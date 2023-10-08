The Practice of Faith Simulation (2)

What is the Source and the Raw Material of Faith?

The source of faith is God, in Romans 12:3 The Bible says: “For I say, through the grace given unto me, to every man that is among you, not to think of himself more highly than he ought to think; but to think soberly, according as God hath dealt to every man the measure of faith.”

That scripture says God gives ‘the measure of faith to every one of us that believe on Jesus Christ’. Therefore, no one should be arrogant and no one should compete with another, because we all have the same measure of faith distributed to us by God. Romans 10:17 says: “So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.”

What is The Practice of Faith Simulation?

The instrument and only raw material we need for The Practice of Faith Simulation is your heart, your love for God and the Holy Bible. The Practice of Faith Simulation is simply locating and understanding the word of God in any area of concern for your life and consistently committing yourself to doing what it requires, acting on it despite what you see, despite how you feel. The Practice of Faith Simulation is our faith booster, it helps you to quickly translate from unbelief, to being a strong believer with less burden by doing/practicing/ exercising yourself/obeying the word of God with what Created for His wonder one.

You cannot give what you don’t have. How can you bring the unbelievers or sinners to the knowledge of Christ when you cannot even win your spouse? God hates Separation and Divorce because the scriptures say, two shall become one, two are better than one, whatever God has joined together let not man put asunder.

These are the ordinances of God. If you embrace Separation and Divorce, it means you embrace or love what God hates. If you engage yourself in what God hates, do you think you and your services can be accepted by God? Don’t deceive yourself, go and amend your ways. You need to call on God for His mercy upon you. May your Services before God not burn by fire in Jesus Name. Separation occurs when the husband and wife are living separately.

It occurs when the husband and wife are no longer living together or when they are no longer doing things together again. The wonder of creation does not just end there. The bible in different places and in different instances has alluded to the deliberateness of God in our creation. In Jeremiah 1:5, the bible says, Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee; and before thou camest forth out of the womb I sanctified thee, and I ordained thee a prophet unto the nations.

Also in Psalm 8:5-6: “You made them a little lower than the angels and crowned them with glory and honour. You made them rulers over the works of your hands; you put everything under their feet.” 1. Created for His Glory: Our existence finds its ultimate purpose in bringing glory to our Creator. Isaiah 43:7 says, “everyone who is called by my name, whom I created for my glory, whom I formed and made.”

God’s glory shines through us when we live in alignment with His will, reflecting His love, mercy, and righteousness to the world. Our existence is for God’s glory, showing forth his wonders in our everyday interaction with people and situations. 2. Glorifying God in Our Daily Lives: 1 Corinthians 10:31 says, “So whether you eat or drink or whatever you do, do it all for the glory of God.” Matthew 5:16 also says, “In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.”

Our life is for God and his glory, and we need to come to the realisation that as believers, our lives are meant to show God’s wonders. How- ever, there are times we feel weak and despondent, we should not forget what the bible says in 2 Corinthians 12:9-10: “But he said to me, ‘My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.’ Therefore, I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ’s power may rest on me.”

you have and from where you are to enjoy the blessing of obedience and greatly build your confidence in obeying God and faith. Since our major problem is unbelief, The Practice of Faith Simulation is God’s end time revelation to meet us at our level of understanding and capacity in obeying Him in love. It’s this simple, Luke 17:12-14 : “And as he entered into a certain village, there met him ten men that were lepers, which stood afar off: And they lifted up their voices, and said, Jesus, Master, have mercy on us.

And when he saw them, he said unto them, Go shew yourselves unto the priests. And it came to pass, that, as they went, they were cleansed.” The 10 lepers came to Jesus Christ pleading for cleansing, Jesus told them to go and show themselves to the Priests to perform the ceremony that they have been cleansed, meanwhile as at the time Jesus told them to go they still had leprosy all over them, while on their ways to the Priests, the ten were cleansed of leprosy, and one of them returned back to Je- sus to thank Him.

That’s how The Practice of Faith Simulation works, you simply pick up your Bible and prayerfully approach God for His word, concerning any area of your life, and then commit yourself to doing whatsoever He tells you to do, if you had a dream about what you should do, you MUST first of all cross- check its validity from your Bible, God’s word.

Another scripture to explain faith simulation is this: John 2:5, 7-8 “His mother saith unto the servants, whatsoever he saith unto you, do it. Jesus saith unto them, Fill the waterpots with water. And they filled them up to the brim.And he saith unto them, Draw out now, and bear unto the governor of the feast. And they bare it.”