The Pains Of Living In Nigeria—Osundare

… EKSU VC, ANA, others laud contributions of renowned poet to literary act

The setting was colourful, and inviting, belying the occasion. As community of literary and creative minds, academia, friends, government officials set out to honour one of Nigerians celebrated literary minds, who over the years has lifted to the high heavens the flag of Nigeria.

It was an occasion to celebrate his success, his literary fecundity and creative ferment. It was the second edition of the annual colloquium of Professor Niyi Osundare, with the celebrant himself, Osundare in attendance.

It was a double celebration as it was also used to mark his birthday anniversary, which was on March 12, 2025. The Ekiti State chapter of the Association of Nigeria Authors (ANA) didn’t spare any effort in celebrating and hnouring one of their own as the occasion attracted a number of important guests, with the Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji headlining the event alongside the Vice Chancellor of Ekiti State University and a host of his colleagues from the academia.

The event which held at the Ekiti State University, (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, was organised by ANA Ekiti State chapter in collaboration with the state university, held Professor Adebayo Lamikanra as the guest lecturer.

His lecture was titled; The Role of the Writer in a Society in Need of Social Re- Engineering.

Osundare on the rostrum

Done with the formal ceremonies that normally herald such occasions, it was time for the business of the day.

Osundare gave an opening remark at the occasion. He was his usual witty, creative and highly cerebral self as drew attention to the problems of the country, noting that Nigerians have become prisoners in their land, drawing inferences from the various maladies of the country to drive home his points.

However, he began by expressing his deepest gratitude to ANA, Ekiti State government, EKSU, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, a host of his colleagues and others who have come out to honour him with their presence and the grand occasion, which for him, is quite memorable.

Osundare said: “I’m taking this in absolute gratitude. I owe a mountain of gratitude to those who have made this occasion a reality. “This is a moment of homecoming for me. I haven’t been in this part of the country since 2019. In 2020, it was COVID.

Then there was a rescinding monster called abduction. ‘‘I was restricted to Ibadan. Quite a number of my colleagues were being kidnapped. Those who survived gave us a frantic story. For the past 20 years I have been divided by time between Nigeria and the U.S.

‘‘How can I forget Ekiti, Ikere and Nigeria at large. This is my world. Those that have read my works know all these. This is a grand homecoming for me. I thank ANA for making the effort to do this kind of event for me.

This is the kind of hardship our country imposes on us. This is why it is so important to re-arrange this country. “I was able to make it this year because a friend and brother, Senator Babafemi Ojudu said we are going to make it happen, so also ANA Ekiti.

“I want to thank Ekiti State government for making it possible for me to be here. It’s uncomfortable for me being surrounded by police to prevent being kidnapped. I have no freedom of movement, so also all of us.’’

He didn’t also leave anyone in doubt as to how these challenges could be resolved for the good of the populace who are at the receiving end of the maladministration and poor management of the diverse and vast resources of the country by those entrusted with their management by the people.

The literary icon and multiple-awards winning creative expressed concerns over the rate at which Nigerians suffer different challenges especially given the consequences of insecurity bedeviling the nation.

This is just as he bemoaned the bad road network across the country especially the highways, which make travelling and commuting across the land nightmarish and hellish.

Osundare called for urgent solution to do the needful for the benefit of Nigerians and preserve the democracy of the country that has remained a fledging over after over two decades of the enthronement of democratic rule in the country.

He relieved his experience travelling on the road, noting “through the terrible roads we came here. Our country, Nigeria, today is a prison for many of us. We have to tell ourselves the truth. This is not how to live, learn or teach.

“The last decade of the 1960 still remains our best year, now things have gone so bad” Osundare while appreciating the EKSU Vice Chancellor on intellectual and academic proficiency added; “to the younger folk, it is important to learn.

Learning is important. Those who are now enjoying the dividends of democracy, how many of them know how the democracy was fought? “Nigeria would not have been what it is today if people like Babafemi Ojudu didn’t take the risk. He escaped being killed.

“Afe Babalola was one of our inspiration. He sets up a university for the benefit of younger generation. Stressed the two values – Learning and Character. There is hope for us in this country. People are doing things we must not forget.”

EKSU VC on Osundare

The Vice Chancellor of EKSU, Professor Joseph Babatola Ayodele lauded the contribution of Osundare to the African, especially Yoruba culture, saying the poet deserved to be celebrated.

“The university is highly honoured to host this programme holding on March 12, which is Prof. Niyi Osundare’s birthday,’’ he disclosed. Adding, “Prof. Niyi Osundare, a world renowned poet, writer, essayist, scholar and public analyst deserves to be celebrated.

This is in view of the immerse contributions of the literary icon to literature, art literacy, activism and drama.

‘‘His poetry has been greatly influenced by the oral poetry of the rich Yoruba culture which he has mixed with other notable poetic traditions/cultures across the globe.

“The entire Ekiti State University heartily rejoices with the erudite scholar on this recognition. The university, the best State University in Nigeria, according to the latest ranking by the Times Higher Education, is well positioned to propagate our rich cultural heritage.

“This is an addition to providing an enabling environment for quality teaching and learning, with a view to producing highly skilled and competent manpower to boost sustainable development initiatives.

“The Governor of Ekiti State and the Visitor to our university, His Excellency, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji has been very supportive in this respect, He has continued to provide resources that have culminated in a conducive environment to quality teaching and cutting-edge research.”

The Vice Chancellor therefore used the occasion to appeal to all stakeholders to compliment the laudable efforts of the governor to reposition the University to an enviable centre of academic excellence.

Lamikanra on significance of language

Lamikanra, a Professor of Pharmacy at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, stressed the significance of language preservation for effective communication in the society. Noting, “language is an idol and the preservation is key.”

He urged people to teach their children their language- Yoruba language. According to the erudite Professor, ‘‘language has been in existence for communication.

Without language, human/society is not complete. Osundare has come to make life a better place and should be honoured. He has chosen to make sterling contributions to the world.

“If we do not cultivate our language, it would die. It encompasses what makes us human being. We must not toil with it. Africa is the cradle of all human civilisation.

How will the writer arrange the society without order? The writer must first of all understand the language in which to project the idea. Language is the basis of our contribution to societal development.

“Writers have made great efforts to contribute to the society. Language is a way of developing the intellects. The more languages you can speak, the more the intellect.”

Ojudu praises Osundare

Former Special Adviser to the President, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, expressed optimism that the writer would win Nobel Prize for Literature. Ojudu, who represented the Chairman of the occasion, Chief Wole Olanipekun, presented an oriki titled; Ikere the well spring of Creativity, to celebrate Osundare’s hometown- Ikere Ekiti, which is a mountainous enclave.

Ojo-Lanre on Osundare

The State Director General, Bureau of Tourism Development, Ambassador Wale Ojo-Lanre, described the literary giant as a man of honour whose name can be used to make money.

‘‘A man of inexplicable value, one of his poems – about environment. As a promoter of environmental tourism. A poet of all signs. Bureau of Tourism associate with him. From today, be a good neighbour to your environment,” noted the DG.

ANA: Honoured for his contributions

In his address, ANA Chairman in the state, Dr Olugbenga Daramola said the association decided to celebrate the icon in his lifetime because of his immense contributions to literary excellence and activism.

“We are here today to celebrate the literary accomplishments, contributions and feats of one of the living legends, who has four doctorates; one earned and three honoris causa.

Leading black poets – not just in Africa – but in the world,’’ he disclosed. Adding, ‘‘someone whose literary works have been translated to 13 major foreign languages, as at the last count. French, German, Chinese, Dutch, Spanish, Arabic, Japanese, Korean, etc.”

