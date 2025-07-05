‘The Okeho Exodus’ Stage Premiere Captivates Audience At Kwara State University

History, heritage, and artistry were relived on stage as ‘The Okeho Exodus’, a compelling play written by acclaimed cultural advocate and playwright, Olutayo Irantiola, was staged by the Performing Arts students at Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete.

The Ultra-Modern Performing Arts Theatre was abuzz as the emerging thespians delivered a captivating performance to a diverse and engaged audience.

Set against the backdrop of revolt, regicide, and historical migration, ‘The Okeho Exodus’ brought to life themes of diligence, gender equity, leadership, communication, and resilience. It showcased the depth of storytelling and the rich cultural legacy of the Oke-Ogun region.

The production resonated deeply with the audience and exemplified the commitment of Nigerian thespians to interpreting the past in ways that resonate with present-day realities.

Following the powerful performance, the project supervisor, Professor Abdulrasheed A. Adeoye, remarked on the play’s enduring message, noting that ‘The Okeho Exodus’ “is a story of resilience and determination. As a nation, Nigeria may be facing challenges, but one day, we’ll overcome them. However, we must be committed and patriotic to work together to overcome the challenges in a nonviolent way.”

playwright, Olutayo Irantiola, expressed his profound appreciation for the students’ interpretation.

“Watching these students interpret the Okeho story with such depth and emotion has been profoundly humbling. Their performance was electrifying—intense, intelligent, and inspiring. They’ve honoured history and reimagined it for a new generation.

“I’m glad to witness how these young performers brought its spirit on stage. They blew my mind away with their fantastic performance. I must confess that they performed beyond expectations, and I wish them the best in their future aspirations,” he said.

The successful premiere drew a diverse audience, including former Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Minna and Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Prof. Emeritus Musibau Akanji; Head of Department, Performing Arts and Film Studies, Kwara State University, Dr. Michael Agboola; Dr. Joe Odedina and Mrs. Temitope Adedokun. Others include Dr. Musiliyu Sanni, Mr. Basiru Adebisi, Mr Tosin Ibitoye, Mr. Gbenga Adumati, and Mr. Ganiyu Kolawole.

The staging at Kwara State University marks a significant milestone for ‘The Okeho Exodus’.

As interest in the production grows, ‘The Okeho Exodus’ is anticipated to be performed by students of the Theatre Arts Department at Lagos State University, Ojo, on July 17, 2025.