In every community or religious society, there are a few who have the capacity to lead, while the rests simply follow, There are some others who can be corrected with a little counsel or reproach.

Then there is a third category of people who are very weak in faith and, if they are not made to worship in public, they are prone to discard it altogether. It is therefore in the best interests of the Islamic society that all its members perform the worship collectively and in congregation.

So that the delinquent may be distinguished from the observers and the shirkers from the adherents. This will also cause the people with less knowledge to follow the Ulama, and make the ignorant, learn from learned the specific requirements of worship, the worshipper will distinguish right from wrong and genuine from counterfeit, so that the right and genuine may prevail and the wrong and the counterfeit may be suppressed.

Besides these congregation of people loving Allah, seeking His Mercy, constantly fearing Him and having their hearts and soul turnned to Him alone, have the wonderful effect of causing his blessing and Mercy to descend from Heaven. Moreover he Muslim community has been raised so that the word of Allah be eld supreme and the Islamic order be dominant over all others.

This object cannot be achieved unless all Muslims big and small, the elite and Common, the town folk and the countrymen, perform alike the most su lime service and the most scared ritual of Islam, e:go. Salaat by assembling together in one place, it is for this red, asonz that ten Sharia ( Islamic laws ) lays such special stress on Friday congregation and on Salaat with JAMAAT by explaining the blessings of almighty Allah.