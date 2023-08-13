The Power In The Blood Of Jesus

Today, we are going to learn how to use the blood of Jesus for the advancement of the Kingdom of God on the earth and for our good. How do we apply the blood of Jesus Christ? The blood of Jesus is the very life of Jesus Christ poured out on the altar of God in heaven for us, for the forgiveness of our sins and for our redemption from powers of sin and death. The power of sin and death is the summary of all the evil mankind is going through and will go through in life and eternity.

Scripturally, this is how to apply the blood of Jesus Christ: “And they over- came him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they loved not their lives unto the death.”(Revelation 12:11). Now, let’s take it step by step, line by line 1. “And they overcame him…”

The question we must ask is this: who over- came? And who did they overcome? The answer is: Angel Michael and his other warrior angels overcame the dragon/ the Devil called ‘Satan’ in heaven when there was war in heaven. It was during this war in heaven that Satan and a third of angels who join him in his rebellion were cast down to the earth from heaven. Now we must learn wisdom from this battle and use the same method the angels used because it was approved by God.

Now let me tell you this fact, Jesus’ blood was not shed for the angels but for the human race and yet the angels used that blood and the blood won victory for them, how much more you and I, whom Jesus Christ shed that Blood for? Read that line calmly and think about it before we move further(I don’t want you to be confused about Revelation 12:11, referring to Jesus as “The Lamb”, Yes, Jesus Christ is The Lamb of God, John the Baptist often referred to Jesus as the Lamb of God).

And they overcame him by the blood of Jesus Christ (The Lamb of God): there’s power in that blood, salvation, healing, deliverance, forgiveness, mercy, protection, good health, prosperity, holiness, etc, the blood of Jesus has no equal in power, for battles or for vengeance. But how come you still suffer defeat, how come many of us as Christians still lose to the enemy? The problems include ignorance, arrogance and disobedience.

When you are able to rightfully wield the weapon of the blood of Jesus Christ, you will be in command all the time. 2. “And they overcame him….by the word of their testimony”. The second key to the power in the blood of Jesus is ‘The Word’. Yes, the word of God is the word of our testimony. The kind of words that prevail in your heart are what you will believe, say often and eventually what would control your outcome in life.

The word of God must prevail in your heart/spirit man before the power in the blood of Jesus Christ can work through you and for you. Take note of that. (Receive Jesus as your saviour if you have not done so because you can’t under- stand the word of God until you are recreated in the spirit realm/ be born again). Once you have the word, the blood must answer.