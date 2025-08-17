The Other Side Of Governor Aliyu

Leadership is not about being in charge. It’s about taking care of those in your charge – Simon Sinek

Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto governs Sokoto State, the Seat of the Caliphate, one of Nigeria’s most historically revered states and yet he is widely known for his total disdain for grand displays of authority and for his disarming humility. Though formally addressed as “His Excellency,” he lives and leads with quiet restraint. Unlike many of his colleagues, he has refused to be swept away by the trappings of the high office.

In a political era where high public visibility is often mistaken for performance, (commentators refer to such public officeholders as media propagandists) Governor Aliyu has remained grounded, keeping a realistic, down-to-earth approach to life and leadership. Neither the heavy weight of office nor the allure of power has altered his core values. He has always believed and clearly still does that power comes from God and must be exercised with the utmost responsibility.

Having once served as an impactful commissioner under former Governor Aliyu Wamakko, then as Deputy Governor to Aminu Tambuwal before resigning …and later experiencing his 2019 electoral victory judicially manipulated, Governor Sokoto understands the fleeting nature of power. His experience has deepened his humility and sharpened his focus on the need for dedicated service to the people.

Governor Sokoto credits his 2023 victory to the good people of Sokoto State who steadfastly stood by him and ensured that the governorship result was beyond manipulation. This loyalty from the electorate has without doubt shaped his philosophy of governance. His operating maxim is: “Do you want applause today, or appreciation in the years ahead?”

His leadership style is perhaps best reflected in the deep respect he shows for his team. He is generous with praise, quick to acknowledge the contributions of his commissioners and advisers, and never misses an opportunity to remind them that “leadership is a collective responsibility.” This ethos was on full display when the Sun Newspaper honoured him as Governor of the Year 2024, he immediately dedicated the award to them and not to himself, publicly crediting them for the success of his administration.

Governor Sokoto’s decades long friendships with the likes of Nasir Dan Tsoho, his Commissioner for Housing and Planning, and Abubakar Bawa, his Director-General of Media and Publicity are rooted not in convenience, but in shared principles and loyalty. In a political climate where new titles often lead to old friendships being discarded, Governor Sokoto’s loyalty is refreshingly constant.

If he accords friends like Dan Tsoho and Abubakar Bawa respect, he reserves deep reverence for Senator Wamakko, the former governor who first recognized his leadership potential. He consistently refers to Wamakko as his “father, mentor, and leader.” While both men deserve credit for maintaining a stable relationship, it is the governor, who holds executive power, that stands out for his restraint and maturity — choosing not to disrupt the alliance or clash with his mentor, unlike Aminu Tambuwal, who famously turned against his benefactor.

Godfathers and godsons alike could learn from the example of Governor Sokoto and Senator Wamakko, a partnership that has truly served the best interests of Sokoto state.

In keeping with his understated style, Governor Sokoto frequently visits remote areas without fanfare, because it’s simply a man that God has uplifted, checking in on his people. On one such visit to a rural clinic in Gudu LGA, he saw a midwife struggling to deliver babies under the light of kerosene lamps. He immediately ordered the Health Commissioner to install solar power at the facility. Weeks later, he returned quietly to confirm the work was done. Today, solar installations in health facilities, mosques, and streets across Sokoto are commonplace.

On another occasion, a widow’s land was mistakenly revoked and reallocated due to a bureaucratic error. She not only received compensation but also a handwritten letter of apology from the governor. “He wrote as a human being,” she recalled. “Not just as a politician.”

Governor Sokoto is down-to-earth. During a lunch with his aides, he told them matter-of-factly, “Even a governor should be able to wash his own plate.” He sometimes drives himself, giving his official drivers time off a small gesture that proves his words are not for show.

At Government House, and across the state, he is well known for sharing tea with staff, chatting with cleaners and drivers, and telling jokes that put people at ease. His humility extends beyond optics, it permeates his everyday interactions, whether praising contractors for meeting standards or guiding his aides.

He believes strongly in mentorship, a way of giving back what he once received. Several young professionals like the Commissioner of Sports in his administration credit him with career-defining advice. “That 15-minute conversation with him changed my life,” said another young aide, now serving in a senior role.

While some governors focus on flashy projects to create the impression of work, Governor Sokoto prefers planting seeds for long-term growth. He resists political pressure and has focused on service delivery, education reform, teacher training, digitized public services, sustainable agriculture, rural infrastructure, and targeted empowerment programmes for the poor and vulnerable.

A lifelong learner, Governor Sokoto’s love of education led him to earn a Ph.D. in accounting. His policies are influenced by thinkers and leaders like Ibn Khaldun, Nelson Mandela, and Amartya Sen, and reflect a philosophical commitment to dignity, justice, and equity, particularly in girl-child education, the rule of law, and water access to the people.

For Governor Sokoto, development is not measured by the number of roads or buildings completed, but by the number of lives touched by the construction of the roads and houses. The long-neglected Mabera community, home to over 300,000 people, endured years of devastating floods and living with the constant threat of water damage and nocturnal visits from dangerous reptiles. That nightmare ended with his administration’s construction of a network of roads and drainage, transforming the community and proving his humane approach to governance.

From his early days as commissioner and Deputy Governor he was approachable, and charismatic to his current role as a reform-minded, legacy-driven leader, Governor Ahmad Aliyu’s evolution is a study in political maturity. It is also a lesson for political appointees who mistreat the people and pay the price when they eventually decide to contest for elective office.

Governor Sokoto has clearly chosen character over charisma, substance over spectacle, and long-term impact over short-term applause. In doing so, he is quietly crafting a legacy the people of Sokoto State will remember with pride. Like his mentor and namesake, Senator Wamakko, he has raised the bar of governance, restoring hope.

Karen Ibrahim writes from Abuja.