Amazon MGM Studios’ latest action-comedy, ‘The Pickup‘, teams up Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson as armoured truck guards forced into a chaotic heist, but unfortunately, the film fails to fire on all cylinders.

Directed by Tim Story, known for hits like Barbershop and Ride Along, the film tries to blend old-school buddy-comedy tropes with a modern twist.

Yet, despite a star-studded cast including Keke Palmer and Eva Longoria, ‘The Pickup’ struggles under the weight of a shaky script and underwhelming chemistry between its leads.

Eddie Murphy plays Russell, a veteran armoured truck driver trying to make it home in time for his 25th wedding anniversary. His plans are derailed when his boss pairs him with rookie guard Travis (Pete Davidson), an immature, overly talkative newcomer who’s still buzzing from a recent fling with Zoe (Keke Palmer), a woman he mistakenly threatened with arrest.

Rather than lean into Eddie Murphy’s trademark high-energy style, The Pickup disappointingly casts him as the “straight man,” giving most of the spotlight to Pete Davidson. Unfortunately, Davidson’s one-liners and over-the-top antics feel forced, creating an imbalance that throws off the duo’s dynamic.

Meanwhile, Murphy delivers a restrained performance so much so that fans might forget this is the same comedic legend behind Beverly Hills Cop. With minimal physical comedy or sharp delivery, his talents are largely wasted in a role that doesn’t give him room to shine.

Despite its flaws, The Pickup gets a boost from Keke Palmer, who plays Zoe with charisma and confidence. Though the screenplay gives her little to work with, Palmer manages to inject moments of genuine intrigue and humour.

Eva Longoria also brings charm in her limited screen time as Russell’s wife, Natalie, even though the idea of her character dreaming of opening a B&B with her armoured-truck-driving husband feels oddly misplaced.

The Pickup tries to juggle comedy, action, and romance but ends up tangled in its own plot. The heist setup is riddled with logic gaps, the supporting characters feel one-dimensional, and the emotional beats fall flat.

Tim Story’s direction gives the film a polished look, but the action sequences feel generic, and the buddy-comedy formula never quite clicks. With empty highways during chase scenes and shallow character arcs, the film lacks the authenticity and cleverness needed to stand out in a crowded genre.