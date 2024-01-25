The Oldest Casino Software Providers Still In Business in 2024

In online casinos, a few names have withstood the test of time. They continually adapted and embraced innovation to stay at the forefront of the industry. As we step into 2024, let’s take a moment to celebrate the pioneers of online casino gaming. These veterans have shaped the industry and continue leading it with their cutting-edge offerings.

Realtime Gaming: A Legacy of Innovation

Founded in 1998, Realtime Gaming (RTG) has been a stalwart in the online casino world. Known for its games like “Casino War” and “Vegas Three Card Rummy,” RTG delivers versatile and satisfying games. Its software, with unique bonus structures and jackpots, has been a hit among both players and operators. Beloved African online casinos like Thunderbolt Casino and Springbok use their software to this day.

Playtech: The Synonym for Advanced Gaming

Since 1999, Playtech has redefined what it means to be an online casino software provider. Their extensive portfolio covers everything from slots to live dealer games. The Playtech software also covers sports betting.

Playtech is a testament to diversity and quality. It stands out for its gaming solutions that embrace constant innovation. Their ability to evolve with the times has made them a favourite among gamers globally.

Play’n GO: Mobile Gaming Pioneers

Play’n GO burst onto the scene in 1997, later establishing itself as a leader in mobile casino gaming. Their knack for creating beautiful and mobile-friendly games has set new industry standards. With popular games like “Book of Dead” and “Moon Princess,” Play’n GO has engaging and high-quality games. It has earned a reputation as a developer that truly understands the needs of modern players.

CryptoLogic: The Security Trailblazers

CryptoLogic, founded in 1995, is a true veteran. Their pioneering work in secure online payments was the cornerstone of the industry. While the company has evolved over the years, its commitment to secure and reliable gaming remains unchanged, even if it is now part of a larger group.

NYX: The Diverse Game Masters

NYX, or Next Gen Gaming, started its journey in 1999 and rapidly grew to become a leader in the online casino software industry. With a library that spans casino, bingo, and lottery-style games, NYX has always been about variety and quality. Their ability to cover a range of preferences while maintaining quality standards has earned them a solid place in the industry.

The online casino industry continues to evolve to this day. Still, these pioneers are very much in business even today. From RTG to Playtech, these veterans have not just survived. They have thrived, setting new benchmarks in an ever-changing landscape.