‘The Putin Files’, Soyinka’s Latest Interventions Volume To Be Unveiled Friday

The Putin Files: Excursions Around The Ideology Of Pain, the latest in the popular INTERVENTIONS series by Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, will be formally unveiled on Friday, June 16.

Organised by the publishers of the series, Bookcraft Africa, the event which is scheduled for 2 pm at Freedom Park, Lagos Island, and virtually, via Zoom, will feature readings from the book by Soyinka as well as some members of the audience.

According to the organisers, there will also be a conversation between the Nobel laureate and Anthony Kila, a professor of political science, and a well-known public affairs analyst and newspaper columnist.

Kila is currently the international director of studies at the European Centre of Advanced and Professional Studies (CAPS). The session will afford guests the opportunity of engaging with Soyinka on the subject of the book.

The blurb to the book says that Soyinka “with typical ardency, takes on the still unfolding and increasingly brutal war in Ukraine and what its resolution — one way or another — might portend for the future of our very fragile continent.”

On the subject of the book itself, Soyinka writes: “…But why Putin? Why has he overtaken others as the most deserving, today, of my deadly doggerel? …why should Africa, or any entity that relates to that continent poke her nose in Putin’s business? Of course, that is assuming that the ongoing human catastrophe in Ukraine is strictly Putin’s business, to begin with.”

The INTERVENTIONS series, which began in 2004 has featured 11 volumes by Professor Soyinka and two by guest contributors. The series was designed to provide a platform for regular public engagement on social, cultural, and political issues in Nigeria, Africa, and globally.

Usually in essay form, the themes of the INTERVENTIONS series, as Soyinka states in the Introduction to the series, “vary literally from the sublime to the ridiculous, from national foibles to the tragic face of nation existence, from citizen derelictions and delinquencies to government criminalities and betrayals of trust, from the celebration of life and other eulogies to lamentations. Failed projects. Occasional triumphs.

They are narratives of the ‘bad, the good, and the ugly’ in encounters high and low. National questions, the quest for genuine federalism, the theocratic menace and the quest for parity in resources, and attachment to identity. The series is intended, basically, ‘for the records’, handy reference pamphlets of what has been said in the past.”