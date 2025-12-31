The Renaissance Of Youth In Culture, Tradition, Local Governance In Nigeria

For a long time, many of us who grew up as young, upwardly mobile Nigerians believed that local administration, township governance, and cultural affairs were matters best left to the informal sector or the so-called “bottom of the pyramid.”

That was the mindset we inherited, and for years, it shaped our distance from grassroots engagement and cultural participation.

Today, that narrative is changing, and thankfully so.

Across Nigeria, a new generation of educated, dynamic, and globally aware young men and women is reclaiming culture, tradition, and local governance as spaces of pride, relevance, and opportunity.

Increasingly, we see professionals, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders stepping boldly into roles that preserve heritage while reshaping its presentation for the modern world.

From Kebbi State, young professionals now actively promote the Arugungun Fishing Festival, projecting its cultural richness onto the global stage. In Onitsha, vibrant participation in traditional festivals has strengthened cultural ties among towns and villages across the region.

In Lagos, the 2025 Eyo Festival witnessed a refreshing rebranding, driven largely by Lagos-based entrepreneurs who brought elegance, structure, and modern storytelling to an age-old tradition.

The recent Remo Day celebration in Sagamu, a convergence of towns and villages across Remoland, showcased culture with sophistication and unity.

And of course, Ojude Oba in Ijebu-Ode remains a powerful symbol of intergenerational harmony, where age grades blend fashion, pageantry, discipline, and homage to the throne in a display that continues to inspire admiration far beyond our borders.

The message is simple but urgent: more young people must rise to participate.

Cultural festivals are not relics of the past; they are engines of local economic growth, tourism development, social cohesion, and civic consciousness.

When educated and upwardly mobile individuals engage, the flavour changes, the standards rise, and the conversations deepen. Governance begins to listen when citizens show up, organised, informed, and culturally grounded.

The era of folded arms and detached elitism is over.

I am an unapologetic promoter of culture and tradition. Left in the hands of charlatans, culture withers and declines. But placed in the hands of thoughtful, committed citizens, it evolves, thrives, and commands global respect.

I am encouraged by the shift we are witnessing today, more Nigerians taking ownership of their heritage, refining it, protecting it, and proudly presenting it to the world.

This is a call to all of us: find pride, purpose, and even leisure in your culture. Grow it. Curate it. Elevate it. Let culture become both our hobby and our heritage investment.

I am particularly inspired by the recent Eyo Festival and Remo Day in Sagamu, where professionals came out not just to celebrate, but to serve, support, and sustain their roots.

Let us continue to raise the bar.

Let us strengthen our communities.

Let us promote culture and tradition with excellence.