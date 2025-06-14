The Power Of Generosity In Hospitality –Ovat

Share

You know what’s fascinating about my job? The roles are always changing. One day I’m teaching hotel staff how to give top-notch service, and the next day n the receiving end, experiencing it for myself. And let me tell you, sometimes it’s not pretty.

But there’s one thing I always harp on when I’m training staff, especially house-keepers and waiters: be generous, man! Give me everything I paid for, no questions asked. Don’t make me beg for it.

I mean, think about it. If I didn’t drink my tea on day one, don’t punish me by not giving me tea on day two. That’s not cool. And don’t even get me started on the sham-poo and toiletries. If I didn’t use it, add to it. Simple.

This whole “rationing” thing is just not good for business. When guests feel like they’re being cheated, they’re not going to come back. And they’re definitely not going to recommend you to their friends.

As a consultant, I emphasise to hotel staff that generosity is not just about giving more, but about giving what’s rightfully owed. It’s about providing every amenity, every service, and every comfort that’s been promised,

then some. Remember, it’s the little things that count, and a generous spirit can make all the difference in creating a truly unfor-gettable stay.

*Justina Ovat, a certified training specialist and hospitality consultant, is Vice President, South South Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN).

