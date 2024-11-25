The Problem With Badenoch

Share

Olukemi Olufunto Adegoke Badenoch is a story that must continue to be told in our climes. It is a thing of joy that this young woman with full Yoruba blood flowing in her veins, emerged as Leader of the Opposition and Leader of the Conservative Party in Britain.

This feat, which Kemi achieved on November 2, 2024, means a lot because it shows that leadership should be about quality not background. As the very first black African to lead the Tories, those of us in the tropics have little to complain about.

However, instead of celebrating her, some Nigerians are worried about the British Member of Parliament (MP) not coming out to dance and identify with the country that produced her parents. Kemi spent part of her early years in Lagos and understands what leadership entails.

Dr. Femi Adegoke loved life and as a medical practitioner, saved as many lives as his calling pushed him. Prof. Feyi Adegoke, a physiologist, was at the University of Lagos. When it was time for Kemi to come into the world, both parents chose Wimbledon, London as her birthplace.

Kemi grew up to know Nigeria, the United States and Britain. Therefore, she is in a pole position to see things from different perspectives. It is rightful to do so and whatever comes out of her experience must be viewed from the bigger picture. The problem is that Kemi decided to keep Nigerian politicians in their right place.

Having joined the Conservative Party in 2005, at 25, she has remained there all these 19 years. Losing and winning elections did not shake her belief in the party. There is no member of the Nigerian ruling class that has stayed glued to the same party since their foray into politics.

President Bola Tinubu became an active politician in the Third Republic as a Senator. He was also a state governor. As the tide turned, his affiliation changed. Tinubu’s successor, Muhammadu Buhari served the Nigeria Army for 23 years.

He remained as a soldier, not an airman or seaman. As a politician, Buhari belonged to four different political parties in a period of about 10 years. Kemi was part of Boris Johnson’s cabinet but resigned in July 2022. She did not feel comfortable with the Prime Minister anymore and quit honourably.

She has told the world the true story of Nigeria, a country she understands so well. No drum of invectives will make her see white and call it black…

This is something that you may not see in Nigeria where ministers stay put even after being demoted Some of those who wanted Kemi to fraternise with Nigeria probably forgot that having lived in Surulere; she followed the 2023 presidential elections.

In Lagos, some voters were brutalised for coming out to exercise their civic responsibilities. In some areas, thugs determined which ethnic group could cast their votes.

For the daughter of Femi and Feyi Adegoke, who won elections severally overseas and has remained in the British parliament since 2017, representing North West Essex, even when the constituency’s name was Saffron Walden, it would be out of character to identify with a system that rejects Nigerians outside their geo-political zones.

When Kemi and her parents lived in Surulere, school children were taking their chairs from home to class, the power supply was epileptic and most taps were dry. She left the country in 1996. That period was paradise compared to today’s hell.

The standard of education keeps dipping, there are probably more boreholes in Lagos than in the whole of England and imperialists who described Africa as the ‘Dark Continent’ would not believe, even in their grave, that many parts of Nigeria remain dark at night, in 2024 – 64 years after independence from Britain. The nationalists who fought for independence were outspoken. And when freedom came, they tried to develop the country.

The Eastern Region became one of the fastest growing economies in the world. Industries sprang up in the Western Region. The North tried to catch up in education. Today, the South-East GeoPolitical Zone has no economy. People are either running away from there or are forced to stay at home and the Federal Government appears impotent.

Many of the industries in the South-West are dead. Some of those that survived have relocated to other ECOWAS countries. In the North, many children do not go to school; sadly they are in the bush playing with guns.

Those who expected Kemi Badenoch to join the praise singing should hide their faces in shame. She has told the world the true story of Nigeria, a country she understands so well. No drum of invectives will make her see white and call it black, like many of our own politicians will.

The best way to win Kemi’s heart is for the Federal Government to leave politics and face governance. Let there be light, let there be water and other social amenities. When Mrs Badenoch sees change, she will possibly arrive in Lagos for a huge reception with her people.

