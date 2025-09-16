‘The Pitt’ Wins Drama Emmy Award As The ‘The Studio’ Breaks Record

Seth Rogen and “The Studio” turned the Emmys into a wrap party, winning best comedy series Sunday and breaking a comedy record for victories in a season with 13, while Noah Wyle and “The Pitt” took the top drama prize.

The evening also brought meaningful wins for Jean Smart, Stephen Colbert and 15-year-old Owen Cooper, whose Netflix series “Adolescence” dominated the limited series categories.

“I’m legitimately embarrassed by how happy this makes me,” “The Studio” cocreator Rogen said with his signature giggle, surrounded by cast and crew from the Apple TV+ movie-business romp after it won best comedy at the Peacock Theatre in a show hosted by Nate Bargatze that aired on CBS.

Rogen personally won four, including best actor, reports The Associated Press.