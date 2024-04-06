The problem is not presidential system but people operating it –Idimogu

A former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Jude Idimogu, has expressed support for the Central Bank of Nigeria’s new recapitalisation policy for banks. Idimogu, who represented Oshodi/Isolo Constituency 2 from 2015 to 2023, also criticised calls for Nigeria to adopt a parliamentary system of government. In an interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI, Idimogu, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), delved into various issues. Excerpts:

What would you say about the planned recapitalisation of banks as some people felt it shouldn’t have been done now due to the current economic situation or else some banks would go underground?

It is a good development. The reason is that you have to make sure that your banks are strong. As at now, N25bn is the capital base of banks in Nigeria. Our banks should not just be local banks. They said that if you want to be an international bank, your deposit would be N500bn, if you want to operate within Nigeria only, it would be N200bn. When you compare the time the capital base was N25bn to now you will see that things have changed, then the exchange rate was just about N300 to a dollar, but what is the rate today? For you to attract investors from outside and within the country, your capital base must be very strong. Even within Nigeria, you must have a strong capital base. Assuming there is any issue, the banks would be able to meet up with the liability, but nobody prays for the banks to go down actually. However, to attract more customers, to attract more finance even investors and to give the confidence to investors you have to increase the capital base.

It’s good when you look at the rate of naira to a dollar now, what is N25bn to dollar or pounds sterling. You also look at the banks outside the country; you must have a strong capital base. You should also have a strong capacity. When you have huge capital, you can invest and you can also employ and go into some aspects you want to go as a bank. I buy the idea of the CBN that banks should recapitalise and they gave them extra two years to meet up with the requirement. Looking at the economic crisis in the country, the government has giving out palliatives, do you think giving out palliatives is better than cash transfer Palliatives are temporary measures to ensure that some people have something to eat. It is not everybody that gets palliatives; it is the downtrodden that are given. Corruption would be highly reduced if you go through palliatives, but cash can easily disappear. There are a lot of temptations when you deal with cash and there have been a lot of accusations that they cannot prove that they gave cash to people. That is what the government is trying to avoid. You also need the data base of the people you want to transfer money to. How many people in the rural areas have bank accounts? So the government looked at these difficulties and felt that palliatives are the best way to go. Also, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs has issue of corruption that they are battling with and the government has not been able to sanitise the ministry. So who will do it, you cannot just go and bring another set of people to start disbursing money when there are no data base and the corruption issue on ground has not been cleared. Even at that, there are some people that they still give cash, I know some organisations that still give cash to people.

It’s a short term measure, but that would not solve the problem of the nation. There is need to provide employment opportunity, but how do you do that, you can only do that if you have enough industries, when the economy is doing well and the SMEs are able to provide jobs for the people. But whether you are employed or not, you have to eat, which is why the government has to give palliatives. By the time they see that the economy is picking up, they would stop it because the permanent solution is employment.

It’s as if the government and the security agencies are overwhelmed by the activities of bandits and terrorists. Don’t you think the federal government needs to come up with a better strategy to deal with insecurity, especially kidnapping and banditry?

I think they are working on it. Look at where we are coming from, the issue of kidnapping, terrorism and Boko Haram, did not start today. The mistake we made was that, when it raised its head about 15 years ago, we didn’t tackle it and kill it with a sledge hammer. We left it and it has festered everywhere. When former president Goodluck Jonathan was in office, he was saying that some Boko Haram members were in his cabinet. Besides, people that are benefitting from what these people are doing are in government. You have to be careful, you have to be sure of what you want do and ensure that you don’t have saboteurs within the government. Whatever you are trying to do, if they are with you there, they would be exposing it and you would not achieve your aim. It’s not an immediate issue, it’s a gradual thing, but you can see that the government is fighting it. You can see the 137 school children that were recently kidnapped in Kaduna State, the Federal Government said that they were not going to pay any ransom. I don’t know if it was eventually paid, but the government said openly that they were not going to pay. This thing is rampant in the North and it spread to the South East and other areas. Why can’t the political leaders in the North do something about it? I believe that they know them. Let them have honest discussions with them and call them to order and ask them why they are doing what they are doing. That was why they said we have kinetic and non-kinetic methods of solving the problem. The Northern leaders know their brothers and sisters that are doing all these things, they should caution them and discuss with them. A majority of the people in the army and in the security agencies in Nigeria are Northerners. Also, the majority of the people involved in banditry are Northerners, so they would have sympathy for them. Even if the President gives an order, will he be the one to carry it out? Is he the Chief of Army Staff, or the Chief of Air Staff? Until our Northern brothers say no and sit these people down and talk to them, there might not be any solution. Let them involve the emirs and ask them what is happening.

Show original message

It’s a two-way thing, whether we like or not there are a lot of sentiments in Nigeria. If you say go and kill your brother, they would kill some and tell others to run away. Nigeria is full of bias and sentiments. That is why they talk about kinetic and non-kinetic approaches. You are asking them to go and kill their own brothers, will they do it? If they are 100, they might kill 10 and ask the remaining 90 to run away. Let us be frank. A criminal is a criminal and the President has said that bandits and Boko Haram members are terrorists. But has there been a gazette on this or has it been passed into law like what they did to the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), which has been proscribed? But Boko Haram has not been banned. Let them promulgate a law and call them terrorists.

Some people are saying that our major problem is federalism and that we should go back to regional government. What do you suggest?

For me, it is not the system that we are running that matters, it is the individuals that are running it that matters. Either presidential or parliamentary, none is perfect, are they doing it with sincerity. Britain is running parliamentary system and they have an unwritten constitution. Their minds are free, they know the truth and they know what is bad and what is good. When it suits us, we say we want presidential, but when it does not suit us, we say we want parliamentary. Even those in the National Assembly, they amend the constitution to suit the present realities. Man was not made for the constitution; it is the constitution that was made for the people. If you like change it to parliamentary, when there is corruption, it would still not fly. Until Nigerians decide to say let us build our country first before anything, only then will it be better. Do you think the people in the parliament would want to adopt that, what would happen to them? It is not possible, just forget about it.