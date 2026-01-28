The OUK I Know (Senator Orji Uzor Kalu)

Introduction: The Political leadership of OUK is still amazing to some spectators who dwell more on sentiments than political reality. Politics is all about power struggle to control state resources, either as executive member or legislature.

However, Distinguished Senator OUK has made a consistent and remarkable impact in Abia North, Abia State and Nigeria at large. Below are some of ob- jective political legacies and leadership impacts of OUK that made him an outstanding Senator of Federal Republic of Nigeria.

1. Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is a mentor and father to many politicians in Umunneochi LGA, Abia North, Abia State, South East and Nigeria at Large. Infact, he has credit to his name for mentoring and empower- ing over 90% of politi- cians and business men from Umunneochi LGA, Abia State etc.

2. The OUK I know re- mains the only Governor who constructed a new road from Leru -lomara -Nneato road and it was commissioned in 2005, when late Hon Mathew Ibe was House of Assembly member and late Chief Chidiebere Udeh was the Local Government Chairman.

Notably, I stood side by side with OUK and entourage during the landmark event. It is worthy to mention that the road is still very good and usable with minimal maintenance. No other Governor has constructed a new road in Umunneochi LGA till date. Thus, OUK remains unbeatable in terms of road infrastructure until proven otherwise.

3. The OUK I know introduced and implemented free education to all secondary schools in Abia State during his tenure from 1999- 2007.

Many youths who were beneficiary of that government policy would have been dropouts, but today they are on social media writing against OUK who was a blessing to them in years past. I pity men of ingratitude at all levels of Life.

4. OUK has raised men and women who have occupied higher positions of authority both at LGA, State and Federal levels. Most politicians you see in Abia State today come from his political lineage and foundation like OUK movement, OUK foundation and reality organisation worldwide. Indeed, Senator OUK is the Lion King of politics and should be respected and honoured accordingly.

5 As a high ranking Senator Representing Abia North in the Senate, he has performed creditably and touched every political ward with projects both roads, solar energy streets lights, education, provision of water and other infrastructure. Hardly will you visit any community in Abia North without the visibility of his projects.

6. Distinguished Senator OUK is a national leader whose opinion on national issues are well documented through his vocal and fearless contributions in the media.

He plays national politics without emotional sentiment and that’s why some people who can’t even measure 1% of his worth are writing against him, simply because they dwell more on emotions, being subjective and lack proper understanding of national politics.

7. The OUK I know never contested against late Distinguished Senator Uche Chukwumerije during his life time, it shows mark of respect and honor to seniors, therefore, OUK deserve such great honor from the good people of Umunneochi LGA and Abia North come 2027.

8. OUK should be rewarded with massive support and allowed ample time to finish up with his political mate- His Excellency Bola Tinubu till 2031. Abia North will gain more now than to bring in a new candidate who may not find his foot in the National Assembly from opposition side. Thus, support OUK come 2027.

9. The OUK I know is a good man with a kind heart, who never forgets those that worked for him sincerely. He has rewarded most of his supporters with big and small contracts, business supplies to schools, empowerment and employments at Federal Government levels. Go and Verify.

•Ogaramba Turu Ugo writes from Isuochi, Umunneochi LGA, Ogaramba Turu Ugo 1 of Umuogele kingdom, Amuda Ward – Isuochi