The Only Way Out of Insecurity Is Total Repentance From Our Sins, Return to Allah –Sheilk Adigun

The Chief Imam of Atala Central Mosque, Mowe, Ogun State, Sheilk Sulaiman Adi- gun has said that the only way out for Nigeria to over the security challenge confronting the country is to returned to Allah in total repentance from our sins. The Imam made this known recently when he was delivering sermon, he said repentance of our sins is the guarantee for peace, several lives have been lost to kidnapping and other crimes. According to him, insecurity has crippled the economy of the country and life of Nigerians has become worthless through everyday killing by kidnappers and armed robbers. He said: “Insecurity has created fear in the mind of many Nigerians, you can move freely from one part of the country to another for fear of not being kidnapped or attacked by armed robbers, everyone of us now lives in a state of despair and panic. May Allah comfort us all in Nigeria.

“Sincerely, comfort is the best, I pray Allah to return to peace and tranquility back to our dear country. If you are living in house, community, town and country where there is no peace, such a person would be in a state of panic and fear everyday, that’s what we are experiencing now. “Now, the rich, the poor and those in authority we are all afraid because of insecurity on the land. Where there is not justice, peace cannot reign in such a country. There is no- where we turn to now in our town, community and in the country where there is no fear and panic as a nation now. He added that, Allah’s favour, blessing and happiness is always in a country where there is peace and comfort. You can’t buy peace and comfort with money, it’s only through Allah help we can those things, we have return to him in repentance and seeks for forgiveness for sins.

“As a country we also no longer trust ourselves.Whenever we want to board a car, we are always afraid before entering such a car, this is because of the insecurity situation in the country.Whenever we found ourselves in such a situation like this, the only person to return to is Allah. “What led us to this problem in Nigeria is sin. We cannot keep sin and comfort together, we have to choose one. Where some of us make our money from is best known to us, the money you claim you wanted to make, you have made it, yet you still don’t have peace. You can’t remain in sin and still have peace, you can never be secured with your ill gotten wealth. “Sin and comfort cannot live together. Sin will always chase Allah’s favour away from the sinners. Please let’s do away with sin. The insecurity challenge that started as regional issues as now become a general issue.

No part of the country you can drive freely now without fear of not being kidnapped. Let’s ask ourselves which part of the country is free from crime now. “What gave birth to insecurity in Nigeria is sin. We all should return to Allah for total repentance. Whenever there is sin on the land the next thing that will follow is chaos. And that’s what we are witnessing now, killings in plateau, Kaduna, Ibadan and every other parts of the country is in total despair. Before now, we always work at night, but now we dare not, even in day, we are also afraid of being kidnap.” The Imam however said a lot of people are now calling for help over kidnapping and other vices.One of the best country in the world is Saudi Arabia, but after they allowed worldly things to have access into their country, the peace they are enjoying before now has eluded them. Prophet Ibrahim prayed for peace for the country and later ask for wealth from Allah to bestow it on them and Allah answers their prayers, but today reverse is the case in the kingdom.

“For about five years now, whenever it’s Christmas period, Saudi Arabia authority always used fire works in their country. They have allow different kind of people to import bad ideas and stupid ways of life into the country. That’s what we are witnessing in Nigeria, different sets of criminal minded people have gain access our into our country. “If you are not yet at your house, you never can tell what we happened to you. Peace and comfort is the best, what kill someone that’s sick faster is fear. Whenever there is fear on the land, if you are rich, poor, weak, you will also be in fear. It is only that can take away such fear us through repentance.”