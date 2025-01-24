The Odyssey: White House Productions Announces Groundbreaking Partnership With Adekunle Gold

Share

Star-studded creative team sets sight on global audience

White House Productions has announced a groundbreaking partnership with the esteemed Nigerian singer and songwriter, Adekunle Gold, as co-producer of ‘The Odyssey’, a documentary that will span the last century of Yoruba music.

‘The Odyssey’ will trace the history and evolution of different subcultures within the music, including Were, Sakara, Apala, Juju, AfroJuju, and Fuji, among many others.

The documentary’s stellar cast of producers, headed by Executive Producer Bobo Omotayo, is garnering attention within the music industry. White House Productions, in a statement announcing the groundbreaking partnership and made available to New Telegraph, disclosed that ‘The Odyssey’, which is now in production, promises to be a revelatory investigation of the Yoruba people’s cultural legacy and musical tradition.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker, Abba T. Makama, and produced by executive producer, Bobo Omotayo, the documentary, takes viewers on an immersive journey through the captivating rhythms and rich history of Yoruba music, revealing its profound influence on the global music scene and role in shaping the emergence of Afrobeats.

“Adekunle Gold will serve as a producer alongside Tosin Ashafa, Papa Omotayo, and renowned director, Abba Makama, to enhance the documentary’s storyline with his knowledge of the industry, network, and love of Yoruba music. This formidable group is committed to providing an exciting, genuine look at our history, culture, and where we’re going from here,” the statement read.

“’The Odyssey’ is now under production and will take viewers on an illuminating journey through the history of Yoruba music, its cultural significance, and its impact on Afrobeats. It features some of Nigeria’s most revered music historians, academics, chart-topping artists, music legends, iconic producers, record label owners, and music journalists, both past and present.”

Commenting on the production, Makama said: “Working with these producers, each with their own backgrounds and perspectives, has enlivened the creative process. We’ve already captured some incredibly fascinating interviews, and Adekunle Gold’s involvement adds a new dynamic layer to the story.”

The Executive Producer, Bobo Omotayo, stated that their goal from the start has been “to make a documentary that gives justice to Yoruba music by showcasing its essence. Our dedication to genuine and diverse storytelling is strengthened by Adekunle Gold’s addition to our team.”

For Adekunle Gold who is Co-Producer, this documentary is “more than simply another project; it’s an opportunity to highlight the history of a sound that has shaped and will continue to shape music culture around the world. Working with the rest of the team, I can’t wait to bring this story to life with authenticity, energy, and enthusiasm.” The team invites potential partners to explore opportunities for innovative and brand collaborations.

An example of this is a current collaboration with the awardwinning photographer, Andrew Esiebo, who has become a part of the crew, capturing unique and intimate moments with the subjects in the documentary, both in private settings and onstage. This captivating collection of images will highlight a distinctive exhibition that underscores the profound emotion and energy of these figures.

According to the release, the exhibition will open alongside the premiere of the documentary, offering audiences a vibrant experience that honours the essence of Yoruba music through both visual and auditory elements. The Odyssey’s release date will be announced soon. Makama is an award-winning filmmaker and visual artist from Nigeria.

His feature film debut ‘Green White Green’ had its 2016 world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival, and since then it has screened at over 20 international film festivals, including Stockholm International Film Festival, Berlin Critics Week, Carthage Film Festival.

The film was distributed on Netflix worldwide and Canal Plus. His sophomore ‘The Lost Okoroshi’ also premiered at TIFF 2019 and subsequently screened at BFI London Film Festival and The Berlin Critics Week 2020. The Lost Okoroshi was release on Netflix in 2020.

Omotayo is a force in the promotion and preservation of Yoruba music, with a remarkable portfolio of pioneering programs and events, especially under his cultural umbrella ‘FUJI: A Opera’. FUJI: A Opera is a multi-dimensional entertainment platform that deconstructs and reimagines the mysterious Fuji music genre for a new generation of music and cultural enthusiasts.

