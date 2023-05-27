The Politics Of Second Niger Bridge

On that day of the inauguration at the Asaba end of the Second Niger Bridge, the Federal government along with governors of the South East drew the final nail on issues surrounding the construction of the bridge by opening the project. According to President Muhammadu Buhari during the opening of the project, “The Second Niger Bridge is very strategic and fundamental to the people of the South East and the West but had been long overdue following a series of request from the zone over the years in view of the volume of traffic and several reports of the state of the first Niger Bridge built in the sixties.”

In his speech via zoom the Minister for Works and Housing Babtunde Raji Fashola said that the exist- ing Niger Bridge was built in 1965 and remained the crucial East -West link over years. He said however that due to age and excessive load and immense traffic congestion arising from the enhanced economic activities on the South-East -West transport corridor, the ministry insisted and commenced the construction of the 2nd Niger Bridge.

Fashola said: “The completion of the bride is a great relief to the people of the region and will increase economic activities and boost the revenue generated in the South East, West and all users of the road. He lauded president Buhari’s legacy projects, adding that history will ever remember him.” According to the works minister, a total of five monumental projects are being inaugurated d in the country by Buhari as parting gifts to Nigerians.

While the people of the South East and South South trade words over the project, some section contends that the bridge ought not to be a toll bridge; they added that the area would indirectly pay for the project. However a section stated that opponents of the project are those who watched helplessly as successive administrations allegedly played politics with the project. The issue has also highlighted the deep reservations that the South East has against the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the regime of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Deepening it further is the naming of the bridge after the outgoing President. But political leaders in the geopolitical zone however insist that Buhari deserves it being the President that saw the project to its completion. Before now the construction of the bridge had been used as a political tool to woo the votes of the South East up until now. On March 10, 2014, the then President Goodluck Jonathan performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the Second Niger Bridge which was heralded by so much celebration giving an indication that the pressure on the first Niger Bridge constructed in 1965 would be reduced drastically.

Since after the groundbreaking ceremony, the APC and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have been neck deep in war of words over the sincerity of the project. At some point the then minister for works explained that there was no appropriation for the project and later it was gathered that the project had no drawing hence it could not take off Towards the end of the regime of President Jonathan it was said that the Federal Government did not have the resources to execute the project hence the need to enter into a Public Private Partnership, and that explains why the project should have a toll gate.

When President Buhari came into the saddle there were fears that the project would be abandoned and the traducers of his administration went to town with the propaganda that work has stopped at the site. But the vindication of the APC administration following the opening of the project was made manifest when former Anambra Governor and Minister for Labour and Employment Sen Chris Ngige recalled the stigma that hung on the necks of the members of the party from the South East.

He said: “We brought the Federal Secretariat and constructed the second Niger Bridge through the Federal Government and yet people are saying that the government of Muhammadu Buhari is not doing anything in the South East. “The first bridge was constructed in 1965 under the regime of Tafawa Balewa and that was when our brother Late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe was President and that was the product of that political alliance.

During the war some portions of the bridge were blown with mines in order to stop the federal troops from crossing over and after the war a second bridge because imperative. “It is to the glory of God that this second Niger Bridge was completed and opened by the regime of President Muhamma- Feature Second Niger Bridge du Buhari. When I was here as governor, the then President sent some contractors and said that the bridge would be built and that was in 2005 and after he left office they turned the sod, from 2007 to 2014 they turned another sod.

“But this man we brought him here for campaign and I told the people of the South East that this man would construct the second Niger Bridge and rebuild Enugu Airport which he did. For the airport, the sum of N10billion was spent for the Special Reconstruction and then the construction of Onitsha – Enugu Expressway.” Continuing Ngige recalls: “We were treated as outcasts for joining the APC and we went round urging our people to join the APC so that other ethnic groups would not take over our own share but they refused.

“We played bad politics in 2015 and in 2019 yet the APC government brought infrastructure to the South East like the Enugu- Port Harcourt Road, Enugu – Abakaliki Road and the Federal Secretariat, and I remember saying it at the Second Niger Bridge that this man that brought all these projects you did not vote for him and Gov Hope Uzodimma and Gov Charles Soludo agreed with me.”

The Second Niger Bridge is not the only project waiting for the Federal Government’s attention in the South East as according to Gov Soludo there are five major demands that if at- tended to would open up the economic boundaries of the geopolitical zone. Soludo has also called the for the revival of the good old Oseakwa Sea Port abandoned shortly after the Nigerian Civil War, urging the Federal government to expedite action in the dredging the River Niger channels to the Atlantic Ocean.

Recall that businessmen in the South East have been lamenting their excruciating experiences clearing goods from the Lagos Sea Port and the hell they have been facing in transporting goods down to the area Soludo contends that it is not only the Second Niger Bridge and the dredging of the River Niger into the Atlantic Ocean that are the only demand by the South East but also the construction of the Anambra Lokoja Road which would open up businesses to Abuja.

“The people of the South East have agitated, we have complained and petitioned and about five key infrastructural projects are supposed to be the game changer for the development of the South East,” Soludo said. “One is obviously the dredging of about three channels that will give the South East access to the Atlantic to be able to bring their goods down the South East; the second happens to be the Second Niger Bridge and the third is the Expressway that will link Anambra to Lokoja.

That will actually open up the East, in three hours you will be at Abuja; the fourth is the gas pipeline that has largely bypassed the South East and the fifth obviously is the railway that we are agitating for. “Of these five, it is our pleasure and joy today in the South East that we have come to tick good to one of them and a major one at that and that is the Second Niger Bridge.

“We are really overjoyed. With the other four, with the incoming President-Elect who would be sworn in on Monday, we will come shopping for the other four and as we hope probably, the rest of the four will be granted in the coming four years or thereabouts. “I think today there is nothing else other than to express our profound gratitude. There’s no point in deliberating on the importance of this bridge.

People describe it as a game changer for Asaba, Delta and Anambra. “They are like the twin cities of New York and New Jersey, that’s how I comprehend it, fundamental change, creating that aligning new axis of prosperity and we hope in other ones, other jigsaw part of the puzzle will be fixed and then the South East will get up and bloom economically.” Apparently, the Second Niger Bridge project has to a great extent highlighted the need for the geopolitical zone not to play the lone ranger politics and in subsequent elections in the country.