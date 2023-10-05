The Return of Okada to Lagos Highways And Governments’ Seeming Helplessness

When Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s government of Lagos State reviewed the ban on operation of commercial motorcycles, otherwise known as Okada in the state, not a few people jumped for joy and heaved a sigh of relief, especially when the ban was seen as effective, unlike the bans by previous governments in the state. However, many people have recently express worry with the return of Okada, not only to many streets in hitherto restricted places, but also to the highways, in this piece, ADEYINKA ADENIJI, takes a look at the ban and the possible reasons for a slack in enforcement

The ban

On May 10, 2021, the Lagos State government under the leadership of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, reviewed the 2012 Lagos Traffic Law guiding the operations of Okada, after his predecessors, Babatunde Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambode’s administrations had banned their activities. The review which imposed a fresh ban on the operation of the commercial motorcycle, the state Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Fredric Oladeinde and his Information and Strategy counterpart, Gbenga Omotoso, announced this at an inter-ministerial media briefing held at Alausa, Ikeja.

The review affected councils including, Kosofe, Ikeja, Oshodi-Isolo, Mushin, including the respective LCDAs in the areas. However, on May 18, 2022, the governor extended the ban, ordering a total restriction on Okada operations to six additional LGAs, comprising Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Surulere, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland and Apapa, as well as the LCDAs under them.

The review which imposed a total ban on the operation of Okada in the affected local government areas and its LCDAs and also its ban on all bridges in the state, according to Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, while on a tour of some restricted areas within the state, where large numbers of motorcyclists (Okada riders) had resumed operations.

In a statement reaffirming the state government’s ban on Okada in the local councils which include; Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Somolu, Mushin, Apapa, Ikeja, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Surulere and Eti-Osa, as well as the Local Council Development Areas under them which are; Ojodu, Onigbongbo, Lagos Island East, Yaba and Coker Aguda. With others as; Itire-Ikate, Eti-Osa West, Iru Victoria Island, Ikoyi-Obalende, Ikosi- Isheri, Agboyi-Ketu, Isolo, Ejigbo, Bariga and Odi-Olowo, the Special Adviser urged both riders and passengers to keep off.

He implored the general public to comply as both the riders and passengers are both liable to 3 years in prison if apprehended and prosecuted, with their motorcycles impounded and crushed in the public view, in line with the provision of Section 46, sub-section 1, 2 & 3 of the Transport Sector Reform Law (TSRL), 2018.

While soliciting for support on government policies by all and sundry, the Special Adviser noted that despite the available existing interventions and viable alternatives provided for Okada operators which were expected to cushion the effect of the ban on their livelihood, the recalcitrant riders have refused to take advantage of them. Though the ban could be described as effective for the better part of 2022 and early part of 2023, since around February, obedience of the law seen to only be observed in breach in many parts of the state where the ban in in place.

Okada as part of state revenue

However, despite the selective ban, both in the public consciousness and by government records, through affiliation with statutorily recognised trade unions like the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), “Ticket fees”, which are daily remitted into government coffers by commercial motorcycle trade associations have been added to the list of identified budgetary items.

It is undeniable that commercial motorcycling, also known as “Okada business”, has emerged as another officially recognised means of livelihood for hundreds of thousands of households in Nigeria. An integral part of the revenue base that represents nothing but an undeniable stamp of validation on Okada business practitioners as an officially recognised and taxable vocation.

Reasons for resurgence

The traffic pattern in Lagos characterised by congestion occasioned by many factors including, poor road conditions, inadequate maintenance culture, dwindling government revenue, the complicity of law enforcers, lack of patriotism, the unavoidable nature of certain topographies, and reckless violation of traffic codes are some of the reasons Lagosians need Okada to augment inadequacies occasioned by the yawning gap impassioned in transportation infrastructure.

For residents of Lagos and other parts where commercial motorcycling seems indispensable, its adoption was made easy partly due to fear of traffic congestion. Being holed up in traffic congestion for hours on a 10-minutes journey is a phenomenon for which many Lagosians refuse to return to from more organised Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

Despite being the latest in the order of advent of means of transportation, it was easy for Okada operators to claim their share of the vast transportation market. In a densely populated Lagos environment, citizens can’t imagine themselves surviving without this fast means of transportation. Forty-something-year-old Adekunle Adedeji is a regular Okada user in Lagos.

He works on Wharf Road, Apapa, but lives in Sango Ota, Ogun State. For him, it would be practically impossible to cope with his office resumption time without patronising commercial motorcyclists. He must resume work at 8 am weekdays. Considering the manner of traffic congestion that daily characterise his route – Apapa-Oshodi Expressway – the clearing and forwarding agent said he might have rejected the offer to work in Apapa, a restricted zone for Okada.

In an evidenced depiction of the impacts of increasing population on road transport and congestion, the populace embraced the use of motorcycles in place of buses and taxis for commercial transportation. The corresponding effect of this is that smaller and medium-scale investors found a business opportunity where risk is commensurate with return on investment.

Also, whether by governments, religion, politically based societies, individual politicians, or non-political works of philanthropy, hardly could an empowerment program be dimmed to be serious or effective without the distribution of motorcycles to beneficiaries. Many asset acquisition loan schemes sprang up with various dimensions of reach and repayment. Just as most raffle promos featured Okada either as a main or consolation prize.

Commercial motorcyclists became breadwinners. A certain rider who doesn’t want his name in print told this reporter how he had successfully seen his son graduate from higher institution through savings from his Okada business. “I have been in this business for some years. This is what I do to feed my family. “We are not the problem. They should go after criminals and leave us alone,” he said.

Another rider at Bolade bus stop, Oshodi, who gave his name as Ademola Walihyu, was very proud as he relished the benefits his daily violation of laws under the guise of “looking for daily bread”. “I walk on expressways. Sango to Mushin; Oshodi to Yaba; Oshodi to Mile 2…” He listed his preferred routes while also saying that a long-distance journey is the best “for anyone serious and wants to make his money fast.” Noting however that his bike was once confiscated by men of the Task Force, Wahli- yu alluded to the existence of what he termed, “worst offenses than traffic offenses”.

Reasons for ban

Nonetheless, the ‘ free entry free exit’ nature of the Okada riding profession allowed for infiltration by criminally minded individuals who hide under the guise of a ‘legitimate business’ to perpetrate evil. The unprecedented increase in crime rate had become a bundle of nerves for the government of the day. Police efforts on the growing rate of robbery, gun running, and other heinous crimes established a link with increasing number of Okada riders in the metropolis and adjourning Ogun State neighboring communities.

When insecurity reigns, every stratum of society feels the brunt. Loss of confidence as a result of feelings of communal insecurity begins to take its toll on the socio-economic lives of the people. Out of anxiety, walking on streets is almost becoming an “executable project” that required proper planning and execution; and is subjected to intermittent appraisal before getting to their destination and are never considered successful until passengers land at their desired destination without robbery attacks, accidents, or even death.

The cost of moving around in Lagos, and other indices are major causes of anxiety, not only in what is paid for public transportation as fares, but what may be lost for moving with a bag clutched to the side as citizens go about for fear of attacks by gun totting -robbery and phone/ bag-snatching Okada riders who prowl the streets disguising with motorcycles. Some riders were arrested in connection with ritual killings and kidnapping. Some were found transporting illicit drugs from one location to the other.

Guns and other dangerous weapons were found on some of them in criminal connivance as arms runners unto robbers. Frighteningly, anecdotal accounts had attributed a spine-chilling 40 percent of total incidents of road accidents with Okada commercial motor- cycles. However, unofficial figures are roundly refuted by voices close to the state government.

Also, the informal redesignation and retagging of “Accidents and Emergency” wards as “Okada wards”, across public-owned health institutions remain an undeniable testifier to the fact that mishaps involving commercial motorcycle contributed to a sizable chunk of the statistics of reported accident. Consequently, public outcry began to rage as calls were made on the then-governor Babatunde Raji Fashola, by citizens, most of whom had had a bitter day with at least one of the many ills associated with criminal motorbikers, for a restriction of their operations.

In response, Fashola announced a partial ban. A statement by the government declared a total ban on operations of the ‘circumstantial’ professional riders in Ikeja, the state’s seat of executive powers. According to a statement issued to the unions in Ikeja, then, the police cited the “increasing rate of criminality through the use of motor- cycles” as the main reason for the ban. Since 2012, subsequent governments in the state have pronounced, re-emphasized, or established the anti-Okada Law.

Also, in 2018, the state under Governor Akinwumi Ambode established the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law 2018 (the “Law”). The law became effective on the 26th of February 2018. Section 46 (1) of the Law stipulates that ‘no person shall ride, drive or propel a motorcycle or tricycle on a major highway within the state, and any person in contravention of this provision commits an offense liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term of three (3) years with such motorcycle or tricycle forfeited to the State’.

The Law listed hundreds of routes where motorcycles and tricycles (aka Okada and Keke) had been banned. The list included major highways, bridges, etc. in Lagos. The establishment of the Law at that time was directly linked to a clash in the Ketu-Mile 12 area of the state, allegedly triggered by a dispute between an Okada operator and a passerby, in which lives and properties worth millions of naira were lost.

In the year 2020, barely a year after he was elected governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo- Olu, in January 2020 proscribed operations of motorcyclists and Keke riders in six local gov- ernment areas, nine local council development areas, 40 bridges and flyovers, and 10 major highways across the state with effect from February 1, 2020.

Compliance follows enactment, but..

Disgustingly, every declaration of Okada restrictions instantly brought about near-perfect compliance. Many Lagosians showered encomiums on governors for being decisive in tackling the menace. Some describe the announcement of the restrictions as the much-needed “reset buttons” in the heads of Okada riders. The compliance level has been around 80%, as men of the Lagos Task Force arrested defiant riders and confiscated their bikes.

The cyclists for fear of government go underground, only to resurface after some time. Speaking sometime in 2022, at Alausa, Ikeja, where confiscated motorcycles were publicly crushed, Shola Jejeloye, the chairman, of Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce), discloses an 85 percent compliance with the commercial motorcycle ban in the first three days after Governor Sanwo-Olu, for the umpteenth time, reiterated the subsistence the law restructuring Okada operations.

“85 percent compliance in the sense that we don’t see Okada on the roads, on the expressways any longer,” he said, viewing that his regiment will ensure that the motorcyclists never return to the highways. Intriguingly, the usual but never-lasting compliance rate has gone the way of others in precedence. It manifested as another ruse. This became clear as defiant operators soon returned to the roads.

Survival instincts in riders were soon to engage in long-drawn tussles with the government’s resolution to keep the same society where the safety of lives and property is paramount. At the same time as the pronouncement of the ban, menaces associated with Okada riders had taken a new dangerous turn. Progressing from armed robbery and drug peddling, another vice associated with the commercial riders is their penchant for mob attacks.

They have at various times attacked traffic law enforcers with dangerous weapons, leaving casualties on both sides, as the latter observes their constitutional duty. The ruthlessness of these lot with their victims, which included passengers and other road users, marked them out as another breed of bully on the highways and streets. The pick of their recklessness was the killing of a young man in Lekki, whose protests sparked the state government to reverberate the RLT laws.

Clashes with law enforcement agents had led to casualties on either side. Consequently, the government extended the ban to other parts of the state, especially some highways and local government areas. This time, riders have become stiff-necked, posturing a country ban on their activities could lead to their death. They rejected the new law and protested that the government in Lagos had engaged in battles with Okada operators.

The latest of such is the February 2022 extension and declaration of a total ban on Okada operations in 6 local government areas and 9 Local Council Development Area. Namely: Ikeja, Surulere, Eti-Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, and Apapa. “We are now directing a total ban on Okada activities across the highways and bridges within these six local governments and their Local Council Development Areas, effective from June 1, 2022,” Sanwu-Olu told a gathering of Divisional Police Officers on 18 May, 2022.

Meanwhile, a study of the series of hara-kiri between the State Government and Okada operators sadly show that the state does not want inappropriate laws to maintain a sane society where the security of lives and property are well ensured, neither have recalcitrant Okada riders maintain the upper hand over the government for lack of constitutional powers to “declare a thing and it shall come to pass”: rather, the problem has persisted, like every other perennial problem due strictly to unethical acts of those charged with the responsibility of law enforcement. But enforcement is not the only problem.

The challenge of enforcement

Many factors; the major of which is the non- resolute posture of the government led by politicians; who often return to banned stiff-necked riders to solicit for vote in return for relisting of traffic laws and codes, albeit always temporarily. Explaining this to our reporter recently, a resident of Aladelola Street, in Ikosi-Ketu, under the Kosofe Local Government Area said the ban on Okada has not been effective due to the attitude of law enforcement officials and particularly the desperation of politicians to win the next election.

“Last year, the governor re-affirmed the ban on Okada. Remember that the law had been in place before then, but was not properly implemented.” Atoyegbe Segun, a financial analyst who works at Ajao Estate, continued by saying that the last pronouncement by Sanwo-Olu failed in achieving the intended effect because the government failed to sustain enforcement.

“Aside from criminal negligence by those who should enforce the law, even the government who is the promulgator of the law has her faults in the enthronement of Okada riders as another set of untouchables.” “You know”, he continued, saying that the relaxed Okada law was already in operation and had achieved a near-perfect level of compliance before the presidential election where former governor and incumbent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was defeated by the Labour Party candidate, Mr. Peter Obi in Lagos State.

In his views, the electoral misfortune was blamed on, among other things, the ‘excesses’ of law enforcement in Lagos. The LASTMA, Lagos Task Force, and the anti-Okada squad founded by the state were blamed, partly for the loss of the governors’ political party in the state. He said it was a manner of political correctness but administrative infirmness. “The state government had relaxed enforcement of the laws so as not to fall into the hands of “enemies” ahead of the 2023 governorship elections.”

He explained that it was part of the politician’s cry on the government to relax laws to secure their favor at the polls. He said, “The state government in desperation to win the election had caused a relaxing of some of its laws, including the Okada ban laws”, he concluded by saying that the ban is necessary and commendable.

Though it is easy to notice an appreciable level of compliance in places like Mushin, VI, Ikoyi, Lekki, Fadey, Ikeja, Onipanu, Yaba, Akoka, Shomolu, and a few other places, the case is different on the Agege motor road and the Lagos- Abeokuta express road. Regardless of the existence of a law banning their operations, it is not impossible to pick up a bike from Oshodi, right in front of the traffic wardens’ post beside the bus terminal, to Ota Toll Gate, at any time of the day.

From interaction with operators, it could be seen that some responsible citizens were pushed into Okada riding due to unfavorable economic conditions. One can also detect an undesired il- legal trade that has thrived only on the negligence and dereliction of duty by those responsible for the formulation and execution of government policies.

An Okada rider who begged for anonymity said he never stopped plying the road. The audacious father of three in his late thirties said there is no other work that repays loans faster than Okada work. According to him, the ban on Okada from major highways is good to reduce the rate of accidents. But banning them totally from those highways, considered the most rewarding routes, will always be a bone of contention between riders and the government.

When reminded that plying these routes was criminal and the ban for the safety of everybody, the Benue born rider said, “Accidents happen everywhere”. Most of them playing the restricted routes got their vehicles on ‘high purchase’ arrangement and the only way not to default is to ply the highways. He however added that it would be difficult to meet up with repayment terms without lucrative routes like Ota Toll gate to Oshodi where passengers who are desperate to escape traffic are willing to pay for the speed offered by moving on a bike.

Consequently, the government extended the ban to other parts of the state, especially some highways and local government areas. This time, riders have become stiff-necked, posturing that a ban on their activities could lead to their death, and continued their operation regardless of seizure and confiscation of any of their bikes by the government.

The many battles between Okada riders and taskforce in Lagos State that has resulted in crisis and arrests around the Apapa Oshodi Expressway and other parts of the state calls for urgent action on the part of government in solving the incessant transportation problem which makes people prefer the Okada alternative in the first place, unless this is done, hoping to force these riders off the road, when there are willing passengers may be a herculean task.