The Politics Of Insecurity: The Burden Before Gen. Christopher Musa

General Christopher Musa, Nigeria’s newly appointed Minister of Defence faces a task that is, in every sense, peculiar—peculiar not merely because of the complexity of the defence sector itself, but because of the political and bureaucratic terrain in which he must now operate. The Senate President during his screening said to him: “You are now one of us. You will be wearing agbada”.

The statement is even made truer as Gen. Musa enters a quasi-civilian ministry that requires a delicate balancing act between military discipline and civilian politics. It is a ministry where decisions are scrutinised, distorted, weaponised, and often misrepresented by actors whose loyalty lies not with the nation but with their pockets and their patrons. This is an environment that rewards cunning, punishes innocence, and devours the naïve.

To survive and to succeed, the minister must understand that his appointment places him at the intersection of strategy, policy, politics, psychology, and national survival.

Beyond the euphoria and display of excitement of his appointment, from the moment he steps into office, the minister must face the steep learning curve of internal intrigues that define Nigeria’s Ministry of Defence. Unlike the command-and-obey structure of the military where the chain of command is clear and sacrosanct, the civilian-led ministry functions as a political chessboard. Here, loyalties are fluid, motives are layered, and hidden agendas flourish.

The minister is not dealing with soldiers bound by oath, but with civilian operatives—some honourable, many treacherous—whose skills lie in manipulation, bureaucratic sabotage, and monetised misinformation. These operatives include hired gas lighters, mercenary commentators, and professional shoe-critics whose metier is “manufactured outrage.” They thrive by creating public confusion, framing false narratives, and attempting to destabilise any leader whose resolve threatens their financial pipelines.

In this regard, the new Defence minister must immediately develop the psychological stamina to ignore their noise while focusing on the silent but strategic task of reforming the system. His success will depend on his ability to identify real stakeholders from impostors and to build an inner circle of trust in a ministry where trust is rare.

One of the most taxing burdens he must confront is the crisis of the padded defence budget—a problem so ancient that it might as well be described, only half in jest, as old as Methuselah. For decades, Nigeria’s defence budget has been inflated, politicised, and manipulated by entrenched cartels who operate like an octopus with multiple tentacles stretched across procurement units, contractor networks, and even political offices.

These contractors, many of whom have grown fat from decades of inflated contracts, abandoned projects, and substandard military supplies, are perhaps the most dangerous adversaries the minister must face. They are deeply embedded, politically connected, and financially powerful. They thrive in opacity and survive through blackmail, bribery, and bureaucratic capture.

To confront them is to declare war on an entrenched and wellfunded establishment. Thus, the minister must initiate a transparent procurement process, strengthen internal audit mechanisms, ensure military supplies meet the needs of the military and demand accountability at all levels. This battle is not fought with guns but with documentation, vigilance, and the willingness to challenge the status quo.

Yet it is a necessary battle if Nigeria must ever hope to build a defence system that truly serves national security rather than private interests. Another critical task lies in the urgent need to revive the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS). The Institute, envisioned as Nigeria’s apex think tank for national policy formulation and leadership development, has for years operated below its potential. It must be repositioned, revitalised, and re-oriented to reflect the evolving demands of Nigeria’s social order.

In today’s Nigeria, leadership is not merely about holding office; it is about navigating a complex matrix of security threats, technological changes, socio-political tensions, and regional disparities. NIPSS must therefore be remodelled to produce leaders who understand not only governance but national security, psychological warfare, digital intelligence, social cohesion, and crisis management. Even more importantly, the idea of establishing NIPSSlike institutes across the six geopolitical zones should be pursued vigorously.

Leadership training should not be the exclusive preserve of a few elites; it should be democratised, regionalised, and made accessible to those destined to shape the future of the Nigerian state. We must retrain our political class to understand patriotism not as a slogan but as a duty; security not as a distant concept but as the foundation of governance; and leadership not as an entitlement but as a responsibility.

While institutional reforms and policy restructuring are essential, the minister must also protect the most delicate aspect of his role—his state of mind. In a ministry rife with mischief, misinterpretation, and political sabotage, the ability to stay calm, strategic, and mentally alert is indispensable. He must develop the capacity to deploy both carrots and sticks: to reward loyalty, punish sabotage, and maintain balance in an environment filled with shifting alliances.

Moreover, he must never underestimate the role of perception in modern politics. We live in an era where a false narrative can spread faster than the truth, and where reputations can be destroyed within hours by anonymous bloggers, paid critics, and mischief-makers masquerading as concerned citizens.

This is why the minister must not rely solely on the ministry’s protocol department for his public image. Bureaucrats are not trained political communicators, and the ministry’s communication machinery is too rigid to respond to the rapid pace of modern information warfare. Like every politically exposed figure, the minister must privately engage a covert, competent, and loyal image-making team whose sole task is to counter malicious narratives and promote factual representation of his work.

This is not vanity—it is political survival. Already, the former serving Army General is facing coordinated attacks from political adversaries who resent his clean reputation and fear his potential to bring order where chaos has reigned. These adversaries have activated their attack dogs, hoping to wound him politically and psychologically before he fully settles into his role.

To counter these forces, the minister must move strategically and swiftly. He must engage credible political communication experts and consultants, who will help him navigate the theatre of political warfare with maturity and precision. His success depends not on military strategy alone, but equally on political strategy.

The Defence minister’s role is not simply administrative—it is transformational. He must reform a system resistant to change, confront vested interests, revive strategic national institutions, and protect his image from predatory critics. Above all, he must recognise that this is politics at its core. The terrain is unforgiving, the stakes are high, and the forces against him and the Nigerian state are formidable. But with vigilance, strategic communication, institutional reforms, and political courage, he can succeed. Nigeria is watching. The nation expects. And history will judge.