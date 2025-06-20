Share

Bisimilai rahamon raheem No blame shall be attached to the prophet f or doing what is sanctioned for him by Allah, Such was the way of Allah with the prophet who passed away before him, Allah’s decree are pre_ ordained. Who fulfilled the mission with which Allah had charged them, fearing Allah and fearing none besides him, Sufficient is Allah’s reckoning.

Muhammad is the father of no man among you, he is Apostle of Allah and the last of the prophets. Allah has knowledge of all things. Oh believers remember Allah frequently, praise Him morning and evening, He and His angles bless you, so that He may lead you from darkness to the light.

He is merciful to true believers. On the day they meet Him their greeting shall be peace , A rich reward he has prepared for them, Prophet, We have sent you forth as a witness, a bearer of good news and a Warner, one who shall call men to Allah by His leave and guide them like a shining light.

Announce to the believers the good tidings that Allah has bounteous blessings in store for them, Do not obey the unbelievers and the hypocrites, disregard their insolence. Put your trust in Allah ‘ Allah is your All sufficient, Guardian, Quran 33 vs 38 – 48. Maa Salam.

Share