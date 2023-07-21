Bayern Munich Battling With Injuries

The pre-season training for Bayern Munich has started on a poor note when it comes to injuries to key players.

Thomas Muller is set to miss the pre-season tour of Asia for Bayern due to a hip injury.

The German forward will continue recovery from this injury at Sabner Strasse.

Muller also missed the training camp at Tegernsee due to this injury.

He has been working individually at Sabner Strasse since the start of the pre-season training.

Bayern remains hopeful that the German forward will recover completely before the start of the season.

It is a significant blow for Muller since he was trying to get back in the starting XI.

READ ALSO:

Thomas Muller was no longer the first-choice option for Bayern by the end of the season.

There has been speculation over his future, but Die Roten continues to insist that he remains part of their plans.

A run of games during the pre-season tour would have allowed Muller to give Tuchel some sort of selection headache in the number ten role.

The hip injury has come at the worst possible time for the veteran forward.

As things stand, Jamal Musiala will be the first-choice attacking midfielder for Tuchel at the start of the season.

Manuel Neuer is also a serious doubt for Bayern’s pre-season tour.

The German goalkeeper has been training on the pitch, but he reportedly needs more time to complete his recovery from a leg injury that has kept him out of action since December.

The Bavarian club remains hopeful about Neuer’s return to action before the start of the season.

The uncertainty over the return of Neuer may delay the departure of Yann Sommer.

The Swiss goalkeeper didn’t feature in the game against Rottach-Egern on Tuesday.

Inter Millan are interested in the signing of Sommer to replace Andre Onana in the squad.

The Cameroon goalkeeper has sealed a move to Manchester United.