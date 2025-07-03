The Polytechnic Ibadan: Makinde Faults Students’ Protest

The Oyo State Commissioner for Information Dotun Oyelade yesterday faulted Tuesday’s protests by The Polytechnic Ibadan over the renaming of their institution.

Governor Seyi Makinde last week renamed the school the Omololu Olunloyo Polytechnic Ibadan to immortalise the late former Governor Omololu Olunloyo.

However, speaking an interview with Channels TV , Oyelade said the protests were unnecessary, stating that the issue was “miscarried, misplaced, and misunderstood”.

He attributed the demonstration to a lack of knowledge about the man for whom the institution was renamed.

The commissioner said: “We respect our students a lot, and we will do anything—bend over backwards—to please them, but we will also be fair and tough, also we will be sticking by our decision this time around.”

He criticised the conduct of some protesting students, calling their actions “childish” and emphasising that the late Olunloyo was a highly respected figure whose legacy deserved to be honoured.

According to Oyelade, the government remains open to engaging with students but stands firm on its decision to rename the polytechnic in recognition of Olunloyo’s contributions to public service and intellectual development in the state and beyond.