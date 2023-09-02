‘The Real Housewives of Lagos’ Season 2 Returns

Organisers of popular award-winning show, The Real Housewives of Lagos, have confirmed that the show will return for its second season with the addition of two new faces. Confirming the news, Showmax released a teaser for the new season of the popular show.

The faces of the new cast members were partially concealed, leaving fans guessing their identities. The addition is set to make for an exciting new season. The second season of the show promises to continue to showcase the opulence, drama, and friendships that have kept audience enthralled in the first season.

Season two of The Real Housewives of Lagos comes after a successful debut season, which attracted record-breaking viewership.

It clinched the title for the most first-day views on Showmax in Nigeria and dominated Twitter (now X) trends in Nigeria, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The first season featured Laura Ikeji, Carolyna Hutchings, Mariam Timmer, Iyabo Ojo, fashionistas Chioma Ikokwu, and Toyin Lawani-Adebayo.