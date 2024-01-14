The River of Favour 1

Genesis 12:1-3 “Now the LORD had said unto Abram, Get thee out of thy country, and from thy kindred, and from thy father’s house, unto a land that I will shew thee: And I will make of thee a great nation, and I will bless thee, and make thy name great; and thou shalt be a blessing: And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curseth thee: and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed.(KJV) This river of favour flowed to Isaac, Jacob but now to Joseph who enjoyed so much of the favour, that favour took him from the pit to the house of Potiphar as a slave to the prison but finally to the palace in a strange land where he had no father and mother to become the most powerful human being on the face of the earth.

This was possible because of this river of favour flowing in the life of Joseph. “Genesis 39:4-6 And Joseph found grace in his sight, and he served him: and he made him overseer over his house, and all [that] he had he put into his hand. And it came to pass from the time [that] he had made him overseer in his house, and over all that he had, that the LORD blessed the Egyptian’s house for Joseph’s sake; and the blessing of the LORD was upon all that he had in the house, and in the field. And he left all that he had in Joseph’s hand; and he knew not ought he had, save the bread which he did eat.

And Joseph was [a] goodly [person], and well favoured. (KJV)” “Genesis 39:21-22 But the LORD was with Joseph, and shewed him mercy, and gave him favour in the sight of the keeper of the prison. And the keeper of the prison committed to Joseph’s hand all the prisoners that [were] in the prison; and whatsoever they did there, he was the doer [of it].

(KJV)” This river of favour was what made Israel to become so special that God specially blessed them and made them to come out from Egypt after years of affliction with so much wealth and riches overnight that they were so blessed as a result of a wealth transfer that took place between the Egyptians and the Israelites “Exodus 12:36 And the LORD gave the people favour in the sight of the Egyptians, so that they lent unto them [such things as they required]. And they spoiled the Egyptians.(KJV)” They left the land of Egypt to go and possess a land that flowed with milk and honey that does not belong to them.

They conquered the occupiers of the land and took over the land because the Lord favoured them. “Psalm 44:1-3 We have heard with our ears, O God, our fathers have told us, [what] work thou didst in their days, in the times of old. [How] thou didst drive out the heathen with thy hand, and planted them; [how] thou didst afflict the people, and cast them out. For they got not the land in possession by their own sword, neither did their own arm save them: but thy right hand, and thine arm, and the light of thy countenance, because thou hadst a favour unto them.(KJV)”