The Real Housewives Of Lagos Returns To Showmax This September

Showmax has announced the return of The Real Housewives of Lagos for a second season, premiering 29 September 2023, with new episodes on Fridays.

The popular reality TV series will build on the success of the first season, whose first episode broke the first-day streaming record on Showmax Nigeria and was the only African title to crack the top 10 most-watched shows on the streaming service in 2022 across not just Nigeria but also Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa. In addition, the season 1 reunion scooped the award for Best Costume Designer at the prestigious 2023 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs), where the show was also competing for Best Television Series, among other categories.

In the highly anticipated second season, fashion entrepreneur Tania Omotayo and former model and socialite Faith Morey join the original cast, which includes popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo; celebrity designer and stylist Toyin Lawani Adebayo; and socialites and business women Chioma Ikokwu, Laura Ikeji-Kanu and Mariam Timmer. These two new faces will bring an extra layer of pizzazz and drama to the show, already known to start conversations on and off social media.

Tania, a renowned fashion entrepreneur, socialite, and former model, is no stranger to the limelight. Speaking on her reality TV debut, the 32-year-old wife and mother of one said: “I joined The Real Housewives of Lagos because my life is so public but not because I shared anything, simply based on assumptions. This was an opportunity for me to step out of my comfort zone to actually share a bit of my life and challenge myself with something new”.

Faith, a former basketball player turned supermodel, designer and actress, brings her blend of charm and sophistication to the series. On why she decided to be a part of the show, Faith said: “I have always loved reality TV. I am a private person but for some reason, I wanted to experience it. I also wanted to meet fellow hardworking ladies. And of course, the franchise needed a touch of Faith Morey. I was the missing puzzle from the show!”.

The Real Housewives of Lagos gives an exclusive peek into the lives of some of Lagos’ most affluent and influential women, showcasing their extravagant lifestyle while navigating the intricacies of their high-society circles. Set against the backdrop of the vibrant and cosmopolitan city of Lagos, the show promises a rollercoaster of emotions, friendships, celebrations and, yes, rivalries among the cast. This season will also delve deeper into the lives of the Housewives, revealing their ambitions and personal triumphs.

“The Real Housewives of Lagos shattered records on our platform and dominated conversations on and off social media throughout its run, so it’s really a no-brainer that we’d bring it back,” said the Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice, Dr Busola Tejumola. “Beyond the show’s entertainment value, RHOLagos’ cultural impact can’t be ignored. The feedback from fans shows that in no small way, the show helped put one of Africa’s most important cities and its vibrant culture on the map. We are thrilled to do it all over again and even bigger this season.”

Darey Art-Alade, Chief Creative Director: Livespot 360, the producers of The Real Housewives of Lagos, said, “This season is as real as ‘reality’ gets! In addition to showing some real-life issues faced by women – particularly African women – including balancing family and career, relationships and societal pressures, we also delved into issues around health. But of course, the drama is still served a la carte!”.

The Real Housewives of Lagos was the first West African instalment of the global Real Housewives franchise, which is distributed internationally by NBCUniversal Formats, a part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. Season 1 trended on Twitter (now X) at number one in Nigeria and remained on the trend list for the 14-week duration of the show. The show also trended at number one on Twitter in South Africa and featured on the trend list in the United Kingdom.

The Real Housewives of Lagos will stream from 29 September 2023 on Showmax, with new episodes on Fridays. Viewers can join the conversation this season by following Showmax Nigeria on social media and using the hashtag #RHOLagos.