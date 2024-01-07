The River of Favour 1

There is a current that runs through the Bible from Genesis to Revelation that is the river of favour. And God specifically made it so that anyone who wants can jump into that river and enjoy the benefits of favour in his lifetime. Man from the beginning was a favoured creation of God, out of all his handi- works; man was specifically favoured by God. Everything God created was for the benefit of man and to make life comfortable for man. Man was specifically endowed by God with the divine qualities of divinity, for man was created in the image of God.

Psalm 8:3 says: “When I consider thy heavens, the work of thy fingers, the moon and the stars, which thou hast ordained What is man,that thou art mindful of him? And the son of man, that thou visit him? For thou hast made him a little lower than the angels, and hast crowned him with glory and honour. Thou made him to have dominion over the works of thy hands; thou hast put all things under his feet: (KJV).”

Genesis 1:26-28 “And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creep upon the earth. So God created man in his [own] image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them.

And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it: and have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over every living thing that moveth upon the earth (KJV).” Man was crowned with glory and honour, of all the creation of God, none had this crowning. Man was preferentially treated and endowed by God and that is what favour is all about. The Garden of Eden where man was kept is an evidence of the favour of God towards man.

Eden was a garden where all that was needed by man was put in place. Man was to enjoy himself in the garden because all has been provided for him to enjoy. The bible talks about the river that came out of Eden to water the garden. What a blessed river, the river has gold, bellium, onyx and various glorious components that make the content of this river. And this river is what waters the garden that God has put the Man.