The Power Of Gratitude: Xtralarge Farms Show The Way

‘If you are grateful to God for His mercies, new doors will open up for you. He will fortify you allround with His ring of fire’ -Dr. Seyi Davids (CEO, Xtralarge Farms and Resorts at the 9th Anniversary Thanksgiving event)

The very idea of gratitude; for one to express appreciation as a beneficiary of God’s goodness, grace and glory, as well as to others who have acted as our destiny helpers, especially in times of need, is noble, auspicious and fulfilling.

As Oprah Winfrey rightly highlighted: “Be thankful for what you have; you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you will never, ever have enough.”

That is apt. Interestingly, all these played out and evolved as members of the Xtralarge Farms and Resorts family recently celebrated the 9th Anniversary of the Annual Thanksgiving at the cosy and spacious Adela Hall Oregun, Ikeja Lagos.

As usual, what really matters to yours truly are the lasting lessons we all can learn from such memorable and momentous occasions and positively impact it on others. One of such lessons is that of freeing oneself from the sneers and shackles of the twin demons of the insecurity incubus, as well as the stifling economic realities currently ravaging the country.

We have to rise up and dance to the drumbeats of gratitude. And of course, sing songs of praise to our all-wise, all-powerful, and all-protective Creator.

Such was the razzmatazz of the praises that it provided golden opportunities for members to network, cross pollinate fruitful ideas while looking back with gratitude for all that the good Lord has done by uplifting the quality of life of the average farmer through Xtralarge Farms and Resorts gamechanging products, programmes and services over the past year.

As the forward-looking CEO, Dr. Seyi Davids stated in his characteristic cool, calm and confident manner, gratitude opens new doors of possibilities while making it an opportunity for one to enjoy God’s perfection of His divine design for our lives.

In the light of this, he provided the biblical instances of the ten lepers who were healed by Jesus, the Christ between Samaria and Galilee but only one went back to express his appreciation. That singular act turned his life into the positive limelight of greatness.

According to Luke 15 -19, Jesus asked: “Were not all ten cleansed? Where are the other nine? Has no one returned to give praise to God except this foreigner?” Then he said to him, “Rise and go; your faith has made you well.”

Another instance was that of Jesus raising Lazarus from the dead which, considered from a metaphorical perspective translates into a soul-lifting trajectory for the lives of the grateful souls.

For instance, during the Thanksgiving Ceremony one of the leaders named Dr. Mrs. Oyegbile explained how in August, 2021 she ate chemicalised beans and felt troubled. But luckily a friend introduced her to organic food items, including beans as produced by Xtralarge Farms.

Taking some of them provided the healing that she so much needed. Furthermore, she started making investments in some of the packages available such as Food Network and to her surprise the company has consistently paid her dues every blessed month – end with immune – boosting credit alerts that have made her life worthwhile as a retiree.

Since 2022 she has taken steps forward by engaging in the export of organic foods from the company currently sold in over

And of course, the trademark whole meal and organic food items have become the delicacy of choice to millions of people…

100 countries across the globe. That is integrity for you which has been the watchword of the company, resonating amongst the members as well as their families and friends.

In a similar vein, another member and investor, a Lagos State retiree, Mrs. Esther Adedoyin, echoed the word ‘integrity’ with regards to her personal experience with her investments so far.

Much as she was literally scared to put her terminal benefits into the packages at the beginning, because to her integrity is a scarce commodity her story, however, changed in July 2023 when she eventually took the bold decision to do the right thing. Ever since she has always got paid as promised.

She has therefore become an advocate encouraging people to invest in different packages, including Xtratoken. So, she currently tells others that: “Everybody should invest in Xtralarge Farms and Resorts and go to sleep” as she preaches what she calls the “gospel of integrity”.

And that raises the million-naira question – what really are the Xtralarge Farms and Resorts grateful to God for? Yet, the answer is not farfetched.

Good enough, they were eloquently and brilliantly presented by the multiple, award-winning Managing Director, Dr. Mrs.Moji Davids. She recently clinched the elusive and prestigious Female Trailblazer Award as the 2025 Woman of Steel.

That is in recognition of her laudable initiatives, and resilience that have broken boundaries, inspiring progress across industries.

In her charismatic manner, beaming with her iconic smile she reeled out what God has done for Xtralarge Farms and Resorts over the years to include taking it from a small office along Allen Avenue, Ikeja to the spacious mansion of an office at Ota, a stone throw from Covenant University.

In addition is that of 16 members all of them in Nigeria, with one farmland to hundreds of thousands of members across the five continents of the world. Currently, several other countries are begging to have the company in theirs all ready to provide land for free!

In addition, the highly attractive Resorts located in a scenic, nature-blessed vast land at Idi-Iroko, Ogun State has become a destination of choice, as home away from home to over a million tourists from the four corners of the world yearly.

And of course, the trademark whole meal and organic food items have become the delicacy of choice to millions of people in different countries of the world. Awesome, and commendable, are they not? Of course, they are.

The lasting lessons hereby include that of starting small with what you have, where you are, having a practicable vision, believing in your dreams and getting members of your team who share, and are prepared to key into that vision.

There would always be hitches and hurdles to scale over along the path to success but with courage and commitment success is assured. That is, with absolute faith in God to drive the dream over the darkness of doubts, delays and don’ts to the light of the day, as Xtralarge Farms and Resorts has wonderfully done.

So far, so good that the vision of “raising a generation of passionate farmers by creating various agricultural and investment platforms all across Nigeria” and building a strong “consumer base” for food items have started yielding the best of fruits.

With regards to the Annual Thanksgiving ceremony by Xtralarge Farms and Resorts, it has clearly shown that: “Gratitude unlocks the fullness of life. It turns what we have into enough, and more.

It turns denial into acceptance, chaos to order, confusion to clarity,” as Melody Beattie rightly stated. And according to Alfred Painter: “Saying thank you is more than good manners. It is good spirituality.”