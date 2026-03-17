The Rise of Benjamin Kalu And Needless Attacks From S’East

The name of the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, PhD, LL.D, CFR, is fast becoming a national anthem in Nigeria. The name which sprang up in the wake of the 4th Republic in Bende, an ancient town in Abia State, where the young man emerged Chairman of the Council; later became a household name in Abia State, where he served diligently as an Adviser to the State.

As a successful businessman who had seen it all, both in Nigeria and abroad, where his network still persists, Kalu had, too, attempted to represent the people of Bende at the House of Representatives, but was asked to wait for a particular time. In each of these attempts, the ebullient young man was waxing stronger and deeper into the subconsciousness of the people.

And when the time was ripe in 2019, Hon. Benjamin Kalu eventually marched triumphantly into the People’s House in the 9th Assembly. Like a golden fish which could not be hidden, Kalu was mandated to speak for the entire 360 Members of the House of Representatives and the institution of Parliament, thus getting the role of an Image Maker and Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, even as a greenhorn.

That was when Kalu imprinted his name in the national annals of Nigerian politics, shooting himself to limelight and national relevance. He carved a niche for himself in the national and international space and won the hearts of most Nigerians, especially the people at the centre of gravity of power in Nigeria.

Thus, when an opportunity presented itself for a trusted Pan-Nigerian Igbo man to stand as a rallying point of the Nd’Igbo for national cohesion, the name of Benjamin Kalu was not only reverberating, it was also, unknown to many, microwaving at the backend of the critical stakeholders and national leaders. He emerged as Deputy Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, beating the imaginations of many naysayers.

That was the genesis of the many troubles that would come after!

First, the people of the Southeast did not support his ambition. The Ohaneze Nd’Igbo made it emphatically clear, and in fairness to them too, that what the people of the South East needed was a President of the Senate or nothing. They did not want a Speaker or Deputy Speaker position. Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu got his major support and endorsement from the South West, followed by the South South and the North.

The South East only lent their support very late, when it was discovered that the rest zones were obviously going to return Kalu as Deputy Speaker, even without their input.

And Benjamin Kalu eventually emerged as the Deputy Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, in a unanimous decision of the entirety of the Members of the House.

Hardly had he settled down in his new office, than the Cabals from the East, who believed no one could become anything in Igbo land, except they anoint such a person, started dressing banana peels for the new Deputy Speaker. First, they came in the form of a political opponent of Kalu in the last National Assembly election in Bende Federal Constituency, with all manners of blackmail, including forging the signatures of his opponents on sensitive documents. The Court and Law Enforcement Agents did justice to it.

Since then, the traducers of Kalu have never been in short supply of mischief, blackmail and social media attacks. They have successfully found veritable tools in the hands of risibly looking urchins, masquerading as Civil Society Groups in Abia State and Abuja, with their risible inanity, while some were inordinately recruited to be inaugurating diatribes against the Deputy Speaker on social media and constantly polluting cyberspace in Abia.

This latest wave may not be unconnected to the imagination that Kalu was coming to contest the Abia governorship against Dr Alex Otti in 2027. But in all, their tergiversation does not escape the censure of discerning observers, especially those who are outside Abia, who notice that their operational tendencies are less pretentious. Those political watchers are not new to the pull him down antics of some Cabals in the South East.

In retrospect, Nigerians are still fresh in memory, of how 5 Presidents of the Senate emerged from the 5 states in the South East, under one President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo from the South West.

The baton started with Senator Evan Enwerem from Imo State in 1999, followed by Senator Chuba Okadigbo from Anambra State who concluded the year 1999 and raced it to year 2000, before handing the baton to Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, who narrowly completed the 4th Assembly. In the 5th Assembly, Senator Adolphus Wabara from Abia State started well, until the usual banana peels, which could not be totally detached from his people, fell him in 2005, and Senator Ken Nnamani from Enugu State succeeded him, to round up the tenure of Obasanjo.

The relay race would have probably continued if Nd’Igbo had more than 5 states. The pull him down system would have ensured the next state also got a fair share, then butted out like others.

But not long after that, another man was elected as President of the Senate from the North Central. Senator David Mark not only completed his tenure as the President of the 6th Senate, but he also recorded another successful tenure in the 7th Assembly, making Nigerians believe that it was actually possible for one President to successfully preside over the Senate for a full parliamentary session. This was also made possible as the people of North Central preoccupied their minds with what they could bring to the table for regional and national development, rather than pulling their own down.

But for the fact that Benjamin Kalu enjoys the palatial confidence and has the ears of the President, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the fate of the 4th and 5th Senate would have befell him. Also, the calmness, demureness, and maturity he has shown in the face of these numerous attacks show he is a strong leader that the Southeast should be proud of.

He has repeatedly displayed courage and bravery in managing most of the difficult times in the parliament. The dexterity with which he carries out his legislative duties as a Presiding Officer is worthy of emulation.

Kalu’s efficiency announced him to Nigerians, and the powers that be have found him a worthy patriotic and detribalised Nigerian who has jumped all banana peels from detractors, unprovoked, unperturbed.

This, they don’t like, they predicted his failure like others, but he is focused with eyes on the ball. His solid relationship with the President is also very offensive to many.

That’s why the gang-ups, akin to what biblical Joseph faced, have been sent to Benjamin Kalu. Daily, they dig holes and push him in, but he will always, through his credibility, accountability, hard work, transparency and abundant grace, find his way out.

The next day, they will find another hole, pay the diggers, give them shovels and diggers to make it deeper, because for them, if he keeps shining, he will outshine them in the future. This is just the simple layman’s analysis of the many troubles of Benjamin Kalu. They want to deem his light so he won’t be an option when the need arises.

It is also known to many Nigerians that some members of the APC, both in Abia and some parts of South East, are collaborating with the opposing forces in the Abia State Government to strangulate Kalu’s intimidating rise.

They feel his towering political and social credentials are detrimental to their tortoise-like and worn-out style of politicking. Unfortunately for them, it appears he was born for this, while they throw stones, he stays quiet, calm and calculative, delivering on his mandate with great emotional intelligence, which is the ingredient that is uncommon amongst the contemporary leaders in Nigeria.

Many had forgotten that Kalu did not become the Deputy Speaker by sheer luck; he emerged through the dint of fervent commitment to the wave of progress in the APC and with unrepentant loyalty to the Asiwaju movement. At a time when it was haram to mention APC in Igbo land, not to talk of singing Asiwaju, Kalu stood out without pretence, and like John the Baptist, a lonely voice in the political wilderness, he toured the nooks and crannies of the State, canvassing for Asiwaju and his party. He was one of the foremost supporters of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the South East, when it was tough to mention Asiwaju’s name in Ala Igbo, in the peak of unknown gunmen activities.

Expectedly, too, Kalu got his fair share of this support, which was against the warnings of the unknown gunmen in the East. They made good their threats by destroying his campaign office and that of the President in his Bende Federal Constituency, with over a hundred bullets.

But these did not deter Benjamin Kalu from supporting Asiwaju. It is also appropriate to refresh our memory that, at such a time, most leaders in the South East lined up behind the then Senate President to succeed Buhari, but Kalu decided to be different. Most of these Cabals in the party fighting Kalu today voted against Tinubu at the national convention of APC in 2022, and only nicodemously rejoined the projects when the food was ready.

Also in the 9th Assembly, long before any political movement for the 2023 presidency, Hon. Benjamin Kalu accepted the onerous task of Secretary of Tinubu Ambassadors, in both chambers of the National Assembly, a platform that led many Members and Senators to persuade Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu to run for President.

His support for the President and his Renewed Hope Agenda is organic and has been proven by the powers that be. No wonder it was only Kalu that conceived and established a structure known as ‘Renewed Hope Partners’ across the 5 States of South East, over a year ago, long before the Presidency corroborated him and established Renewed Hope Ambassadors across the country.

Thus, one would not be exaggerating to say: His Excellency, RT. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, Ph.D, LL.D, CFR, the Utabiri Bende, the Enyi Abia, is the renewed hope of Nd’Igbo!

Recently, Kalu performed magic with his preaching for unity and peace in Abia state and what many thought was impossible was demystified by his leadership skills, which brought the party the formidability it needed ahead of the next elections. With the support of the President and the national leadership of the party, APC, the Deputy Speaker organised a hitch-free congress in Abia to the amazement of all. If that is not leadership, I wonder what is!

Since the successful Congress, the attacks on Benjamin Kalu have increased tremendously, in an attempt to dwindle his towering political height.

Worthy of note is the major role the Deputy Speaker played in the last FCT Council elections. Just like he promised APC and Nigerians that his South-Easterners in the FCT would change their voting pattern to support his party, it happened that way, and the APC won overwhelmingly.

As we speak, Hon. Benjamin Kalu is the secretary of the National Convention Election Committee of the APC. Recently, when interviewed, Members of the House of Representatives were full of praises of the way he handles the affairs of the Parliament. The Lawmakers lauded his unmatched legislative acumen and leadership sagacity. They were convinced that Kalu would deliver the elections of the National Working Committee without stress.

His records in the House are amazing and unparalleled – the South East Development Commission he facilitated was a jinx broken after many decades; also, in one single day, the President approved 3 federal institutions for the people of South East – Federal College of Education, Bende, Abia State; Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, Item, Bende; and Federal University Okigwe, Imo State; courtesy of kalu. Just a few days ago, the Deputy Speaker recorded another milestone, when the President signed the Kampala Convention Domestication Bill into law, after waiting from 2009 to date. A big jinx that was broken; many more under his name.

This is the fear of those fighting him. Daily ‘pay and use’ CSOs are rented to malign him in the media. If this is not cybercrime, I wonder what else is. If this is not criminal defamation of character, I wonder what it is. In spite of these, Benjamin Kalu appears resolute and committed to the aspirations of Nd’Igbo, the Renewed Hope Mandate and the Nigerian Project.

But the big question remains – when will the law be activated against these perpetrators and their sponsors, to avoid a situation where the public peace would be affected? How long will the system permit cyber terrorists and hired street urchins, in the name of CSOs, to terrorise Public Office Holders?

How many more rising stars in the South East will these Cabals hew down? The answers to these rhetorics are very scarce.

Ndigbo should learn from their mistakes of fighting their Senate Presidents and gaining nothing. Fighting the Deputy Speaker now will also fetch them nothing but further alienation.

They should rather rally around a talent spotted by Mr President, and encourage him to bring more dividends of democracy to Alaigbo. That’s one of the best political strategies for the integration of the South East into the mainstream. There is so much strength, growth, progress and development that come with unity. Let there be peace and unity in the South East.

(Itodo writes from Otukpa, Benue State, via itodoyemi@gmail.com).