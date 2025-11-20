The Real Message In The Wike/ Yerima Debacle

“Policies that benefit the people are the lifeblood of a gov- ernment’s popularity, regardless of its past.”

—Anon

Suppose President Bola Tinubu’s spin doctors, who make his mess sound like masterplan, are honest with him. Suppose legislators, judges, governors and ministers who sing ‘on your mandate we stand’ are sincere with him.

In that case, they should be empha- sising two significant consequences of the recent drama involving FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, and Naval Lt. A.M. Yerima. The first fallout is that Minister Wike, whom the President once duffed his hat for his good work ahead of the 2027 election, has now become a considerable liability for his administration.

The second is that the immediate and overwhelming support for the young officer from Nigerians conveys a clear message and assessment of the regime, particularly in relation to Minister Wike. Since Wike is associated with Tinubu, many Nigerians are reluctant to listen to arguments against Yerima.

One Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), who attempted to steer the discussion, was thoroughly disappointed when his legal arguments were overwhelmed by the public’s vehe- ment opposition to Wike. The public’s varying reactions to issues connected to the administration should concern the President and serve as a sig- nificant warning signal.

When US President Donald Trump labelled Nigeria under Tinubu’s leadership as “a disgrace,” many Nigerians did not react with anger; instead, they hailed him, believing such a remark might harm the regime.

This apparent unpopularity of Tinubu’s government has redefined patriotism, suggesting that opposing the ruling party now symbolises nationalism in the public perception.

This situation, however, highlights an inherent contradiction within Nigeria’s political landscape, as several state governors and other elected officials are switching to a party that is increasingly seen by political observers as a conglomeration of political criminals.

Any comment that might damage the APC and Tinubu politically seems to resonate with Nigerians, even if it is legally or morally questionable. The fact that this government maintains such a negative rating in the face of aggressive propaganda raises questions about the effectiveness of those responsible for governance communication.

Nigerians appear committed to opposing the regime out of anger and frustration with the everyday politics, rather than genuine governance. If the propagandists were effective in their roles, the situation would not be as dire.

What does this indicate to the President? It suggests he should reconsider relying on propaganda and instead engage with the public compassionately and pragmatically. The President needs to shift focus from politics to governance, the primary reason for his election.

What could explain this public sentiment? Poor policies, undesirable actions, and messaging from individuals lacking integrity play. A spokesperson like Reno Omokri, who previously called Tinubu a drug baron but now claims he is the saviour Nigeria needs, faces obstacles in convincing discerning citizens.

Similarly, Daniel Bwala, who spent considerable time criticising Tinubu during the 2022 and 2023 elections, cannot suddenly expect the public to trust his new narratives, which seem driven by self-interest rather than sound reasoning.

In communication, the messenger’s reputation heavily influences the message. The recent indictment of Reno by his American associate Arnould as a liar speaks volumes about the credibility of those promoting Tinubu and his admin- istration.

It is unfortunate for any progressive and commendable policy introduced by an unpopular government, as it would struggle to gain acceptance in the political arena. Given that the President is more invested in politics, it becomes challenging for policies to avoid being mired in controversy.

President Tinubu has become increasingly detached from the struggles of his citizens and has politicised his government to such an extent that if he were to introduce a commendable policy, the public’s reaction would likely be sceptical: “Is this genuine or merely a tactic to secure votes?”

When everything is politicised, it inevitably shapes how people perceive your policies based on your government’s track record and intentions. “A government that is responsive to its people will find a way to make the unpopular popular.”

Against this backdrop, our conversation this week will centre on last week’s altercation between the provocative FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and the Naval ratings led by Lt. A.M. Yerima. Nothing has exposed the duplicitous nature of Nigerians more than the reaction to the needless altercation between the Minister, and the young naval officer.

As is often the case in Nigeria, the drama surrounding these two principal characters has overshadowed the real story beneath it. At the heart of this spectacle lies the issue of land grabbing, with both figures heavily involved.

A visitor to Nigeria observing the FCT Minister might mistakenly think Wike’s schedule is solely focused on land matters, as every action he takes relates to it. The uncomfortable truth is that both Wike and military officials are deeply implicated in land grabbing in Abuja.

Many of the luxurious estates in Abuja can be traced, either directly or in- directly, back to military personnel. While Wike claims he is addressing this issue, he engages in it in a manner that alienates public support as he joins in the grabbing.

The reality is that Nigerians, especially residents of Abuja, are victims of the rampant land-grabbing activities of both the Minister and the military. The one-sided reaction of Nigerians to the Wike-Yerima feud demonstrates that when faced with two devils, the choice is often difficult.

Ordinarily, in an ideal nation, soldiers would enjoy the overwhelming solidarity of the people due to their sacrifices for the populace. However, this sympathy rightly belongs to the rank-and-file and junior officers, not to the senior commanders who have become entangled in the endemic corruption of Nigerian politics.

The material acquisition tendencies of today’s military officers are nothing short of embarrassing. To date, Nigerians remain in the dark regarding the brutal killing of 17 soldiers, including their officers, in the Okuama community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State in 2023.

These soldiers died in an internal conflict stemming from a dispute over control of the oil business. Oil bunkering has continued due to the corruption of military officers involved in it. There have been numerous instances of unprofessional conduct by the Nigerian military leading to avoidable casualties.

While Wike’s behaviour is questionable, mobilising a troop of soldiers to guard property in a country ravaged by jihadists and bandits is a clear abuse of protocol. Globally, the military’s function is welldefined: its primary duty is to defend the nation and its citizens from external threats, maintain national security, and protect the country’s sovereignty.

They also play a crucial role in supporting do- mestic law enforcement and emergency response efforts, participating in international peacekeeping missions, aiding during natural disasters, and upholding the country’s laws and constitution.

The military should not be involved in guard- ing property or settling domestic disputes as low as debt recovery and the ejection of tenants, which is how the Nigerian military operates today. The police should handle civil matters, such as guarding rightful property under threat.

The Minister has no business being there as a demolish officer without a court order, and even with one, he should not exchange words with security personnel on duty. Wike’s inability to adhere to proper protocol suggests a lack of discipline and character, as he often tries to take on the roles of the judiciary, security, and administrative officials all at once.

If Wike were to address critical governance areas in the FCT, like healthcare and education, with the same intensity he applies to land and road construction, residents would likely be more satisfied with his leadership.

Currently, pregnant women in the FCT are dying during childbirth due to a lack of medical facilities, and schools are in a state of disrepair while teachers are owed salaries.

Yet, these issues seem to concern the Minister little; he appears preoccupied with land matters especially the ones in strategic locations. The excitement expressed by Nigerians on social media, for the young officer reflects the larger society.

A significant percentage of Abuja residents detest Wike but feel powerless to act due to the passive nature of the populace who are contended in being social media warriors. Lieutenant Yerima has gained popularity for confronting excesses, but we, as a people, face numerous challenges and often wait for someone else to confront them for us.

Fortunately for Yerima, he took a stand against an unpopular and largely undesirable figure like Wike, which earned him public support. Had he challenged a more credible Minister working for an acceptable government, he might have faced severe repercussions, except that such a Minister would not be as indecorous as Wike.

President Tinubu should take note of the WikeYerima feud as evidence that his administration has diminished governance to the extent that it allows a Minister to be publicly humiliated while improperly executing his duties, and even for fellow Ministers and cabinet members to openly criticise him for being overzealous and discourteous.

Ultimately, the two main characters in this drama were merely fortunate in their media portrayal, benefiting from a government struggling with its reputation for effective governance. God help us.