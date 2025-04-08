The Polytechnic Ibadan Mourns Olunloyo

Share

The management of The Polytechnic, Ibadan (TPI), has mourned the passing of its first Rector, Dr Omololu Olunloyo, describing it as a national loss.

This is contained in a statement on Monday by the Acting Registrar, Mr Joseph Ogunjimi. According to Ogunjimi, the entire institution joined other eminent Nigerians in mourning their first Principal, a title later changed to Rector.

The Acting Rector, Dr Taiwo Lasisi, on behalf of management, staff and students, also paid tribute to the former Governor of old Oyo State.

Lasisi described his death as a great loss to the nation, considering his legacy and distinguished public service. He noted that Olunloyo, a renowned mathematician and engineer, made significant contributions during his short tenure at the institution.

“As Principal, he initiated and supervised the construction of a vital link road on campus using students and engineering staff.”

