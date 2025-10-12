The Power Of Corruption In Nigeria: National Malady

Dear Editor,

Corruption in Nigeria has ceased to be a hidden vice. It has become a spectacle brazenly paraded in the corridors of power, shamelessly admitted in public forums, and tragically accepted as “normal” in our national consciousness. What ought to stir outrage now barely raises an eyebrow.

Plato once declared that “Leadership is not the power to command but the courage to serve.” Yet, in Nigeria, leadership has been reduced to a scramble for personal gain. Service to the people the very foundation of democracy has been hijacked by self-interest and the greed of a political class that seems determined to drain the nation of its lifeblood.

Take, for instance, the shocking admission by a legislator who claimed openly that a bill would not pass unless three million naira exchanged hands. Such a statement, in saner climes, would trigger investigations, resignations, and mass protests.

In Nigeria, it barely made the news cycle. We shrugged. It was just another day in the polity. This is the real danger of corruption: not just in the act itself, but in its normalization. When dishonesty becomes culture, when looting is expected, when truth-tellers are mocked while thieves are celebrated, society begins to unravel.

Roads remain impassable, hospitals decay, universities strike endlessly, and insecurity festers all because resources meant for the public good vanish into private pockets. Yet, corruption’s grip on Nigeria is not unbreakable. The power it wields is a power we the people have granted through silence, through complicity, and through apathy.

If citizens can demand accountability with the same passion with which they support football clubs, corruption will lose its stranglehold. If leaders see public office not as an ATM but as a sacred trust, Nigeria will begin to heal. Corruption is not destiny. It is a disease and like every disease, it requires bold treatment.

What Nigeria desperately needs are leaders who embody Plato’s vision: men and women with the courage to serve, not the audacity to plunder. Until then, we remain trapped in a tragic cycle where dishonesty thrives and the nation bleeds. John Onigbinde writes from the Centre for Peace and Strategic Studies, University of Ilorin, Kwara State.

Are politicians still our servants?

Dear Editor,

Every year on June 12, Nigeria commemorates one of the most defining moments in its democratic journey. The June 12, 1993, presidential election was adjudged the freest and fairest in the nation’s history. Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) defeated Bashir Tofa of the National Republican Convention (NRC), claiming victory in 19 states.

Yet, 11 days later, before final results were announced, the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida annulled the election, an act that shook the foundation of Nigeria’s democratic aspirations. As we mark Democracy Day, we must not only honour the memory of M.K.O. Abiola and others who paid the ultimate price for our democracy but also use this occasion to reflect deeply on the state of governance today.

It is a time to recommit ourselves to the ideals of participatory democracy, national unity, and a culture of mass civic responsibility and values that June 12 symbolises. Let us be clear: Politicians are not our rulers; they are our servants. They were elected to serve, not to be worshipped.

When they abandon roads, neglect schools, and underfund hospitals, they’re not just failing; they’re betraying the trust we have placed in them. However, the responsibility does not rest solely on their shoulders. We, the citizens, must rise. It is not enough to vote.

We must engage. We must monitor. We must demand answers. We must build a political culture where service is rewarded and failure is exposed, not hidden behind ethnic sentiments or political affiliations. May the memory of June 12 continue to inspire our journey toward genuine, responsive and servant driven leadership.

Adewumi Idowu Paul writes from Ijurin Ekiti, Ekiti State Hypertension: Why Sodium consumption should be regulated?

Dear Editor,

Hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, is a medical condition in which the blood pressure in the blood vessels is continuously elevated.

The more blood the heart pumps and the narrower the blood vessels, the higher the blood pressure. High blood pressure typically does not cause symptoms, but in the long term, can result in coronary artery disease, stroke, chronic kidney disease, arrhythmia, dementia, heart failure and other cardiovascular diseases, making awareness and regular monitoring of blood pressure vital.

This absence of symptoms and because it is also a major cause of premature death, affecting millions worldwide, including in Nigeria, has given hypertension the nickname the “silent killer.” According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), an estimated 46 per cent of adults with hypertension are unaware that they have the condition.

Less than half of them (42 per cent) are diagnosed and treated, while only approximately one in five adults (21 per cent) have their hypertension under control. In country, the Nigerian Hypertension Society (NHS) estimates that no fewer than 30 per cent of the Nigerian adult population lives with hypertension, while only about 10 per cent of them are currently receiving treatment for the condition.

Worse yet, less than 2.5 per cent of Nigerians with hypertension achieve blood pressure control or normal blood pressure. One of the global targets for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) since 2010 has been to reduce the prevalence of hypertension by 33 per cent by 2030.

Central to this aim is curbing the major risk factors for hypertension: unhealthy diets, particularly those high in sodium (or salt), saturated and trans fats, physical inactivity, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and obesity. Sodium is of particular significance. It is vital for nerve function and fluid balance, but excessive sodium intake increases the risk of hypertension and cardiovascular diseases.

The WHO recommends 2g of sodium daily (5g salt), yet global consumption, including in Nigeria, exceeds this, driving preventable illnesses. Nigeria records an estimated daily salt consumption reaching up to 5.8 grammes per day, which exceeds the WHO’s recommended limit of two grammes of sodium per day or less than five grammes of salt per day, equivalent to just one teaspoon of salt daily.

Highlighting the scale of the problem during a ceremony to mark the 2024 Salt Awareness Week, Coordinating Minister of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare (FMoHSW), Ali Pate, stated that no less than 10 per cent of cardiovascular disease deaths in Nigeria are attributed to the burden of excessive sodium consumption.

Towards addressing the issue, Nigeria launched a National Sodium Reduction Guideline in April, a major milestone in the government’s efforts to reduce salt consumption, create a healthier food environment and prevent cardiovascular disease.

The guideline was developed by the FMoHSW with support from Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) and other key local and international partners.

At the launch, Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako urged the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to begin enforcing sodium limits and called on the food industry to embrace product reformulation, noting that these changes would not undermine profit or commerce but are essential for reducing the national burden of NCDs such as hypertension and cardiovas Recognising where salt hides in our food is essential, as many processed and packaged foods contain high levels of sodium, often without our awareness.

Hence, CAPPA has urged the Federal Government to expedite the development of regulations aimed at enforcing salt targets in processed and packaged foods. Furthermore, CAPPA strongly supports the implementation of front-of-pack labelling on food products as an effective strategy to combat excessive salt intake.

Clear and concise nutritional information displayed prominently on packaging allows consumers to make healthier choices. Instead of deciphering complicated lists of ingredients and nutrition facts, consumers can quickly assess the sodium content of a product at a glance.

These labels serve not only to inform consumers but also to encourage manufacturers to reduce salt levels in their products. With growing awareness about the health risks associated with excess sodium, companies may feel compelled to reformulate their recipes, leading to a healthier food supply.

Additionally, quitting smoking and moderating alcohol intake are vital steps toward heart health. Let’s take the opportunity to prioritise our health by becoming more aware of our salt consumption. By making conscious, informed choices today, we can work towards a healthier, more balanced future for ourselves and our communities.

Esi-ife Arogundade writes from Ikeja, Lagos Nigerians in Diaspora should be well behaved.

Dear Editor,

Nigerians in the diaspora should behave responsibly. The wise saying goes: “Charity begins at home.” Unfortunately, some Nigerian residents abroad have been violating rules and regulations in their host countries. Recently, an Igbo individual in Ghana built a structure and inscribed his name on it as “Ezelndigbo of Ghana.”

This action sparked inflammatory statements from the Ghanaian government, leading to his arrest and a directive to demolish the building and return to Nigeria. In another instance, an Igbo leader in China publicly cautioned his people to cease their nefarious activities, warning that they could be repatriated at any time.

While some Nigerians are making progress in their endeavors, others are engaging in activities that tarnish the country’s image. Notably, Nigerian medical doctors in the United States are highly respected, showcasing a positive representation of the country.

However, the truth remains that some Nigerians are often at the center of xenophobic attacks in South Africa, a situation I witnessed firsthand in Johannesburg a few years ago. The economic situation in Nigeria is indeed challenging, but it’s essential for citizens to behave responsibly wherever they are.

Ironically, the song “Ghana Must Go” from the 1980s has taken on a new form, with some now calling for Nigerians to be repatriated from Ghana. I urge President Bola Tinubu to take necessary actions to address the economic challenges in the country, which would likely mitigate the “Japa syndrome” among Nigerian youths. Michael Oladimeji writes from Ibadan, Oyo State.