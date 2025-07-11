The Noble Warrior Has Set Me On Different Path Of Discovery, Adventure –Onadele

Nigerian-American author, poet and playwright, Cash Onadele, also known as Aiye-ko-ooto, talks about his play, The Noble Warrior (Eni Ogun), scheduled to return to the stage today, and runs till Sunday, July 13, at the Glover Memorial Hall, Lagos Island, to celebrate the 91st birthday of Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka. He also talks about his approach to writing a new play or poem, what audiences should expect, and other issues

Can you share how your Nigerian heritage influences your writing and creative expression?

The Noble Warrior is set in the five quarters of Ijebu-Igbo, circa 1885. The traditional worship and consultation of Ifa played a significant role in the decisionmaking process.

The Osugbo extrajudicial cult agitating for change was prevalent in that culture. The symbols of mystery -Crow and Eagle were equally emblems I saw as a child, growing up in that area.

The custom that was violated by the Imperialists which triggered the all-out war is fully entrenched in that culture to this day. I’d say my Nigerian heritage is in full bloom writing The Noble Warrior.

In what ways do your cultural roots shape the themes and stories you choose to tell?

The theme of The Noble Warrior story is that: conniving crowns, corrupt leadership and colonial oppressions are crossroads which we must fight to gain our freedom.

My pseudonym is Aiye-koooto which can be interpreted as “the world embraces the monster of untruth and wrinkled truth. I believe there is a concurrence there. This is my voice, and I believe it reflects in my fiction.

How has living abroad impacted your connection to Nigerian literary traditions?

Hmm, interesting question. True, I studied at University of Nottingham, lived and worked in both U.K and USA for almost four decades but I cut my teeth on Wole Soyinka, Cyprian Ekwensi, Chinua Achebe, Ola Rotimi, Zulu Sofola and Hubert Ogunde. These remain the masters of Nigerian literature.

When they get hold of you, they stay with you all your life. My Nigerian-ness and tradition in literature, if we can make that a word, has not missed a heartbeat.

How do you approach writing a new play or poem?

‘The Noble Warrior’ is a good example here. I was revisiting ‘Death and the King’s Horseman’ (1975), a play written by Prof. Wole Soyinka.

One phrase caught my eye, and it became the inspiration for writing ‘The Noble Warrior’ tribute in honour of Professor Soyinka. I paraphrase- There is only one shell to the soul of man. All writings, for me, always start with an inspiration.

How do you navigate the challenges of balancing multiple cultural identities in your work?

Once, I struggled with multiple identities because I have studied, lived and worked across three continents. Not anymore. I resolved that the first few stories I told using foreign climes as settings were for my teething period as a fiction writer.

After that period of two years, I settled to being a Yoruba culture writer. You see unless you claim a tribe, you belong to nowhere. I resolved that I am Yoruba, and I will tell stories from that cultural perspective.

Can you shed more light on what inspired you to write this particular play?

When Prof Wole Soyinka, the global literary icon, was being celebrated at 86, I realised the program was filled with poetry genre activities. I researched and found out he had spent majority of his career doing drama.

What else is better to celebrate a dramatist than drama? So, I started the three- and half-year journey to researching and writing ‘The Noble Warrior’ to capture his persona and entertain us with it amidst romance, mystery, humour, and suspenseful sub-plots.

How does this play reflect your own artistic vision or personal connection to Prof. Soyinka’s legacy?

‘The Noble Warrior’ has set me on a different path of discovery and adventure than I envisaged. Now, I am creating more drama work on what I call the masterpieces.

Cultural stories that would transcend time. Where the past haunts the present and the struggles of the present foreshadow the future. Forms of classics, and epics. They are more challenging to form.

They take a few years to mature. Few are in the pipeline. I don’t know when they’ll be finished but I hope ‘Orita-Meta’ (Fork in the road) may be polished ready for stage this December.

The other three, I cannot tell. As for Pro- fessor’s legacy, we are working on celebrating every July, his birth month, ‘The Noble Warrior Festival’.

What can audiences expect from your return to the stage with this production?

Simply, more talking drums, swinging dances, and fiery drama.

Are there new elements or innovations in this performance that make it different from the previous ones?

We had five shows in 2024. It was a riveting show for a first entrance. This time, my task to the Artistic Director, Mr. Segun Adefila, is to fuse dance, drums and drama, bigger, blacker and better.

Make it more evolutionary and entertaining to even the GenZs, who I hope discover more about their culture.

How do you hope this play will resonate with both Nigerian and international audiences?

It is a new experiment. I guess we shall have to wait and see. If we get it right, we have created a new genre of Black Musical Masterpiece Theatre. That would be a sight to behold. We invited tourists and diplomats to these events to showcase our cultural heritage.

You’ve decided to significantly subsidize tickets for this upcoming performance. What motivated this decision?

Mr. Samuel Osaze, the Programme Director, was inundated with callers asking for a friendly package. He has been assiduously working with our collaborators and I guess that is the result of his hard work and response to their valued feedback.

He created a subsidised ticket for N50,000 (fifty thousand Naira) only for the Matinee (3PM) shows each day July 11th through 13th.

But because of elections on Saturday July 12, Matinee show starts at 5pm and the Champagne show will move to 7pm. Friday 11th and Sunday 13th shows will remain 3pm and 6pm.

What message are you hoping to send by making the play accessible to a wider audience?

At SYNDK8 we want theatre to be inclusive to all generations, genders, and age groups. We want to continue to make sure this art form is where you take your loved one or take pleasure in being entertained or the place to network with new people.

How do you see this act of subsidising impacting community engagement and appreciation of the arts?

We offer 1200 of 5000 seats at half-price for a limited period. Each day, more people are buying multiple tickets, which suggests we are trending towards a lot of younger generation, young couples, family groups and retired folks. I hope, with this affordability gesture, they all become converts of good expressive theatre, entertainment, education, and enlightenment.

What future projects are you currently working on, and what can we look forward to from you next?

As I mentioned, three are in the pipeline marinating slowly in the cauldron of nights.