sceptre. Then said the king unto her, What wilt thou, queen Esther? and what [is] thy request? it shall be even given thee to the half of the kingdom.(KJV)” Esther became a controller in the palace through the favour of God. “Esther 7:2-6 And the king said again unto Esther on the second day at the banquet of wine, What [is] thy petition, queen Esther? and it shall be granted thee: and what [is] thy request? and it shall be performed, [even] to the half of the kingdom.

Then Esther the queen answered and said, If I have found favour in thy sight, O king, and if it please the king, let my life be given me at my petition, and my people at my request: For we are sold, I and my people, to be destroyed, to be slain, and to perish. But if we had been sold for bondmen and bondwomen, I had held my tongue, although the enemy could not countervail the king’s damage. Then the king Ahasuerus answered and said unto Esther the queen, Who is he, and where is he, that durst presume in his heart to do so? And Esther said, The adversary and enemy [is] this wicked Haman. Then Haman was afraid before the king and the queen.(KJV)” The king was asking from Esther what she wanted without Esther saying a word.

That is the favour of God “Esther 8:1-2 On that day did the king Ahasuerus give the house of Haman the Jews’ enemy unto Esther the queen. And Mordecai came before the king; for Esther had told what he [was] unto her. And the king took off his ring, which he had taken from Haman, and gave it unto Mordecai. And Esther set Mordecai over the house of Haman.(KJV)” Mordecai took over Haman’s position and became the number two man through the favour of God. This river of favour exploded and expanded as Jesus was born and the angel announced to humanity “Luke 2:14 Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.(KJV)” Jesus came as the manifestation of God’s favour to humanity to bring the availability of God’s abundance of mercy, blessing, provision and goodness to man through the coming of Jesus to the earth.

He came to heal, deliver, set man free from every bondage and slavery and usher man into the fullness of God’s blessing to humanity which is on the platform of Grace the favour of God. He declared in the temple or synagogue that this is the year of the Lord’s favour to humanity. “The Spirit of the Lord is on me, because he has anointed me to preach good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim freedom for the prisoners and recovery of sight for the bind , to release the opposed to pro- claim the year of the Lord’s favor.(NIV)” This river of favour culminated in the book of revela-