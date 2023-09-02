The Plug Celebrates 7 Years of Shaping Culture, African Talents

The Plug, a trailblazing force in reshaping Africa’s burgeoning entertainment and talent management industries, is proud to commemorate a remarkable milestone — its seventh anniversary. Since its inception in August 2016, The Plug has propelled Africa’s cultural renaissance and talent evolution to unprecedented heights.

From humble beginnings to becoming a dynamic influencer in the realm of music, live events and sports management, The Plug has left an indelible imprint on how individuals and businesses alike engage with culture and realize fulfilment.

Co-founded by visionaries Asa Asika and Abiodun ‘Bizzle’ Osikoya, The Plug emerged as a culture advisory and talent management entity that seamlessly bridges the gap between ar- tistic talents, brands and culture enthusiasts. In a defining moment, 2022 saw The Plug formalize its merger with TopBoy Entertainment, the brainchild of Tobi ‘Alhaji Popping’ Mohammed, the mastermind behind the renowned Block Party series.

This merger solidified The Plug’s pivotal role in shaping Africa’s dynamic landscape and the business has since scaled to also include music publishing, sports management and production arms. The Plug’s remarkable journey is exemplified by its instrumental role in shaping the careers of numerous influential African talents. Its roster includes luminaries such as Davido, Henry Onyekuru, Asisat Oshoala, CKay, Victony, Tobi Amusan, King Promise, BOJ, Bella Shmurda, Focalistic, MazexMxtrreme, Raebel, ShineTTW, and Uchenna Kanu. With tailored and strategic support, The Plug has propelled these talents to unprecedented heights in both arts and sports.

As Managing Partners, Bizzle, Asa, and Tobi share a pro-found belief in Africa’s boundless potential. Osikoya reflects: “From my early days contributing to this industry, I held on to a vision that has now come alive through The Plug. Our seventh anniversary is a moment of pride as we look back at the tremendous impact we’ve had in empowering talents and brands, while showcasing the best of Africa on a global stage.”