The Rampaging Reverend Fathers

Roman Catholicism is going through difficult times in Nigeria as those who should lead the flock appear to be more in need of direction. Cases of Reverend Fathers applying violence in situations where wisdom and subtlety mattered most, are on the increase.

The year 2025 began with sad tales from St. Columba’s Catholic Parish, Amaimo in the Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State. A priest shot and killed one person for throwing fireworks into the premises. Some accounts said the victim, an artisan, had come from outside the town to work.

While the dust raised by that sad event was yet to settle, the internet came alive with video clips of a woman, Mrs Maureen Ikeorah, who was battered by Rev. Jude Muokwe, attached to the Awka Diocese of the Roman Catholic Mission (RCM).

The widow, a primary six teacher at Angels Primary School, Ifitedunu, was alleged to have held a meeting with her colleagues where an agreement to discuss their poor wages was reached.

The 50-year-old woman worked under the supervision of Muokwe. With insecurity all over the country and the incessant kidnap of priests, the Amaimo tragedy could have passed for self-defence if only the killer Reverend Father’s life was threatened in any way.

This was simply a case of a trigger happy man in cassocks. Mrs Ikeorah’s version suited human rights activists even as some parishioners tried to explain what led to the battering.

She was said to have given the priest as much beating in the early rounds before falling to the superior blows and slaps of her immediate supervisor. It is probable that some priests are reading the Holy Book upside down. Jesus Christ was not violent, even in the face of temptation and torture.

Yes, once he chased profiteers away from the temple for converting such a holy place to a market but there was no time people were violated for asking for their due. Christianity is going through nascent changes. From the Reformation of yore and Pentecostalism, new ideas and sects keep growing from the Roman Catholic Church. There is Rev. Ejike Mbaka and his Adoration Ministry in Enugu.

He is known for hobnobbing with politicians. This romance with people in power, the good, the bad and the ugly also changed Mbaka. In 2022, a three-man British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) crew of Chioma Obianinwa, Nnamdi Agbanelo and Ndubuisi Nwafor went to interview the priests.

The moment they entered Mbaka’s territory, the journalists were held hostage by his henchmen and given the beating of their lives. Tried and convicted by the Adoration police, the trio were accused of writing negative reports against Mbaka, who supervised the daytime assault.

We advise the Roman Catholic Church to call these bully priests to order. As citizens, they are supposed to lead by example and follow the laws of the land, for Christ admonished his followers to give unto Caesar what was Caesar’s. The Master was neither a gunman nor an oppressor.

In the case of the widow at Ifitedunu, even if she began the aggression, that was not enough to turn her into a punching bag. Christians say, to err is human, to forgive is divine.

Jesus led by example when he saved the adulterous woman from a rabid mob. In that case, pure wisdom was applied to tame those baying for blood.

The Amaimo priest must realise that this is not the era of Crusades when men of valour bore arms in far flung territories to protect the cross. It is quite normal and in some cases, offensive, for crackers to be thrown during Yuletide in many parts of the country, he only needed to apply common sense to handle the situation. We have seen priests who became guerrillas, just to bring down dictatorships.

In Nicaragua, some fighters of the FSLN (Sandinista Front of National Liberation) were Reverend Fathers. There were Ernesto and Fernando Cardenal, Uriel Molina who later held sensitive positions in government and Miguel d’ Escoto, the Maryknoll priest.

Some of the Nigerian priests should think more about Liberation Theology and confront bad leadership headlong. That is where they should channel their emotional energy instead of bullying hapless citizens like Herod did in the past.

We had and still have priests holding very high positions in government. Moses Adasu was governor of Benue State.

The present governor is Father Hyacinth Alia. Haiti produced Lresident Jean-Bertrand Aristide. Congo had Filbert Yollou and in Paraguay, the man in power is Fernando Lugo, a retired Bishop.

These are names that went from pulpit to power. They did not get there by shaming the Roman Catholic Church or trampling on people’s rights. The Pope has a lot to contend with.

We believe the Bishops in Nigeria must not look away while the church brims with ‘Area Boy’ parish priests.

