The Practice of Faith Simulation (1)

First of all, you must be born again and be baptised in the Holy Spirit for you to qualify for The Practice of Faith Simulation, because faith simulation practices requires good understanding of the Holy Bible, because the word of God is the instrument of our faith simulation.

John 1:1 “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God”. Our practice of faith simulation shall be built upon the Word, upon God.

What is faith?:

Faith is defined as seeing the invisible as visible, believing the impossible as possible. Faith is also seeing the impossible as possible, faith is trusting and accepting that the promises, the deals, or/ and the contracts would be delivered as agreed regardless of all the odds.

“Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen”(Hebrew 11:1). What is the Source and the Raw Material of Faith? The source of faith is God, in Romans 12:3 The Bible says: “For I say, through the grace given unto me, to every man that is among you, not to think of himself more highly than he ought to think; but to think soberly, according as God hath dealt to every man the measure of faith.”

That scripture says God gives ‘the measure of faith to everyone of us that believe on Jesus Christ’. Therefore, no one should be arrogant and no one should compete with another, because we all have the same measure of faith distributed to us by God. The Raw Material of Faith: The word of God is the raw material of faith, the living word of God.

The word of God is our Holy Bible, it becomes a living word of God in you when you so much read, think, understand it and dwell in it. You can only understand or access the word of God through regeneration, that is, being born again, believe and confess Jesus Christ as your Lord and saviour.