The Nigeria Prizes Spotlight AI, Digital Innovation, Prose Literature In 2025 Edition

Share

The Nigeria Prize for Science and The Nigeria Prize for Literature, sponsored by the Nigeria LNG Limited, have opened submissions for their 2025 awards.

This year, the Science Prize is looking for innovations in Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Digital Technologies that can drive development.

Meanwhile, the Literature Prize is calling for entries in Prose Fiction. The Nigeria LNG Limited in a statement signed by the Manager, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, Anne-Marie Palmer-Ikuku, stated that the focus on AI comes as the technology continues to reshape global economies and industries, creating new job opportunities and transforming productivity, stressing that recent studies suggest that AI could add between 2.6 trillion and 4.4 trillion to global corporate profits each year.

“The rapid evolution of AI and digital technologies provides a unique opportunity for Nigeria and other developing nations to leapfrog traditional development trajectories.

Our goal is to celebrate groundbreaking solutions that can directly impact Nigeria’s journey toward sustainable development,” said the Chairman of the Advisory Board for the science prize, Professor Barth Nnaji.

“Artificial Intelligence isn’t just a tool; it’s a game-changer. From optimising agriculture in diverse climates to improving public health infrastructure and transforming Nigeria’s digital economy, AI holds immense potential to drive inclusive and sustainable growth,” he added.

With a USD 100,000 prize, the science competition is open to global scientists and innovators whose completed works demonstrate a proof of concept and tangible social impact.

The Nigeria Prize for Literature, one of the country’s most prestigious literary accolades, shifts its focus to Prose Fiction for the 2025 edition.

Authors of Nigerian descent, resident anywhere in the world, are invited to submit books published from 2022 onward for a chance to win the USD 100,000 prize. “Prose literature is a mirror reflecting our society.

Through storytelling, we find ways to understand our collective experiences and envision a better future. This year’s competition promises to bring forward stories that resonate deeply with both local and global audiences,” remarked the Chairperson of the Advisory Board for literature prize, Professor Akachi AdimoraEzeigbo.

Prose Fiction continue to attract one of the highest number of entries since the inception of the prize in 2004. Last Prose Fiction cycle in 2000/2021 pulled over 200 entries for Nigeria authors.

Only four winning entries have emerged in the Prose Fiction competition since the inception of literature prize in 2004.

Past winning entries include Yellow Yellow by Kaine Agari (2008); On Black Sisters’ Street by Chika Unigwe (2012); Season of Crimson Blossoms by Abubakar Adam Ibrahim (2016); and The Son of the House by Cheluchi OnyemelukweOnuobia (2021).

Complementing this is the Nigeria Prize for Literary Criticism, which seeks critical essays focused on contemporary Nigerian literature, particularly new writings in prose.

The prize is worth USD 10,000. Speaking on the commencement of the prizes’ cycle, the General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Sophia Horsfall, emphasised the significance of the 2025 competitions. She stated that research have shown the immense potential of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and digital technologies in reshaping global industries and societies, offering innovative solutions to some of humanity’s most pressing challenges.

She stated that as the world transitions from the Industrial Age to the Intelligent Age, these advancements provide new opportunities to drive economic growth, foster social progress, and build a sustainable future.

NLNG continues to contribute significantly to national development, by championing innovation, creativity and ensuring that science and literature remain vital pillars in shaping Nigeria’s future.

Share

Please follow and like us: