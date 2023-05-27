The Right Outfit Will Transform Your Looks –Obioha

You own a clothing line that is unique. How best would you describe your style?

My clothes are bespoke and define the dress style of the new generation. Probably, I like to see somebody wear the clothes in my collection. They are simply glamorous, decent and they bring out the sexiness of the woman.

Nigerian women are getting more uncomfortable with their bodies; they are no longer comfortable with the folds, the baggy eyes, heavy arms (what some peo- ple call Christian mothers’ arm); they no longer love those clothes that hide excess flesh. They want to look elegant. So, they wear dresses that make them look graceful. When the woman arrives anywhere, heads will begin to turn in admiration. We bring in new collections every eight weeks.

How would you describe a stylish woman?

Style is more than just clothes. There are different things that make up style ranging from the hair, makeup, accessories to the clothes. The way you put everything together is what helps me define a woman of style.

Have you ever had any embarrassing moment as an event planner?

Yes, of course, particularly when you encounter uncultured people. You do an event when you have agreed with the client about the style of admission. I once had a crazy crowd size. Right from conception, we agreed that we would have placement cards to indicate the sitting arrangement, so that the guests would come with their placement cards. We took our time to number the cards and allocated the guests expected to be at the event to specific tables.

So, coming for the event it is not just about bringing the wedding card, it is the placement card that we put in the wedding card that we expected them to come with. But we had a situation that we had a relative of the bride who decided she didn’t need to come with her placement card; to her it was all about her relationship to the bride. She went on shouting and screaming.

However, I would say that God has been so fantastic. There has been no event that we did that we didn’t receive a “Thank You” card from the client. The appreciation I get from my client is what matters most to me. The ‘thank you’ is my greatest satisfaction not the money they pay to me.

How do you love your hairdo?

I like wearing well-made hair to the extent I decided to open a saloon not just open a saloon but open somewhere that people will find conducive and convenient. Back then I lived on the mainland and I will come all the way to the island to get my hair done because of the conducive atmosphere I would want my hair done.

Then I set out to open a salon immediately I left banking job and that was Hair Craft. Hair Craft was a huge success because in less than three months that we opened, we got the contract to become official hair salon for the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria and that gave birth to Enthyst Place.

What do you look out for in outfits?

I pay so much attention to details.

How have event consulting affected your style?

I have always liked to be different even as an event consultant. Let’s take for example, I’m planning a wedding for a couple. It’s always a total package, because I’m concerned about how you would look as well as the look and feel of the event.

I never want any other person to look better than my bride or the mother of the bride on the wedding day. In trying to advise them on how best to dress, you’ll definitely need to have a source you are referring them to and that gives birth to the bridal part of it and every other fashion aspect of the business.

Your events often stretch into the night. As a married woman, how does your family cope with this hectic schedule?

The truth is that am lucky to be married to a man that totally understands and supports my business. He gives me total support, and because my husband so understands, my children automatically understand too. You know how we inculcate these things into our children. That has been my greatest asset and luck.

What is your view on the fashion sense of Nigerian women?

I’m very happy about the fashion trend in Nigeria and that Nigerian women are making very good efforts to look good. It does take effort to look good and if you know you don’t have a clue, consult somebody that has. I tell people if you have to attend an event, make that effort to look good. By just coming out in just anything, you’re telling the celebrant/host “your event means nothing to me.”

That is the way it can be interpreted and what I tell people is that it is pretty rude. Somebody has specified a dress code and colour for the day and the least you could do is to abide by it and gladly Nigerian women are beginning to do that more. They’re beginning to consult stylists.

I have a number of them as my clientele and they’re grateful. They thank me for making them stand out and that for me is satisfaction. I totally enjoy what I do and I’m happy that Nigerian women are making conscious efforts to look good.

What is your best colour?

I’m a sucker for the colour purple. I am free spirited but also very self conscious.

Why did you set up Enthyst Fashion Klinic?

I started Fashion Klinic because of my passion for dressing people and seeing them look good. The fashion arm has always been there, but was rebranded to something befitting and to give it the right name for what it is. We sort out people’s style issues and cater for their needs. In the Klinic, we style you from head to toe because the right outfit will transform you.

What success stories have you recorded so far?

Well, I would say it’s the passion, drive and attention to details. Our uniqueness and professionalism have opened doors for us.

Who is your kind of clients?

Those that want to stand out and need quality services in events and bridals fit into our clientele.

What gives you the cutting edge above others in your line of business?

We are a very creative company and our services are of high standard. At Enthyst, every work we do speaks for us.