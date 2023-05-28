New Telegraph

May 28, 2023
The Perfect Makeup Faces At AMVCA

Whenever it is time to show up on red carpet and look glamorous, perfect makeup is one of the most sought-after to take the slay to completion. Looking at the gorgeous faces that wore the stunning dresses, one cannot help but notice the remarkable work of art by the make up artists.

The faces of the celebrities had the perfect eyebrows, full luxurious long eyelashes, right shade of foundations blended with the skin tone and luscious lips. The trending lipstick were red, maroon red, pink, nude and ombre blend.

The faces of actress Juliet Ibrahim, Linda Osifo, Mercy Aigbe, Shine Roseman, among many others, have every makeup tip in the beauty diary for next time you want your face to look perfect.

