The Poverty Of State Creation Politics In Igbo Land

As I read the screaming declaration by the group that calls itself, ‘State Presidents Forum’ of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide at page 15 of Sunday Vanguard, December 7, 2025 I felt sorry for the group and for the Igbo whose politics has been reduced to banalities.

The declaration funnily enough is made by the State Presidents Forum not the national body composed by the President-General and the National Executive Council. The declaration is entitled: ‘6th S’East State: Ohanaeze Commends S’East Governors for Endorsing Anioma Based On Viability, Historical Reparation & Igbo Unification’.

Only Rivers, Delta, Imo, Ebonyi and Anambra States signed the declaration. State creation has chequered history and has been one of the troubling issues of nation building in Nigeria. Britain created Nigeria and structured it the way it felt its geopolitical, administrative, economic and political interests will be best served. At creation, the real founder of Nigeria, Sir George Taubman Goldie structured the area purely as an economic empire to maximize profit.

As Nigeria experienced various forms of structuring, first as three regions with the North having landmass almost thrice the area of Southern Nigeria. Of the over 250 ethnic groups in Nigeria, the three major ethnic groups were each grouped with the ethnic minorities scattered in the three re g i o n s.

These minority ethnic groups a g i t at e d to be separated and formed into a state or region outside the three regions’ major ethnic groups. Prior to independence, and thereafter these ethnic minorities had coalesced into the Midwest, Calabar-Ogoja-Rivers and Middlebelt groups and fiercely agitated to be formed into states of their own.

Of course, when the National Council of Nigeria and Cameroon was formed in 1944 by National Union of Nigerian Students, over 100 syncretistic tribal and community groups, the trade unions (NLC) and other occupational and professional groups, the creation of state/regions along ethnic or linguistic lines was one of the cardinal features of its manifesto. It only took the crisis of 1966 to force General Yakubu Gowon to create 12 states.

After overthrowing General Gowon, General Murtala Mohammed created seven additional states and having seen the socioeconomic and political advantages of states creation, he and Obasanjo took lion shares by giving their tribes more states.

Let the governors reconsider their stand by supporting the creation of Adada State or Aba state or Orashi State whichever is most qualified. Allow Anioma to remain in South-South

The feudal state structure and economic system instituted by General Gowon in 1966 and bolstered by General Murtala Mohammed’s exhumation and imposition of Lugard’s Indirect Rule System on Nigeria as Uniform Local Government System made states and local governments gold mines for Nigeria’s kleptocratic political system.

With the confiscation and centralisation of land and mineral resources under this feudal system, the states and local governments became distribution centres for socio-economic and political desiderata.

So, Nigerians’ eyes were opened to the advantages of having states and local governments not as solely centres for self-determination and governance but as receptacles for humongous socio-economic and political gains flowing from the feudal agglomeration of economic and socio-political resources and so the struggles for state creation has been fiercely prosecuted by ethnic groups.

It is in the light of the foregoing that during military rule, a military dictator having seized the state created states according to his whims and caprices and it was absence of contests that enabled Northern military rulers to create for themselves and their cronies across Nigeria several unviable states which without Nigerian Federation monthly revenue allocations cannot survive as state entities.

Sections 3, 8, 9 and 162 of the 1999 make it difficult for civilian governments to create states, and it is this difficulty that makes state creation politics hollow and poverty-stricken. During the 2005/2006 National Political Reform Conference, state creation was one of the topical issues. Having participated in the conference as the coordinating secretary of Ebonyi State delegates, I had observed the politics.

The Southeast delegates were corralled under the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide but at the Conference, the Afenifere, Ohanaeze, PANDEF and Middle Belt formed a common ground and were meeting to forge a common position. But somewhere along the line when the ‘Third Term’ palaver came up the group was put asunder, and their earlier contention of resuscitating the regions floundered.

The Ebonyi State delegates had disagreed with Ohanaeze and went on to submit Ebonyi State Position centred on 42 State-Structure with each geopolitical Zone getting a total of seven states, the increase of derivation principle to 25%, retention of presidential system and abolition of uniform local government system. When the four zones forum floundered, the Southeast under Ohanaeze ran back to adopt Ebonyi State position as its position.

At that conference, Ebonyi State had voted Adada State and Aba State as its preferred states for the Southeast. It is rather difficult to determine what makes Southeast governors as claimed by the Ohanaeze State Presidents Forum to adopt Anioma instead of Adada or Aba State.

There is no compelling reason to adopt Anioma, which in any case will be created when eventually Nigeria settles for equalization of states among zones because many things confer objective advantages on Anioma such as economic viability, language and cultural affinity. Apart from Port Harcourt State or any other requests from Akwa Ibom or Cross River States, Anioma is the most qualified. So, why abandon the unanimous endorsement of an additional Igbo State in Southeast for Anioma in South-South.